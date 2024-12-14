Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Reds look to extend lead at the top

Liverpool return to Premier League action bidding to widen their margin at the top of the table, with Fulham the visitors to Anfield.

Arne Slot’s league leaders were granted a weekend off as Storm Darragh blew away the Merseyside derby last Saturday, but the side returned to action well, taking care of business in the Champions League to continue a perfect start in the competition. Confidence is high at the club, particularly after the return from injury of Alisson in goal. Victory here would take Liverpool at least six points clear overnight with a game in hand on their rivals.

Bidding to stop the hosts securing the three points are a Fulham team enjoying a relatively productive spell of their own. Just one defeat in their last six games has allowed Marco Silva’s men to climb into the top half, with a strong point and a battling performance against Arsenal last weekend showcasing their defensive strength. Can they similarly frustrate the title favourites on the road?

Follow all of the latest from Anfield in our live blog below:

Liverpool host Fulham in the Premier League, with kick off at 3pm GMT

Arne Slot’s side are bidding to extend their lead at the top of the table

The visitors secured a draw against Arsenal last weekend and will hope for a similar performance

Liverpool’s goalkeepers are the best in Europe. Strangely, there are doubts over both

13:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The midweek win over Girona marked a return to action for Alisson in the Liverpool goal, welcome news for Arne Slot. It leaves the Dutch manager with two excellent options between the sticks - but there’s a fair bit of uncertainty over both his goalkeepers’ futures. Richard Jolly explains:

10:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A very good afternoon and welcome to LIVE coverage of Liverpool vs Fulham in the Premier League. Arne Slot’s league leaders enjoyed a Saturday off last weekend as the Merseyside derby was postponed, but will be back on the hunt as they look to widen their margin at the top of the table. But Fulham showed against Arsenal just how solid they can be defensively, and will hope to provide another twist in the title race.

Kick off is at 3pm GMT at Anfield.