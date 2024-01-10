Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE: Carabao Cup result and final score as Cody Gakpo completes dramatic turnaround

Substitutes Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez came off the bench to help turn around Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at home to Fulham FC and ensured they will take a 2-1 lead to Craven Cottage.

The pair were introduced early in the second half with the hosts trailing to Willian’s 19th-minute goal after a Virgil van Dijk error. Liverpool were struggling for creativity without the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold - who helped turn a 3-2 Fulham lead into a 4-3 Reds win in last month’s Premier League meeting - but as at Arsenal in the FA Cup at the weekend Jurgen Klopp’s changes altered the game.

Nunez added a directness which had been lacking while Gakpo brought the composure and control to midfield Ryan Gravenberch had not before he was replaced by his Netherlands team-mate. And the pair combined for Gakpo to score in the 71st minute, just three minutes after Curtis Jones’ deflected equaliser.

Liverpool will travel to Craven Cottage for the second leg on January 24. Chelsea suffered a surprise 1-0 loss at Middlesbrough in the first leg of the other semi-final on Tuesday.

22:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Reduce Jurgen Klopp’s options on his bench and the Liverpool manager can still look a master of invention. Three days after the German changed a cup tie against capital opponents to conjure victory where defeat beckoned, he did so again. Two changes brought two goals in three minutes, another reshuffle leading to another change in fortunes. The manager felt the match-winner. It may be of scant consolation to Fulham that Arsenal know how they feel. At least Marco Silva’s side have a second chance. The problem they may already sense is that Liverpool are the toughest of teams to kill off.

Fulham were leading at Anfield, perhaps beginning to contemplate a first major trophy in their 145-year history, when Klopp summoned the only two senior outfield players left at his disposal. Within 20 minutes, Darwin Nunez had twin assists and Cody Gakpo a winner. Protect their advantage at Craven Cottage on 24 January and Wembley beckons, perhaps a second Carabao Cup triumph in three seasons.

Once again, Liverpool could enjoy a tale of two halves. The tactical changes came at the break at the Emirates Stadium and if Klopp injected his side with much-needed urgency at the interval here, he delayed a few minutes before making a double change. Nunez, with his penchant for the unpredictable, may be designed for such situations. Gakpo, though, was charged with filling what has started to look Liverpool’s problem position: for the second consecutive game, Harvey Elliott failed his audition to fill in for Mohamed Salah on the right wing. Gakpo came on and cut in from a flank he rarely occupies to deliver the most telling touch of the night.

Report by Richard Jolly at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp conjures another Liverpool escape as Fulham rue missed opportunity

22:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Curtis Jones, speaking to Sky Sports: “In the first half it was tough, we had all the ball but couldn’t find the back of the net and in the second half we changed that around. The fans are leaving with smiles on their faces so I’m happy.

“I came all the way through the academy so it [scoring] means more. I’ve been around the team since I was 17 and the journey has been up and down. It has not always been easy but I’ve always stuck in there, my mindset is right, I know I have the ability and I just need the game time.”

What a brilliant run in the Liverpool team the 22-year-old is having. He was awarded the player of the match tonight.

22:14 , Jamie Braidwood

That’s 14 wins and two draws for Liverpool at home this season.

Tonight is also the seventh time this season that Liverpool have conceded the opening goal but have gone on to win.

21:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool will take a one-goal lead to Craven Cottage for the return leg on Tuesday 23 January.

Would Fulham have taken that before kick-off? Probably. But given how Fulham played in the first half and the chances they had to double their lead, I would imagine Marco Silva thinks his side have let a big opportunity slip away.

21:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool come from behind against Fulham to win a dramatic first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final!

Liverpool 2-1 Fulham

21:53 , Jamie Braidwood

90+4 mins: Waste from Wilson! Can’t beat the first defender and Liverpool clear!

Liverpool 2-1 Fulham

21:52 , Jamie Braidwood

90+3 mins: Ooooh... Bradley has fouled Robinson, right on the left corner of the penalty area. Fulham are throwing the big lads forward...

Liverpool 2-1 Fulham

21:52 , Jamie Braidwood

90+2 mins: Liverpool have the ball and seem to be in control of this. It’s almost as if Fulham are still in shock after conceding twice in three minutes.

Liverpool 2-1 Fulham

21:49 , Jamie Braidwood

90 mins: FOUR minutes to be added on - this has been a breathless second half at Anfield.

Liverpool 2-1 Fulham

21:48 , Jamie Braidwood

88 mins: WHAT A SAVE! Or a classic Nunez miss?! Either way, not sure how this stayed out. Bradley digs out a lovely cross into Nunez’s path. Nunez does all he thinks he needs to do, opening his foot and guiding a finish towards goal, but Leno sticks out a big leg to deny him.

Could be huge in this semi-final.

Liverpool 2-1 Fulham

21:43 , Jamie Braidwood

83 mins: Almost sensational again from Gakpo and Nunez - this Dutchman skips clear and then feeds Nunez with an angled pass. The angle is tight, but Nunez unleashes a fierce shot and Leno has to produce a smart reaction stop to claw it away.

Liverpool 2-1 Fulham

21:39 , Jamie Braidwood

79 mins: SAVE! Gakpo and Nunez are at it again! This time the Dutchman swings in a wonderful ball to Nunez, who sends a towering header towards goal. It takes an incredible clawing hand from Leno, underneath his own bar, to keep it out. What a difference those two have made.

Liverpool 2-1 Fulham

21:37 , Jamie Braidwood

77 mins: Just after the Gakpo goal, Fulham took off Willian and Pereira and replaced them with Harry Wilson and Tom Cairney.

But just how crucial were those Bobby DeCordova Reid chances? One was just a bad touch, but on the other he had Pereira free in the middle.

Fulham could have quite easily have found themselves 2-0 up.

Liverpool 2-1 Fulham

21:36 , Jamie Braidwood

75 mins: Just three minutes between those Jones and Gakpo goals, and this match has completely turned on its head. Jota unleashes a rasping drive just over the bar and Fulham are suddenly hanging on.

GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 Fulham (GAKPO 71’)

21:30 , Jamie Braidwood

AN INCREDIBLE TURNAROUND AT ANFIELD!

That’s just remarkable! Fulham should have been two up, but are now behind! Liverpool’s attack comes to life brilliantly as Nunez gets to the byline, cuts the ball back, and Gakpo turns a smart finish past Leno from the front post!

Klopp’s substitutes change the game and now Liverpool are in charge of the semi-final!

TURNAROUND COMPLETE! 😱



GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Fulham (JONES 68’)

21:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool are level! And it’s so, so cruel on Fulham. Jones drives on from midfield and tries his luck from 25 yards on his left foot - and the midfielder gets a huge break. His shot deflects off the back of Tosin Adarabioyo and deflects over Leno, who was stranded! Jones doesn’t care and immediately turns back to the half-way line!

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

21:26 , Jamie Braidwood

66 mins: HANDBALL?! That’s the cry from the Kop as Robinson misses his header and Mac Allister’s free-kick hits his hand in the box. It was accidental, clumsy and Fulham get away with it, but it’s probably the right decision. VAR may have had other ideas if it was here.

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

21:23 , Jamie Braidwood

63 mins: AND ANOTHER! Huge chance for Fulham, again for De Cordova-Reid! After a ball over the Liverpool defence, he takes on the shot from the tight angle when Pereira was waiting for the tap-in in the middle!

What a waste from De Cordova-Reid and Fulham can’t put Liverpool away! Klopp’s team are so open at the back.

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

21:21 , Jamie Braidwood

61 mins: And speaking of... what a chance for Fulham! The Liverpool defence is hesitant and Willian pounces on the loose ball before playing in De Cordova-Reid, who was through on goal but his touch lets him down and Liverpool recover!

That won’t go down as a shot, but it’s a huge chance!

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

21:18 , Jamie Braidwood

59 mins: Nunez beats Tosin twice but his cross is straight at Leno... Fulham are looking so dangerous on the counter-attack and there is SO much space already for the visitors to break into.

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

21:15 , Jamie Braidwood

55 mins: This has been a completely different Liverpool this half - Jota plays a good one-two with Gravenberch but can’t find the room to get his shot away, and when he does Robinson can make the block.

Here come the changes, and it’s Nunez and Gakpo on for Elliott and Gravenberch. That is an attacking move from Klopp.

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

21:12 , Jamie Braidwood

53 mins: It’s still early in the second half but the double change is coming for Liverpool: both Nunez and Gakpo are getting ready.

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

21:11 , Jamie Braidwood

51 mins: Liverpool keep up the pressure but Jones’s curling shot is easily saved by Leno. Pereira goes back to ground, holding his back, and the Liverpool fans are not happy with the alleged time-wasting tactics.

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

21:09 , Jamie Braidwood

49 mins: ALMOST! Liverpool are knocking on the door now! Elliott picks up the ball well and tries his luck - it’s deflected but breaks to Jota, inside the box! But just as he goes to pull the trigger, Castagne comes across and makes the goal-saving challenge. Great defending.

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

21:08 , Jamie Braidwood

48 mins: CLOSE! Almost an immediate response from Liverpool after half time! It’s great work from Gravenberch, who carries well from midfield and then chops inside Palhinha. The Kop begs for the shot and Gravenberch just drags his wide of the post. Leno was worried.

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

21:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Back underway at Anfield - this is only the second time Liverpool have been behind at half time this season, the first was earlier in the Carabao Cup before they went on to beat Leicester 3-1.

HALF TIME! Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

21:04 , Jamie Braidwood

There was a concern for Fulham at the half-time whistle after Harrison Reed got a knock but Liverpool goalkeeper Kelleher, but the midfielder is ok to carry on.

Liverpool have Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo on the bench, will they be needed in the second half?

HALF TIME! Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

20:50 , Jamie Braidwood

A superb first half from Fulham. They lead at the break.

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

20:50 , Jamie Braidwood

45+3 mins: CLOSE! Joe Gomez is getting closer and closer to that first Liverpool goal! The full-back tries his luck with a dipping volley from about 25 yards that had Leno scrambling, but it drops just wide of the post.

And that’s it.

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

20:47 , Jamie Braidwood

45 mins: Van Dijk has committed a couple of fouls on Jiminez since picking up his booking earlier in the half and the Liverpool captain has to be careful. There will be three minutes added on at the end of this half but Liverpool do not look like threatening.

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

20:45 , Jamie Braidwood

43 mins: Fulham are outworking Liverpool in midfield here, with Reed and Palhinha winning their battles in the middle of the pitch. Pereira tests Kelleher with a long-range shot after a good Fulham spell and on this evidence, Marco Silva’s side want this more than the hosts.

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

20:41 , Jamie Braidwood

40 mins: There are whistles around Anfield every time Leno stands over the ball at goal kicks. A few in the Liverpool stands suggesting the goalkeeper is wasting time with his team a goal ahead. Fulham, though, have been well worth their lead so far as we approach half time. That Liverpool response hasn’t really arrived yet.

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

20:39 , Jamie Braidwood

38 mins: CHANCE! Or it would have been for Fulham, had it not been for Luis Diaz! Great work, again, by the impressive Robinson to get to the byline and bend a good cross into the box. DeCordova Reid was free in the middle but Diaz got back brilliantly and took the ball from his feet as he was lining up the shot on goal.

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

20:37 , Jamie Braidwood

36 mins: Leno has to clay away a tricky inswinging corner from under his crossbar before Jota picks up a free kick on the edge of the box, which is around about the same area where Alexander-Arnold scored from against Fulham in the Premier League this season...

No Alexander-Arnold this time, of course, and Mac Allister hits the wall.

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

20:33 , Jamie Braidwood

32 mins: Great play from Bradley to keep the ball alive on the right - it’s worked through to Gravenberch but he can’t find Jones, who was free in the box and would have had a clear sight of goal.

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

20:31 , Jamie Braidwood

29 mins: The game is starting to open up nicely as Fulham counter well following good hold-up play from Jiminez and a smart advantage from the referee. Robinson gets past Bradley to speed to the byline but Liverpool manage to clear his cross.

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

20:28 , Jamie Braidwood

27 mins: Liverpool have rather lost their way after a decent start and still seem stunned by that Willian goal - Diaz almost finds space to chase onto a through ball, but Tosin gets across well.

Liverpool 0-1 Fulham

20:24 , Jamie Braidwood

22 mins: Liverpool almost hit back immediately but Elliott slices over the bar from Jota’s cross to the back post - the flag went up anyway. Van Dijk is then booked after catching Pereira’s face with a stray hand - that’s harsh on the Liverpool captain as there was not a lot of contact there.

GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Fulham (WILLIAN 19’)

20:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Fulham and Willian stun the Kop against the run of play! Van Dijk lets the ball bounce when challenging Jiminez and Willian comes alive on the corner of the box. The forward wriggles inside and past a couple of weak Liverpool challenges and fires the ball inside Kelleher’s near post!

What a moment for Fulham, who take the lead in the Carabao Cup semi-final!

Liverpool 0-0 Fulham

20:17 , Jamie Braidwood

16 mins: CHANCE! Excellent work from Mac Allister to slide in and win the ball back from Palhinha (who is probably twice the size of him) - from there, Gravenberch helps it onto Jota and the forward tries his luck from the angle. He doesn’t get the sweetest of strikes away and it bobbles wide of Leno’s far post.

Liverpool 0-0 Fulham

20:15 , Jamie Braidwood

13 mins: Fulham have started this game by sitting pretty deep and aren’t offering too much when they do get a chance to get onto the ball so far. That said, Marco Silva would probably snap your hand off to take a draw back to Craven Cottage.

Liverpool 0-0 Fulham

20:11 , Jamie Braidwood

10 mins: Another half-chance for Liverpool, who are finding early gaps in the Fulham defence. This time Jota is able to run with the ball into the room on the left of the Liverpool attack but his final ball is a waste with good options in the box.

Liverpool 0-0 Fulham

20:09 , Jamie Braidwood

8 mins: Early days, but it’s been a good start from Conor Bradley. Elliott picks him out after a fine run around the outside of Fulham’s left back Robinson - Bradley tries to pull it back but there’s no one there and Leno is able to gather the ball.

Liverpool 0-0 Fulham

20:07 , Jamie Braidwood

6 mins: CHANCE! The first real action of the game, and it’s almost a disaster for Tosin Adarabioyo - the Fulham defender passes straight to Gravenberch and Jones has the chance to drive towards goal. Fulham back off but Jones’s shot is straight at Leno.

Liverpool 0-0 Fulham

20:04 , Jamie Braidwood

3 mins: A low-key start at Anfield, with a few boos from the away end for Harvey Elliott, who I think left Fulham for Liverpool when he was 15?

KICK-OFF! Liverpool 0-0 Fulham

20:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Underway at Anfield!

Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

19:58 , Jamie Braidwood

As a reminder, there’s no VAR tonight. Here’s why:

Is Liverpool vs Fulham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

19:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Jurgen Klopp on Conor Bradley: “A top boy. We knew we wanted to use him. Of course we trust him. I like the team and we know what’s at stake. We know what it means to Fulham, so we have to be sure what know what it means for us as well.

“We played recently against Fulham and it was a wild one. It’s a tough one.”

Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

19:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Will it be Liverpool or Fulham left dreaming of Wembley tonight? This is a two-legged tie, but the final is within reach...

When is the Carabao Cup final?

Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

19:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Marco Silva on Fulham’s cup “dream”: “It is going to be a remarkable situation for this football club. It is clear for us, it is a dream and for our fans we love that they are able to dream which means we are doing something really good.

“For me it is much more of an ambition than a dream. For me it is an aim because we worked so hard to be there and we want to take another step by facing Liverpool and getting to the final.

“That’s the ambition (to make final). We are going to play and understand the quality of Liverpool and the huge challenge we have ahead of us. From that moment where we beat Tottenham (second round) we have been so serious with the approach.

“If you get to this stage (semi-final) you want to win more and have the ambition to be at Wembley.”

Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

19:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah tonight, with his Egypt side facing Mozambique in their opening game on Sunday.

Here’s Karl Matchett with a good read on how Salah can add to his legacy at the Africa Cup of Nations this month.

Salah has one last page of history to write at the Afcon with Egypt

Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

19:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Joe Gomez, who makes his 200th Liverpool appearance tonight, insists the Reds will not get giddy at the prospect of another potential quadruple tilt, but has acknowledged there is a fire in the squad to achieve this season.

“We’re all just full of desire and want to make the best out of the season,” he said. “All we can do is take it one game at a time. I know it’s a cliche, but there’s desire and we have a platform to build on.

“We can’t take that for granted, as we know with last season it’s not always plain-sailing and we went through rough patches but we built from it and learnt from it. So, we have to keep at it and see where it takes us.”

Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

19:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news!

Liverpool make five changes from Sunday’s win at Arsenal. Virgil van Dijk returns to captain the side, with Conor Bradley replacing the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back. Ryan Gravenberch comes into midfield and there is a start for Diogo Jota in attack as Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez drop out. As expected, Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal ahead of Alisson.

Marco Silva also makes five changes from the weekend, and in come some of the big-hitters: Bernd Leno, Antonee Robinson, Joao Palhinha, Willian and Raul Jimenez all return to the starting line-up.

Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

19:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Fulham team to face Liverpool:

Leno, Castagne, Tosin, Diop, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Pereira, DeCordova Reid, Jimenez, Willian

Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

19:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool team to face Fulham:

Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Diaz

Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup semi-final updates

18:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is the match?

The game kicks off at Anfield at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 10 January.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

Good evening

18:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool host Fulham in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tonight. The Premier League leaders are on the hunt for four trophies this season and will hope the Carabao Cup is the first of them, although Marco Silva’s side are set to be tough opposition and will look to make life difficult for the Reds ahead of the return leg at Craven Cottage later this month.

Jurgen Klopp is without a number of key players as Liverpool continue to battle on multiple fronts, with the news that influential vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be out for at least three weeks adding to the absences of Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo while they are at the Africa Cup of Nations and Asia Cup respectively.

The Liverpool manager could therefore be forced to shuffle his pack following Sunday’s 2-0 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup third round, while Fulham are set to be close to full strength as the Cottagers target their first ever major domestic honour. Fulham have not played in a major final since losing the Uefa Cup to Juventus back in 2009 but are now dreaming of Wembley, with Middlesbrough defeating Chelsea in the first leg of the other semi-final at the Riverside last night.

Follow all the build-up to tonight’s match in our live blog.