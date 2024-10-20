Liverpool vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool vs Chelsea LIVE!

The most high-profile fixture of the Premier League weekend takes place this afternoon as Liverpool and Chelsea lock horns in a huge showdown on Merseyside. It’s an intriguing battle between two teams who have both made highly impressive starts to their respective new eras - the Reds going into the latest international break sitting top of the table after winning all but one of their first 10 matches across all competitions under Arne Slot.

Liverpool can capitalise on 10-man Arsenal’s slip-up at Bournemouth with another statement victory on Sunday, with defending champions Manchester City first in action at winless Wolves. But they could face a difficult challenge from a Chelsea side who have already shown signs of swift progress under Enzo Maresca, heading into the weekend perched in fourth place having not been beaten since their home defeat by City on opening day.

Captain Reece James is back fit in a huge boost for Chelsea, who have Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella both suspended. Liverpool are without injured goalkeeper Alisson Becker with Caoimhin Kelleher set to deputise. Follow Liverpool vs Chelsea with our dedicated LIVE blog below, including expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Chelsea latest news

Kick-off time: 4.30pm BST | Anfield

How to watch: Sky Sports

Liverpool team news: Kelleher to replace injured Alisson

Chelsea team news: James back; Fofana and Cucurella banned

Score prediction

Anfield provides sternest test yet for Maresca

14:59 , Jamie Dickenson

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca claimed in the build-up to this game that his side’s 2-0 opening day defeat to Manchester City was their best performance under him.

While anyone who watched that game may find it hard to agree, as our reporter Malik Ouzia writes: Now, though, comes a first opportunity since that City defeat to put Chelsea’s progress to a sterner test.

Maresca’s team have not played any of last season’s top eight since that opening encounter, but now face four of them in successive weekends, starting at Anfield on Sunday.

Adarabioyo and Veiga in

14:42 , Jamie Dickenson

Tosin Adarabioyo is as excited as we are for this game as he prepares to start alongside Levi Colwill in central defence for Chelsea against Liverpool this afternoon.

Colwill’s usual partner Wesley Fofana is suspended, as is Marc Cucurella after the pair both picked up a ban for five yellow cards.

Renato Veiga is expected to replace Cucurella at left-back for Enzo Maresca’s side.

Stunner from Gvardiol

14:35 , Jamie Dickenson

City have hit back at Molineux, with Josko Gvardiol curling in a screamer from outside the box to make it 1-1.

They are still in the first half there.

Big challenge for James

14:32 , Jamie Dickenson

Reece James faces a battle to regain his place as Chelsea’s right-back after returning from injury.

James could be on the bench at Anfield today after resuming training following his latest hamstring injury.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca likes his full-backs to move inside to overload the centre and dominate possession, with Malo Gusto impressing in that position so far this season.

James’ natural game is all about providing width and pace down the right flank, so Maresca may adapt his plans as the 24-year-old builds his fitness.

It will be an intriguing battle between James and Gusto for the right-back spot, with the former likely to be eyeing an England recall with Thomas Tuchel taking over in January.

Kelleher chance for Reds

14:19 , Jamie Dickenson

Chelsea will want to test Caoimhin Kelleher from the off at Anfield today with Liverpool’s back-up goalkeeper filling in for Alisson, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Kelleher was described as ‘the best No2 keeper in the world’ by former boss Jurgen Klopp, but he has only played twice for the Reds so far this season and made a glaring error in the Republic of Ireland’s 2-0 defeat to Greece last Sunday.

The 25-year-old is determined to take his opportunity with Alisson expected to be out for the next six weeks.

Wolves ahead against City

14:10

As we build up to this mouthwatering clash at Anfield there’s been a goal in the earlier kick-off at Molineux.

Jorgen Strand Larsen has put Wolves 1-0 ahead against Manchester City, tapping home from Nelson Semedo’s cross.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool will be hoping City drop points in that one.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

14:00 , Jamie Dickenson

Liverpool have a strong recent record against Chelsea and remain unbeaten from their last nine fixtures across all competitions.

Seven of those were draws, but the last two games Liverpool won both - 4-1 in the Premier League in January and then 1-0 after extra-time in the EFL Cup final a month later.

Liverpool wins: 86

Draws: 46

Chelsea wins: 65

Enzo Maresca: I watched Liverpool 38 times in a week for inspiration

13:49 , George Flood

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca offered a surprising insight into his meticulous coaching approach ahead of this afternoon’s trip to Anfield, revealing that he had once watched 38 Liverpool games in just one week in order to gain some inspiration.

"When I finished playing and started as a manager, I watched 38 games of Liverpool in one week, to study and to analyse how good they were with the previous manger in terms of pressing and this kind of thing," the Italian said.

"I really know Liverpool players because I watched them many times.

“That team, the first one, two, three years with Klopp, the way they were pressing was especially because (Mohamed) Salah, (Roberto) Firmino and (Sadio) Mane.

"It's not only on the ball it's also off the ball. The way they are aggressive was something unbelievable.

“I really like Salah not only because he is good on the ball but because he is a fantastic player off the ball.

"It was Christmas time, I still remember. I was starting to watch different kinds of football to understand and see how the best teams were doing things."

Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction

13:41 , George Flood

A win for either side would be a statement victory but there would appear to be little to split the sides as things stand.

Draw, 1-1.

Chelsea team news

13:39 , George Flood

Chelsea have Reece James fit and available for the first time this season after their injury-plagued captain resumed training this week following his latest hamstring issues.

But Enzo Maresca is likely to take a cautious approach with the right-back, who may be on the bench at Anfield.

Chelsea have a clean bill of health aside from absent youngster Omari Kellyman, though Ben Chilwell has been dealing with illness in recent days.

Noni Madueke and Levi Colwill both shrugged off knocks suffered in the feisty 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest before the international break to play for England in the Nations League.

Maresca has some defensive decisions to make with Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella each serving automatic one-match bans today after both picking up their fifth yellow cards of the Premier League season already against Forest, just seven games in.

Liverpool team news

13:33 , George Flood

Liverpool are without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who is expected to miss around six weeks with the hamstring injury that forced him off during the 1-0 win at Crystal Palace before the international break.

Long-time deputy Caoimhin Kelleher is poised to deputise for the Brazilian once again after shrugging off an illness, having missed the game at Selhurst Park as third-choice Vitezslav Jaros had to come on instead.

Harvey Elliott is still absent with a foot injury, while fellow midfielder Wataru Endo has also been dealing with illness.

The Reds will hope that lone summer signing Federico Chiesa has shaken off his latest fitness problems to play some part this afternoon, while Alexis Mac Allister should also feature after playing for Argentina despite his own knock suffered against Palace a fortnight ago.

