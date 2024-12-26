Liverpool vs Leicester LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool vs Leicester LIVE!

The Premier League schedule on Boxing Day concludes at Anfield tonight as Liverpool face Leicester. The dominant Reds went into Christmas sitting four points clear of nearest challengers Chelsea at the top of the table after Sunday’s chaotic 6-3 thrashing of Tottenham, with their title ambitions only growing stronger with each passing week.

Arne Slot’s side will be firm favourites to rack up another victory this evening against struggling Leicester, who sat 17th ahead of the festive break and only two points above the relegation zone. Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy’s managerial tenure began with an impressive win over West Ham, but the honeymoon period is now well and truly over after consecutive heavy defeats by Newcastle and fellow strugglers Wolves.

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 25 matches across all competitions, while Leicester have won only one of their last nine in the league and just two of the previous 12 against tonight’s opponents, losing nine. Follow Liverpool vs Leicester live below!

Liverpool vs Leicester latest news

Kick-off: 8pm GMT | Anfield

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Liverpool team news: Slot could rotate

Leicester team news: Vardy a doubt

Score prediction

Leicester team news

17:55 , Matt Verri

Leicester must be considering making change in goal, having been so poor at the back in the last couple of matches. Jakub Stolarczyk has returned to training and could replace Danny Ward.

Mads Hermansen (groin) will be assessed as will Jamie Vardy after he sustained some knocks in the loss against Wolves.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Liverpool team news

17:45 , Matt Verri

Liverpool are not believed to have suffered any fresh injury concerns in the nine-goal thriller at Spurs, so we can expect a similar team on Boxing Day at Anfield to take on a struggling Leicester side.

Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez all came off the bench against Tottenham and will be pushing to start against either Leicester or West Ham, while summer signing Federico Chiesa will also hope to play his first Premier League minutes since September.

Wataru Endo is another player who will be looking for a chance to impress, while Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas are options if Slot wants to rotate in defence.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Jota; Nunez

(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester

17:35 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm GMT kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Amazon Prime website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Free highlights: In the UK, Match of the Day broadcasts on BBC One at 10:40pm GMT tonight

Good evening!

17:28 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Liverpool vs Leicester!

The Reds are in action at Anfield for the final time in 2024 and it is expected to be a comfortable night, when anything other than a comfortable home win would be a huge surprise.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from Anfield. Stick with us!