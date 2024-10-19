Liverpool vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Premier League leaders Liverpool host Chelsea in the biggest game of the weekend.

Arne Slot’s side ensured they went into this month’s international break top of the pile with a 1-0 victory away at Crystal Palace to maintain their almost perfect start to the season.

Still, this is undoubtedly the biggest test the Reds have faced to date. After so much noise during pre-season, Enzo Maresca has settled into life at Chelsea well.

The Blues are up in fourth and haven’t lost since their opening day defeat to Manchester City, though were frustrated in their 1-1 home draw with Nottingham Forest before the break. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 4:30pm BST kick-off time on Sunday October 20, 2024.

Anfield in Liverpool will host the match.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with Malik Ouzia reporting from Anfield.

Liverpool vs Chelsea team news

Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker is set to be out until November following a hamstring injury suffered at Palace, with deputy Caoimhin Kelleher set to deputise again after illness.

Slot was handed a boost, however, when Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk both returned from international duty early in preparation for the game with the Blues.

Alexis Mac Allister played for Argentina earlier this week after a recent injury worry and is expected to feature here. Harvey Elliott is still recovering from a fractured foot. Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo are both doubts.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will be missing Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana due to suspension. Captain Reece James is back in training and Maresca has confirmed he is available this weekend, as the Blues right-back looks to make his first appearance of the season.

Big boost: Reece James is back in training for Chelsea (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction

A win for either side would be a statement victory but there would appear to be little to split the sides as things stand.

Draw, 1-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 86

Draws: 46

Chelsea wins: 65

Liverpool vs Chelsea match odds

Liverpool to win: 13/20

Draw: 16/5

Chelsea to win: 4/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).