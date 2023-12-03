Liverpool vs Fulham: Prediction, team news, kick-off time, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Liverpool are back on Premier League duty when they host Fulham at Anfield today.

Marco Silva's Cottagers have struggled for goals this season since the exit of Aleksandar Mitrovic but made use of a bit of help from VAR to beat Wolves 3-2 last time out.

They head to Merseyside to face a Liverpool team that took a point off Manchester City a week ago before they demolished LASK in the Europa League.

However, Jurgen Klopp has not got his side fully firing yet with the Reds winning only three of their last seven in the league.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Fulham is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

The match will take place at Anfield.

Fulham sit in mid-table ahead of the trip to Anfield (Getty Images)

Where to watch Liverpool vs Fulham

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised live having not been selected for TV coverage before the game was moved back from its initial Saturday 3pm slot.

Highlights: Sky Sports' YouTube channel will carry free highlights shortly after full time and BBC One's Match of the Day 2 is scheduled for broadcast at 10.30pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Liverpool vs Fulham team news

Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai were among the only players to get a rest as Klopp put out a strong team for the Thursday night win over LASK.

Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota miss this game once again along with long-term absentees Thiago Alcantara, Andrew Robertson and Stefan Bajcetic.

The Cottagers should welcome back Joao Palhinha from suspension while Harrison Reed could keep his place in the midfield ahead of Tom Cairney.

The fit-again Tosin Adarabioyo could also earn a recall. Adama Traore will undergo a late fitness test as he, Issa Diop and Rodrigo Muniz near a return to action.

Liverpool vs Fulham prediction

Fulham's struggles in front of goal will make it very difficult against a Liverpool team with a perfect record at Anfield this season.

Liverpool to win 2-0.

Liverpool have won every home game this season (PA)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The last four meetings have been evenly split with two draws and a win apiece.

Liverpool wins: 42

Fulham wins: 13

Draws: 18

Liverpool vs Fulham match odds

Liverpool: 2/9

Fulham: 11/1

Draw: 11/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).