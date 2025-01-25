Liverpool vs Ipswich LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates after Szoboszlai goal
Liverpool are back at Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon as they host Ipswich Town. The Reds are aiming to record a third straight home win across all competitions and maintain their six-point lead at the top of the table with both Arsenal and Nottingham Forest also kicking off at 3pm GMT.
Arne Slot's side left it late to beat Brentford last weekend as Darwin Nunez climbed off the bench to net a brace. Interestingly they have drawn two of their last three home games in the league against Fulham and Manchester United either side of the new year. That said, few would bet against the Merseyside giants claiming all three points this afternoon as they face an Ipswich side that conceded six at home to Manchester City six days ago.
The Tractor Boys are currently in the relegation zone by virtue of an inferior goal difference to Wolves but know a shock win at Anfield will see them move out of the bottom three if Wolves fail to win their fixture. Follow Liverpool vs Ipswich LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.
Liverpool vs Ipswich latest news
GOAL! Szoboszlai breaks the deadlock
Liverpool XI: Konate starts
Ipswich XI: Enciso on the bench
Liverpool vs Ipswich not on TV
Liverpool 1-0 Ipswich
15:28 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
26 mins: Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates opening the scoring for Liverpool.
Liverpool 1-0 Ipswich
15:26 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
23 min: Sore one for Wes Burns as he makes a block tackle on Cody Gakpo but has come off worse.
Down and requiring treatment.
Liverpool 1-0 Ipswich
15:23 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
20 min: Great play from Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield, the former takes over, strides forward and shoots but drags his effort wide of the post.
Liverpool 1-0 Ipswich
15:21 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
18 min: Ipswich force a corner. First chance to lay a glove on Liverpool.
The delivery is good but Alisson is impeded and earns himself a free-kick.
Liverpool 1-0 Ipswich
15:18 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
15 min: Mohamed Salah twists and turns past Davis but the Ipswich defender does really well to recover quickly and snuff out the danger.
Liverpool 1-0 Ipswich
15:17 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
14 min: Great start for Liverpool and they may have doubled their lead through Mohamed Salah but he couldn’t get clean contact on the ball.
GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Ipswich | Dominik Szoboszlai '10
15:14 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
10 min: GOALLLLLL
Just as Ipswich were looking rather comfortable, Dominik Szoboszlai breaks the deadlock.
The Hungarian picks up the ball, cuts inside and fires a left-footed shot past Walton and into the bottom corner.
Liverpool 0-0 Ipswich
15:11 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
10 mins: As you’d expect, it’s been all Liverpool so far but Christian Walton hasn’t had a save to make of note.
Liverpool 0-0 Ipswich
15:09 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
6 min: Brief moment of concern for the Liverpool fans as Virgil van Dijk appeared to be struggling but the Dutchman is fine.
Robertson then sees his cross deflected before Konate’s cross into the box goes out for a goal kick.
Liverpool 0-0 Ipswich
15:06 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
4 min: Ibrahima Konate has his name chanted by the Anfield faithful as he steps in to cut out Davis’ attempted pass to Delap.
Liverpool 0-0 Ipswich
15:05 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
3 min: Liverpool have conceded the first goal in their last three home games in the Premier League.
Arne Slot will want that trend to end today.
Liverpool 0-0 Ipswich
15:03 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
1 min: Cody Gakpo wastes no time in getting a shot away after cutting in on to his right foot. However, his effort flies over the bar following good work from Andy Robertson.
KICK-OFF!
15:01 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
We are underway in this Premier League clash.
Here we go!
14:57 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
The Players have emerged from the tunnel area and out onto the pitch.
Time for the player handshakes and then kick-off.
How it stands
14:53 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Liverpool will end the day top of the Premier League table.
But their six point lead will be extended if they win and Arsenal and Nottingham Forest both fail to win.
Ipswich can move out of the bottom three with a win coupled with Wolves failing to beat the Gunners.
14:50 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Not long now!
Less than 10 minutes to go until kick-off at Anfield!
Enciso announcement
14:45 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Julio Enciso has to wait for his Ipswich Town debut, but his shirt number has been revealed...
Arrivals
14:40 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
The Liverpool squad are in the house...
Landmark appearance for Virgil van Dijk
14:35 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is making his 300th appearance for the club this afternoon.
No doubt he will be after three points and a clean sheet to celebrate.
Around the grounds
14:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
No early game in the Premier League today, which means four other 3pm BST kick-offs and a huge fixture in the evening slot.
Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest
Brighton vs Everton
Southampton vs Newcastle
Wolves vs Arsenal
Manchester City vs Chelsea (5.30pm)
Ipswich on the road
14:25 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Ipswich have won more Premier League games on the road than they have at Portman Road so far this season.
A rather unusual feat for a newly-promoted team as many will have expected them to garner the majority of their points at home.
Their two away wins have come against Tottenham and Wolves, whilst picking up points against Southampton, Brighton and Fulham.
Liverpool home form
14:20 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Liverpool have only lost once at home across all competitions this season.
However, in the Premier League they’ve drawn two of their last three games at Anfield.
Liam Delap challenge
14:15 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Ipswich striker Liam Delap has enjoyed a fine season thus far.
Eight goals in 21 Premier League appearances is certainly a respectable return and he gave the Chelsea backline a torrid time in Town’s 2-0 win at Portman Road last month.
However, this afternoon he’s up against two of the very best central defenders in the Premier League right now in Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.
Liverpool dressing room
14:10 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Behind the scenes at Anfield as Liverpool's dressing room is prepared ahead of kick-off.
Ipswich changes
14:05 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
It’s also five changes for Ipswich, with Axel Tuanzebe, Jacob Greaves, Kalvin Phillips, Wes Burns and Jaden Philogene all coming in to the starting XI.
New signing Julio Enciso is on the bench as he awaits his Town debut.
Liverpool changes
14:00 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Make that five changes for Liverpool this afternoon.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo are all back in.
They should be fresh too!
Ipswich team in full
13:55 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Ipswich XI: Walton, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Morsy (C), Phillips, Burns, Hutchinson, Jaden, Delap.
Subs: Muric, Johnson, Townsend, Godfrey, Taylor, Luongo, Enciso, Broadhead, Hirst.
Liverpool team in full
13:50 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz
Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Elliott, Tsimikas, Danns, Quansah, Bradley
Ipswich team news
13:45 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
...and for the away side
Liverpool XI
13:45 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Here is the team Arne Slot has selected to face Ipswich...
Team news imminent
13:40 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
We are expecting the team news to be announced shortly.
The big questions from a Liverpool perspective is will Ibrahima Konate be passed fit and who leads the line?
Answers are imminent...
Harvey Elliott chance?
13:35 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Harvey Elliott has made quite the impact for Liverpool of late.
He helped change the game against Brentford last week before scoring the winner in the Champions League tie with Lille a few days ago.
All that whilst coming off the bench. Will he get the chance to impress from the start this afternoon?
Kieran McKenna demands a response
13:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has called for his side to show character against Liverpool as they look to bounce back from that heavy drubbing at home to Manchester City.
"We’ve got Liverpool away next which is another massive challenge," he told reporters. "We need to show an incredible amount of character this week at the training ground and then when we go to Anfield. That’s exactly what we’re going to try and do."
Planned goal celebration
13:25 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Mohamed Salah hasn't scored in his last two Premier League outings, and that feels like a mini drought given his outstanding form so far this season.
However, if he finds the back of the net this afternoon, there might be a new celebration on show...
Slot expecting tough test
13:20 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Despite Ipswich Town’s lowly position in the Premier League table, Arne Slot is not taking them lightly.
When the two sides met on the opening weekend of the season, Liverpool needed two second half goals to secure three points and the Dutchman is expecting another difficult game.
“Ipswich gave us a really difficult first half but we managed the situation much better in the second half and were ultimately able to show our quality,” he said.
“This was definitely a game which underlined the saying that there are no easy fixtures in the Premier League. Ipswich made such a fight of it and made it so difficult for us that we had to search within ourselves to find the answers.
“Ultimately, we were able to do so but we should not expect today’s game to be any less challenging, particularly as Ipswich have improved and become more experienced at this level since the first weekend of the season.”
Predicted Liverpool XI
13:15 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Diogo Jota picked up an issue during the 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest last week and will also sit the game out, along with Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez.
Ibrahima Konate is a slight doubt to start for Liverpool after a knock to his knee.
But the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo were all rested against Lille and should return here.
Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz
Arne Slot on exciting football
13:10 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Liverpool are the highest scores in the Premier League this season (50) but have naturally slightly changed their style of play after the departure of Jurgen Klopp at the end of last season.
While Klopp also developed his brand of football throughout his time at Anfield, the German is widely recognised for the “heavy metal” approach he installed at both Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.
Slot’s side will be strongly expected to pick up another big victory when Liverpool play Ipswich at home on Saturday but the Reds boss stresses his team won’t be taking any big risks, with the focus instead on control.
Anfield is ready
13:05 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Looks like a fine day for football, blue skies and the Anfield pitch in very good condition.
Liverpool vs Ipswich: Head to head (h2h) history and results
12:55 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Liverpool wins: 38
Draws: 21
Ipswich wins: 14
Liverpool won the reverse fixture at Portman Road on the opening weekend of the season.
Though, this is the first Premier League meeting at Anfield between the two sides since May 2002!
On that occasion, the Reds strolled to a 5-0 win with John Arne Riise (2), Michael Owen, Vladimir Smicer and Nicolas Anelka all on the scoresheet.
Standard Sport Prediction
12:50 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Liverpool will rightly be wondering how many they could score after seeing a supposedly struggling Man City side put six past Ipswich last weekend. A relatively rotated side in midweek means the Reds will be somewhat refreshed, and that will go a long way.
Arsenal are playing at the same time - a rarity this season - and Slot will want to make sure his team’s six-point lead at the top of the table is at least intact come 5pm.
Liverpool to win, 3-0.
Ipswich team news
12:45 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Ipswich will have midfield loanee Kalvin Phillips available again, after he was unable to face parent club Manchester City last time out.
Meanwhile, Julio Enciso could make his debut following his loan move from Brighton.
Liverpool team news
12:40 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Curtis Jones picked up an injury in the win over Lille in midweek and will miss the game but Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch's substitutions were pre-planned so the pair will be fit.
Ibrahima Konate is a slight doubt to start with a minor knock to his knee, with Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez both out.
How to follow Liverpool vs Ipswich
12:35 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
TV channel: The game will not be broadcast in the UK because of the Saturday 3pm blackout rule in England.
LIVE coverage: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Welcome
12:29 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne
Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Liverpool vs Ipswich Town.
After back-to-back away games in the Premier League, the Reds return to Anfield as they go in search of a win to maintain their six point lead at the top of the table.
Liverpool will be expected to claim all three points over an Ipswich side that shipped six at home to Manchester City last weekend.
Kick-off at Anfield is at 3pm GMT.
Stay tuned for all the build-up.