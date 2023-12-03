Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool vs Fulham – LIVE!

Liverpool are back at Anfield as Marco Silva brings his Fulham side to one of the most daunting places around this season. The Reds have won all ten of their games at their Merseyside home this season as Jurgen Klopp builds what looks like another Premier League title challenge.

After such a difficult campaign last time out, Liverpool look back to their best. In fearsome form at home, the firepower Klopp has to call on is more than capable of blowing teams away. Fulham, then, face a hugely difficult task.

Silva’s side claimed a dramatic win over Wolves on Monday but have not won any of their last six away games. Though they have proven competitive opponents in the Premier League since Silva brought them back up, Fulham have not won any of their last six away games. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dom Smith will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Liverpool vs Fulham latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 2pm GMT; Anfield

TV channel and live stream: Not available in the UK

Liverpool team news: Alisson and Jota out

Fulham team news; Palhinha back from suspension

Score prediction: Reds to sail to routine win

Liverpool vs Fulham: Wataru Endo explains difficult start to life in Premier League

12:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool summer signing Wataru Endo has found the Premier League more difficult than he expected but is confident he can improve and contribute more.

The 30-year-old Japan international, a £12million arrival from Stuttgart, was viewed as something of a stop-gap solution to the club's lack of defensive midfielders following Fabinho's unexpected departure to Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool vs Fulham: Why isn't game on TV today?

11:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fans in the UK will not be able to watch the game. The fixture was originally scheduled for a 3pm Saturday slot but was pushed back due to the Reds being involved in the Europa League.

As such, it cannot be shown on TV in the UK, with West Ham’s clash with Crystal Palace instead taking the 2pm GMT slot on Sunday, shown live on Sky Sports.

Liverpool vs Fulham: Head to head (h2h) history and results

11:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

The last four meetings have been evenly split with two draws and a win apiece.

Liverpool wins: 42

Fulham wins: 13

Draws: 18

Liverpool vs Fulham: Score prediction

11:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fulham's struggles in front of goal will make it very difficult against a Liverpool team with a perfect record at Anfield this season.

Liverpool to win 2-0.

Fulham team news vs Liverpool

11:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Cottagers should welcome back Joao Palhinha from suspension while Harrison Reed could keep his place in the midfield ahead of Tom Cairney.

The fit-again Tosin Adarabioyo could also earn a recall. Adama Traore will undergo a late fitness test as he, Issa Diop and Rodrigo Muniz near a return to action.

Liverpool team news vs Fulham

11:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai were among the only players to get a rest as Klopp put out a strong team for the Thursday night win over LASK.

Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota miss this game once again along with long-term absentees Thiago Alcantara, Andrew Robertson and Stefan Bajcetic.

Liverpool vs Fulham: TV channel and live stream

11:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised live having not been selected for TV coverage before the game was moved back from its initial Saturday 3pm slot.

Highlights: Sky Sports' YouTube channel will carry free highlights shortly after full time and BBC One's Match of the Day 2 is scheduled for broadcast at 10.30pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

11:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Fulham today.

Kick-off inside Anfield is at 2pm GMT.