Liverpool vs Brighton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Liverpool vs Brighton LIVE!

The Reds and Seagulls lock horns this afternoon for the second time in just four days, after a five-goal tussle in midweek. Both managers made changes for the Carabao Cup clash, so expect their respective big guns to return.

Arne Slot will have been happy to see his side come from behind to draw with Arsenal last time out, but further dropped points today will be far more costly in the title race. The manager will also have one eye on a tough Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen in the week ahead.

Fabian Hurzeler's will know the 3-2 scoreline in defeat still flattered his side four three days ago and he will be wary of not losing too much momentum after a frustrating draw with Wolves last weekend, conceding twice in the final minutes. Leaving Anfield today with anything will be a huge bonus. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis.

Liverpool vs Brighton latest updates

Kick-off: 3pm GMT, Anfield

Liverpool team news: Four stil sidelined for Slot

Brighton team news: Dunk a doubt as Pedro returns

Score prediction: Reds to march on in title race

Liverpool vs Brighton latest odds

12:17 , Jamie Dickenson

Liverpool are heavy favourites to beat Brighton at home and maintain their strong start to the season.

Liverpool to win: 4/11

Draw: 4/1

Brighton to win: 6/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

Liverpool vs Brighton prediction

12:06 , Jamie Dickenson

The Seagulls pushed Liverpool close on Wednesday, but Arne Slot will bring his biggest names back into the starting lineup for what should be a more routine win.

Slot will hope for a fast start back at Anfield, with Bayer Leverkusen coming in midweek.

Liverpool to win, 3-1.

Brighton team news

12:05 , Jamie Dickenson

Brighton could welcome back Joao Pedro after his recent injury absence, while captain Lewis Dunk is also pushing to be fit after missing the midweek game with an injury picked up over the weekend.

Ferdi Kadioglu is expected to be available following a foot issue but Adam Webster, James Milner, Matt O'Riley and Solly March remain unavailable for selection.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool team news

12:02 , Jamie Dickenson

Liverpool will ring the changes today as Arne Slot prepares to take on Brighton for the second time in four days.

An entertaining 3-2 win on the south coast on Wednesday night secured the Reds a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Southampton, despite the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister all starting the game on the bench.

Those three should all return to the starting line-up at Anfield, along with Virgil van Dijk, as attention returns to the Premier League title race.

Diogo Jota is still sidelined, and is not expected back before the November international break - and the same can be said for goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Harvey Elliott.

Slot delivered a concerning update on Chiesea ahead of the win at the Seagulls, telling reporters: “I'm not expecting him to be in the squad. Sometimes, he's there with us, training for a few days, and then he goes out with injury again.

“So, I don't want to put days or weeks on it because I don't put any pressure on him.”

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Liverpool vs Brighton

11:58 , Jamie Dickenson

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

Free highlights: Highlights, however, will be broadcast on Match of the Day at 10.20pm GMT on Saturday on BBC One.

Welcome!

11:51 , Jamie Dickenson

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League meeting between Liverpool and Brighton.

Just three days after the Reds edged their EFL Cup clash 3-2 these two teams meet again at Anfield.

Liverpool are second in the league just one point behind leaders Manchester City, while Brighton are in sixth under new manager Fabian Hurzeler.

Stick with us for all the best build-up, team news and latest updates ahead of the 3pm BST scheduled kick-off.