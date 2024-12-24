Liverpool vs Leicester: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Liverpool are expected to cruise to another big win as they host Leicester on Boxing Day.

It has been a sensational season up to this point for Arne Slot’s side, who have a perfect record in the Champions League, have reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, and sit four points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand.

A trip to Tottenham on Sunday brought a 6-3 victory in a typically chaotic encounter in north London, with the Reds creating enough chances to hit double figures.

They now welcome to Anfield a Leicester side who have conceded seven goals across two heavy recent defeats to Newcastle and Wolves, and have the second-worst defensive record in the league.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Leicester is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

The match will take place at Anfield.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Leicester

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Amazon Prime website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Liverpool vs Leicester team news

This is on paper the easiest of Liverpool’s festive fixtures and Slot could therefore opt to shuffle his pack and keeps the legs fresh.

Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota both came off the bench against Spurs and will be hoping to start here, while Curtis Jones could come into the midfield and Kostas Tsimikas is an option at left-back if Andy Robertson is rested.

Leicester must be considering making change in goal, having been so poor at the back in the last couple of matches. Jakub Stolarczyk has returned to training and could replace Danny Ward.

Mads Hermansen (groin) will be assessed as will Jamie Vardy after he sustained some knocks in the loss against Wolves.

Diogo Jota could come into the starting lineup for Liverpool (AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Leicester prediction

Everything points to an emphatic Liverpool win.

The Reds have been in prolific goal-scoring form and now come up against an incredibly leaky Leicester defence, which the likes of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz will relish.

It will be a case of damage limitation for Leicester, but it could be another painful night.

Liverpool to win, 5-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 56

Draws: 25

Leicester wins: 41

Liverpool vs Leicester match odds

Liverpool to win: 1/16

Draw: 15/2

Leicester to win: 14/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).