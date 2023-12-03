Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League result and final score after seven-goal thriller at Anfield

Liverpool made sure they kept pace in the Premier League title race as Trent Alexander-Arnold struck a dramatic winner to defeat Fulham in a seven-goal thriller at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold’s 89th minute goal in front of the Kop came just moments after Wataru Endo equalised for the hosts, with Fulham taking a shock lead in the 80th minute when Bobby Decordova-Reid headed in at the back post.

Liverpool led twice in the first half thanks to sublime goals from Alexander-Arnold and Alexis Mac Allister, but Jurgen Klopp’s side were too open at the back and a resilient Fulham team twice found equalisers.

Marco SIlva’s side then looked set to earn a rare away win at Anfield when Decordova-Reid headed in but Liverpool produced a stunning response, with substitute Endo pulling one back before Alexander-Arnold hit a brilliant winner in front of the Kop.

Liverpool vs Fulham - live updates

Liverpool defeat Fulham 4-3 in Premier League thriller

Trent Alexander-Arnold scores late winner after wild Liverpool comeback

89’ GOAL! Anfield erupts as Alexander-Arnold puts Liverpool in front again (LIV 4-3 FUL)

85’ GOAL! Wataru Endo comes off the bench to equalise late on (LIV 3-3 FUL)

80’ GOAL! Fulham ahead for first time as De Cordova-Reid stuns Anfield (LIV 2-3 FUL)

HT! Crazy first half as Liverpool level despite Alexander-Arnold and Mac Allister worldies

45+3’ GOAL! Fulham level again as Kenny Tete scrambles in equaliser (LIV 2-2 FUL)

38’ GOAL! Stunning Alexis Mac Allister strike restores Liverpool’s lead (LIV 2-1 FUL)

24’ GOAL! Harry Wilson scores against former club to stun Anfield (LIV 1-1 FUL)

20’ GOAL! Trent Alexaner-Arnold bends in stunning free-kick (LIV 1-0 FUL)

Liverpool FC 4 - 3 Fulham FC

Liverpool stage late comeback to edge dramatic victory over Fulham at Anfield

16:46 , Ben Fleming

Liverpool staged a dramatic late comeback to beat Fulham 4-3 after some hapless defending wasted two world-class strikes from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alexis Mac Allister and left them staring at a rare Anfield defeat.

The Cottagers looked like being the first side since Real Madrid in February to win at Anfield – and the first in the Premier League since Leeds in October 2022 – after substitute Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s 80th-minute goal.

However, Japan international Wataru Endo, who had spoken on the eve of the game about how difficult he had found the top flight since his arrival in the summer, sparked the comeback when he stroked home the equaliser seven minutes later.

When Alexander-Arnold struck – his brilliant free-kick for the opener went in off goalkeeper Bernd Leno for an own goal – barely a minute later, Liverpool’s 100 per cent home record was extended to 11 matches to move back to within two points of leaders Arsenal.

FULL-TIME: Liverpool 4-3 Fulham

16:15 , Ben Fleming

Two huge late strikes:

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

FULL-TIME: Liverpool 4-3 Fulham

16:05 , Ben Fleming

With that win, Liverpool temporarily move above Man City and into second. Just two points of Arsenal. Fulham now sit 14th.

Liverpool 4-3 Fulham

16:03 , Ben Fleming

90+5 mins: The wind has been taken out of Fulham’s sails in these final few moments. They’ve scored three goals and put on a superb display but it looks like they’ll be coming away empty-handed.

Liverpool 4-3 Fulham

16:00 , Ben Fleming

90+1 mins: Into the first of seven minutes of added time as chants ring around Anfield from the home fans.

GOAL! Liverpool 4-3 Fulham (Alexander-Arnold, 89 mins)

15:57 , Ben Fleming

What a comeback! Liverpool surely have found that late winner as Alexander-Arnold slams one past Leno from the edge of the box. The Fulham keeper had done well to keep out Gakpo’s strike but could do nothing to prevent the Englishman’s effort moments later.

An utterly ridiculous game...

GOAL! Liverpool 3-3 Fulham (Endo, 87 mins)

15:55 , Ben Fleming

Liverpool equalise late on! Another twist in this thrilling encounter as the substitute curls a beauty into the top corner from the edge of the box to pull his side level.

Can they grab a late winner now?

Liverpool 2-3 Fulham

15:55 , Ben Fleming

86 mins: Gomez fires a tempting low cross across the box but there’s relief for Fulham as it ends up in the hands of Leno.

Liverpool 2-3 Fulham

15:53 , Ben Fleming

84 mins: OVER! A huge chance from the corner as Salah blazes over from a tight angle. Leno did well to prevent Diaz’s initial header but the Liverpool forward should have done better with the rebound.

Liverpool 2-3 Fulham

15:51 , Ben Fleming

83 mins: Perhaps a last roll of the dice for Klopp as Gravenberch makes way for Endo.

GOAL! Liverpool 2-3 Fulham (De Cordova-Reid, 80 mins)

15:48 , Ben Fleming

The two substitutes combine and Fulham are ahead! Cairney clips a cross to the back post and there is De Cordova-Reid - rising well above Tsmikas - to nod home and put his side ahead.

Just ten minutes left, can Marco Silva’s side hold on for a famous away win?

Liverpool 2-2 Fulham

15:46 , Ben Fleming

78 mins: Fulham are still going for this but Kelleher does well to hold onto the effort of Robinson who had surged forward from left-back.

Liverpool 2-2 Fulham

15:43 , Ben Fleming

75 mins: A double change from Fulham as Iwobi and Tete make way. Castagne and De Cordova-Reid the two coming on as replacements.

Liverpool 2-2 Fulham

15:37 , Ben Fleming

69 mins: A half chance for Diaz but he can only guide his header over the bar from a tough angle.

Liverpool 2-2 Fulham

15:36 , Ben Fleming

67 mins: A slight stoppage as Matip goes down after taking a tumble. Klopp is going to take no chances as the Cameroonian makes way for Konate.

Liverpool 2-2 Fulham

15:33 , Ben Fleming

65 mins: Liverpool follow up with a double change of their own shortly after. Gomez and Gakpo come on for Szoboszlai and goalscorer Mac Allister. Alexander-Arnold will surely move into central midfield.

Liverpool 2-2 Fulham

15:29 , Ben Fleming

62 mins: The first changes of the game as Wilson makes way for Willian. Cairney also comes on for Pereira.

Liverpool 2-2 Fulham

15:29 , Ben Fleming

60 mins: A real missed chance for Nunez as he scuffs his effort wide from inside the box after being found by a cushioned Salah header.

Liverpool 2-2 Fulham

15:27 , Ben Fleming

59 mins: Pereira surges forward as the ref plays a good advantage. He’s short of options and eventually tries his luck from range but his curling effort goes over the bar.

Liverpool 2-2 Fulham

15:23 , Ben Fleming

55 mins: This game is really opening up now as both sides look for the next goal. Diaz has a chance on the left edge of the box but his effort is a tame one as Leno makes a regulation save.

Liverpool 2-2 Fulham

15:22 , Ben Fleming

53 mins: OFF THE BAR! A swift counterattack from Liverpool is spearheaded by Salah. He slides through Nunez whose effort rattles off the crossbar.

Liverpool 2-2 Fulham

15:20 , Ben Fleming

52 mins: Nunez effort is blocked behind before the ball bounces out to Szoboszlai from the corner. His low effort squirms wide of the left post.

KICK-OFF! Liverpool 2-2 Fulham

15:14 , Ben Fleming

46 mins: Liverpool get us restarted after the break. What has the second half got in store for us?

HALF-TIME: Liverpool 2-2 Fulham

15:05 , Ben Fleming

Despite their fast start, Liverpool created just 0.46 xG (expected goals) in that first half. Fulham, meanwhile have notched up 0.94 xG and definitely look threatening from set pieces.

HALF-TIME: Liverpool 2-2 Fulham

15:02 , Ben Fleming

Level at the break:

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

HALF-TIME: Liverpool 2-2 Fulham

14:57 , Ben Fleming

A breathless first half comes to an end. Fulham have come from behind twice through Wilson and then Tete to cancel out two stunning Liverpool strikes - the first a wonderful free-kick from Alexander-Arnold and the second a long-range half-volley from Mac Allister.

More of that in the second half please!

Liverpool 2-2 Fulham

14:56 , Ben Fleming

45+10 mins: A big save from Leno with his feet as he prevents Salah’s volleyed attempt from a tight angle.

Liverpool 2-2 Fulham

14:54 , Ben Fleming

45+7 mins: DISALLOWED! Fulham nearly have another as Ream smashes home a rebound from Palhinha’s header. The flag is up again, though, and this time it is offside. A let-off for Liverpool.

Liverpool 2-2 Fulham

14:51 , Ben Fleming

51 mins: A slow start to the half but Nunez eventually sees the first chance of the half as he receives the ball in the box. Bassey does well to close down the angle, deflecting the ball out for a corner.

Liverpool 2-1 Fulham

14:49 , Ben Fleming

45+3 mins: DISALLOWED! Tete has the ball in the back of the net but the flag is up. VAR will surely take a look...

Liverpool 2-1 Fulham

14:47 , Ben Fleming

45+1 mins: We’re into the first of nine minutes of extra time after that lengthy stoppage for Leno’s head injury earlier in the game.

Liverpool 2-1 Fulham

14:45 , Ben Fleming

44 mins: What a stunning collection of goals we’ve had so far in this game. Fulham have played well but they’ll feel a tad aggrieved given the nature of the goals they’ve conceded.

GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 Fulham (Mac Allister, 38 mins)

14:39 , Ben Fleming

Anything Alexander-Arnold can do, Mac Allister can do better! A simply superb strike from the Argentinian puts Liverpool back ahead. The loose ball drops at his feet and without thinking, he unleashes a fierce, swerving strike that flies past Leno and into the top corner!

Nothing Leno could do about either Liverpool goal.

Liverpool 1-1 Fulham

14:37 , Ben Fleming

36 mins: A nice through ball from Alexander-Arnold plays through Nunez but the flag goes up for offside.

Liverpool 1-1 Fulham

14:34 , Ben Fleming

33 mins: Robinson’s strike is deflected behind for a corner but Liverpool defend well and clear away the cross. Up the other end, Alexander-Arnold sees his shot also deflected over the bar. The Liverpool right-back has been heavily involved all over the pitch so far.

Liverpool 1-1 Fulham

14:32 , Ben Fleming

31 mins: Salah knicks the pockets of Robinson by the corner flag and surges into the box. He tries to pick out a Liverpool attacker in the box but the cross is blocked well by the Fulham defence.

Liverpool 1-1 Fulham

14:28 , Ben Fleming

27 mins: That was Fulham’s first shot of the game but they’ve got themselves right back in this encounter after a fast start from Liverpool.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Fulham (Wilson 24 mins)

14:25 , Ben Fleming

Fulham hit back immediately! Iwobi feeds Robsion down the left flank and his low cross is turned home superbly by Wilson who times his near-post run to perfection.

His first Premier League goal of the season to draw the visitors level against his former club.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Fulham (Alexander-Arnold, 20 mins)

14:20 , Ben Fleming

What a strike! Alexander-Arnold is the one who steps up and takes it and it’s a wonderful effort. Leno has no chance diving to his left as the ball crashes in off the underside of the bar.

Liverpool 0-0 Fulham

14:20 , Ben Fleming

18 mins: A free-kick in a good area now for Liverpool after Palhinha brings down Szoboszlai just outside the right-edge of the area.

Liverpool 0-0 Fulham

14:18 , Ben Fleming

17 mins: Another head injury concern for Fulham as Wilson takes a blow. Like Leno, he looks okay to continue though.

Liverpool 0-0 Fulham

14:15 , Ben Fleming

13 mins: It’s been over five minutes now, this stoppage, as Leno has plenty of strapping now around his head. The German looks like he’ll try to continue but Rodak is warming up on the sidelines.

Liverpool 0-0 Fulham

14:11 , Ben Fleming

10 mins: A brief VAR check confirms Diaz was offside but there’s now a stoppage with Leno still down and receiving treatment after colliding with the Colombian.

Liverpool 0-0 Fulham

14:09 , Ben Fleming

8 mins: DISALLOWED! Salah’s 200th Liverpool goal will have to wait for now. The Egyptian slams one home after Leno spills a shot but the flag goes up for an offside on Diaz.

Liverpool 0-0 Fulham

14:04 , Ben Fleming

3 mins: First chance of the game as Diaz spins and shoots on the edge of the box. He fails to catch Leno out, who makes a good save down low to his right.

KICK-OFF! Liverpool 0-0 Fulham

14:01 , Ben Fleming

Fulham get us underway in this first half.

Liverpool vs Fulham

13:58 , Ben Fleming

Earlier in the day, Liverpool drew Arsenal in the FA Cup third round, while Fulham are set to take on Rotherham United. The focus for now, though, is on this clash at Anfield. Out come the players now...

Liverpool vs Fulham

13:48 , Ben Fleming

Just over ten minutes to go now until kick-off and the atmosphere is building nicely at Anfield. A big chance for Klopp’s side to keep the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the table and leapfrog Man City before their game against Tottenham later.

Liverpool vs Fulham - pre-match stats

13:43 , Ben Fleming

We’re rapidly closing in on kick-off here so here are a few pre-match stats:

Fulham have scored just four goals in 16 Premier League away games against Liverpool, and never more than once in a match. It’s the lowest goals-per-game ratio (0.25) of any team to play more than 10 away games against an opponent in the competition.

Since a 1-0 defeat to Fulham at Anfield in March 2021, which was the sixth consecutive league defeat suffered by the Reds on home soil, Liverpool have lost just one of their last 48 Premier League matches at Anfield (W37 D10) – a 2-1 loss to Leeds United in October 2022.

Fulham have won none of their last six away Premier League games (D3 L3), though their last win was on Merseyside in August, a 1-0 win at Everton. Indeed, Fulham have won four of their last five away league games against Everton and Liverpool (L1), having only won one of their first 55 such visits in league football beforehand.

Marco Silva aware of tough Anfield task ahead

13:36 , Ben Fleming

Liverpool have an enviable home record and head-to-head record against Fulham, with only one loss in their last ten games against the west London side.

That won Fulham victory did come at Anfield, however, in 2021 but Marco Silva is under no illusions as to the challenge facing his side today.

“It’s always really tough to play at Anfield,” Silva said at his pre-match press conference. “The quality they have, the manager they have, the crowd is going to push them – they are three really important factors that can make things really difficult for us.

“They have started really well at home. They have been impressive, they have been perfect at home until now. Tough task for us, really difficult one, but – as always – we go there to play our game, to do our best.”

Caoimhmin Kelleher ready for first-team opportunity

13:29 , Ben Fleming

The hamstring injury to goalkeeper Alisson Becker has put back-up Caoimhmin Kelleher in line for his longest run in the side, having never played more than three consecutive games for the club.

The Republic of Ireland international, however, insists he is ready for an extended run in the side and that LASK proved a useful warm-up.

“I know it’s obviously been a long time (since being in the first-choice team) but I’m always training for that, to try and be ready and if something does happen to Ali – unfortunately something has – then I’m ready to go in and try to help the team get some more wins,” he told LFCTV.

“It was a good performance and that gives me confidence to build on and hopefully I can back that up with another good performance on Sunday.”

(REUTERS)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp explains why Anfield is a ‘nightmare’ for opponents

13:22 , Ben Fleming

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Anfield is a “nightmare” for opposition teams as the ground has once again become a fortress for his side who have not lost at home in any competition since their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid in February.

“It is our home, it must, must, must be a difficult place to come,” said Klopp on their Anfield record.

“I said to the boys (before the LASK game), I think for every player, if they are not playing at Liverpool and play in a different country, playing at Anfield is a dream.

“But actually it must be a nightmare and that is what we try to do. It didn’t work out all the time but when our people are at it, it makes a massive difference.”

(PA Wire)

Liverpool’s shifting priorities show how Cody Gakpo is the anti-Darwin Nunez

13:15 , Ben Fleming

There are those who are left in the wreckage of Darwin Nunez’s trail of destruction. They can include opposing goalkeepers and defenders, mown down by the rampaging bull, or supporters behind the goals, at risk from wayward shots. Their number also includes the forward who became Liverpool’s anti-Nunez.

There is something understated about Cody Gakpo. He can be the least explosive of Jurgen Klopp’s attackers. He endeared himself to the Liverpool manager by immediately grasping his tactical demands, whereas it took Nunez time. The Uruguayan is the proper No.9; if the Dutchman arrived from PSV Eindhoven as a left winger, he spent much of his first few months at Anfield as a false nine. Liverpool will not have another Roberto Firmino but Gakpo was shaping up as his successor last season.

This year, however, he may have a less enviable status. If Nunez can be electric in full flight, he has overtaken Gakpo. The Dutch forward scored twice against LASK but looks fifth-choice when all are fit at Anfield.

Richard Jolly takes a look at the striker situation:

Liverpool’s shifting priorities show how Gakpo is the anti-Nunez

Liverpool vs Fulham

13:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Over in the FA Cup third round draw, Liverpool have only gone and got Arsenal away!

Fulham will face Rotherham at home.

FA Cup draw LIVE: Man Utd and Liverpool learn third round opponents

Liverpool vs Fulham - team news!

13:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool make three changes from last weekend’s draw at Manchester City: Caoimhin Kelleher, Ryan Gravenberch and Luis Diaz come in for the injured pair of Alisson and Diogo Jota, and Curtis Jones.

Mohamed Salah starts as he bids to join Liverpool’s 200 club.

Liverpool vs Fulham - team news!

13:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, Iwobi, Andreas Pereira, Wilson, Jimenez

Liverpool vs Fulham - team news coming up

12:57 , Ben Fleming

Just a few minutes away from the confirmed lineups reaching us - will we see any surprises?

Jurgen Klopp offers mixed update on Alisson and Diogo Jota injuries

12:52 , Ben Fleming

Both players will miss out today’s fixture after picking up respective injuries.

Liverpool will be without Alisson for at least two weeks with the goalkeeper’s hamstring injury not as bad as first feared.

Alisson is set to miss five matches but could return for the visit of Manchester United on December 17, with back-up Caoimhin Kelleher set to step up to Premier League duty in the meantime.

There was less good news surrounding Diogo Jota’s fitness, however, with the forward out for “a bit longer” after he was forced off at the Etihad in their game against Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp offers mixed update on Alisson and Diogo Jota injuries

Liverpool vs Fulham - predicted line-ups

12:45 , Ben Fleming

We should get teams in about 15 minutes or so, but here is how we think both teams will line up:

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed, Pereira; Iwobi, Jimenez, Willian.

Liverpool vs Fulham - early team news

12:40 , Ben Fleming

Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota suffered injuries in the 1-1 draw against Manchester City, and will miss out here, with the Brazilian goalkeeper closer to a return than the Portuguese forward. Thiago Alcantara, Andrew Robertson and Stefan Bajcetic remain out, too.

Joao Palhinha should be back amongst things in the Fulham midfield after serving a suspension, while Tosin Adarabioyo is fit again to contend for a place at the back. Issa Diop and Adama Traore are among those currently unavailable to Marco Silva.

Liverpool vs Fulham - everything you need to know

12:35 , Ben Fleming

When is Liverpool vs Fulham?

Liverpool vs Fulham is due to kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 3 December at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

The match will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom having not originally been selected as a television fixture. It has been moved to Sunday due to the Reds’ participation in the Europa League on Thursday night. Extended highlights will be shown on Match of the Day 2, which airs at 10.30pm GMT on BBC One on Sunday night.

Liverpool vs Fulham

Saturday 2 December 2023 15:51 , Sonia Twigg

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Liverpool vs Fulham at Anfield.

Fulham had a better season than many had expected last year, but have had a more measured start to this season, largely due to the selling of Aleksandar Mitrovic in the summer and the club’s inability to replace the talisman with a goalscorer of similar calibre.

However, Marco Silva’s side can be organised and difficult to break down, and have won at Anfield in recent years, although that was under previous manager Scott Parker.