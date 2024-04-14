Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today after Eze goal

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - LIVE!

Liverpool are looking to bounce back at Anfield later today as they hunt a Premier League title before Jurgen Klopp's departure. Clearly, it remains to be seen if last weekend's draw with Manchester United is costly in the title race but Klopp will be keen to ensure his side offer at least some sort of reaction to Thursday night's loss to Atalanta.

The Reds are starting to welcome back key players, too. Diogo Jota has returned, while Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to follow as Klopp prepares for his final few games in charge as Liverpool boss.

Palace, meanwhile, have previous when it comes to Liverpool and title races but are without a win since February. Still, they gave Manchester City problems last time out and there have been promising signs from the Oliver Glasner era thus far. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport's dedicated match blog!

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace latest news

GOAL! Eze gives Eagles the lead

Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace | Eberechi Eze '13

14:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

13 mins: GOAL!

Lovely patient play from Palace down the left sees Mitchell find Mitchell, who pulls back for Eze to fire underneath Alisson.

Dom Smith at Anfield

14:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pretty end-to-end start here, and Liverpool nearly into the lead through Nunez. Uruguayan could maybe have taken an extra touch to get him closer to the goal from Robertson’s lay-off. Henderson made a comfortable save

Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace

14:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

07 mins: A first chance for Liverpool as Robertson drives forward and frees Nunez, who shoots straight at Henderson.

Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace

14:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

03 mins: The hosts starting to see a touch more of the ball now, albeit they are yet to threaten the Palace goal.

Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace

14:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

01 mins: Alisson called into action early as he collects Mitchell’s cross before saving Eze’s shot from just outside the box.

Not a great start for Liverpool.

KICK-OFF!

14:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

Warm ups underway

13:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

As good as Kelleher has been, Liverpool fans will be delighted to see Alisson back in goal!

Dom Smith previews Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

13:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Standard Sport’s Dom Smith is in position at Anfield

Great news for Crystal Palace

13:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Palace, meanwhile, start Michael Olise in a huge boost for Oliver Glasner.

Big boost for Liverpool

13:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Alisson is back in the starting lineup, while Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold return to the bench.

Confirmed Crystal Palace lineup

13:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Andersen, Lerma, Clyne, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Olise, Mateta, Eze

Subs: Ward,Tomkins, Ayew, Schlupp, Edouard, Ahamada, Matthews, Riedewald, Ozo

Confirmed Liverpool lineup

13:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Elliott, Jota, Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah

Oliver Glasner issues clear response to Daniel Munoz swapping shirts with Erling Haaland at half-time

12:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner says he has no problem with Daniel Munoz swapping shirts with Erling Haaland at half-time.

Some Palace fans were unhappy Munoz asked Manchester City star Haaland for his shirt as the players headed down the tunnel at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Read the full story here!

(REUTERS)

Virgil van Dijk's pre-match message

12:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Reds skipper is looking for a response!

“We want all three points and this means we have to be ready for what we will face, not just today but in all of the games to come.” 💬



Read Virgil van Dijk's programme notes ahead of #LIVCRY: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2024

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool's loss to Atalanta

12:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told his players to “go home and sleep bad” after a terrible performance in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie with Atalanta.

The Italians romped to a 3-0 win at Anfield on Thursday night to leave Liverpool’s hopes of winning the competition hanging by a thread.

Read the full story here!

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Premier League score prediction today

11:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool need to bounce back after two disappointing results in a row. Klopp’s men can’t afford to drop points if they hope to stay in the title charge, and they should be too strong for Palace.

Liverpool to win, 3-1.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace team news vs Liverpool today

11:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Eagles have a lengthy injury list. Sam Johnstone, Marc Guehi, Chris Richards, Rob Holding, Cheick Doucoure, Matheus França are missing. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is also a doubt, though Michael Olise could start.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool team news vs Crystal Palace today

11:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Diogo Jota made his long-awaited return to the Liverpool team on Thursday, and is likely to be involved against Palace.

Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold could also make their returns to the Premier League.

“Obviously we didn’t rush it with the boys,” Klopp said on Wednesday. “You can but we didn’t, that means they did a lot of training by themselves, especially Diogo and Trent, [they] worked as a group for two or three weeks really properly training. So, [they] looked very good yesterday, to be honest.”

Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, and Ben Doak are all out.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: TV channel and live stream today

11:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports with coverage beginning at 1.00pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app or website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights shortly after the game with Match of the Day 2 broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.

(ES Composite)

