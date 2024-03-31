Liverpool vs Brighton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool vs Brighton LIVE!

The first instalment in a huge Premier League title-race double-header on Easter Sunday comes at Anfield. Liverpool welcome bogey side Brighton to Merseyside looking to move back to the top-flight summit before Manchester City host current leaders Arsenal in a mammoth showdown at the Etihad Stadium later this afternoon. The second-placed Reds currently trail Mikel Arteta’s Gunners on goal difference only and have the chance to pile the pressure on their rivals in a thrilling three-way championship tussle.

Liverpool will assess the latest injury sustained by Andy Robertson with Scotland as they seek to bounce back from an agonising last-gasp loss suffered at the hands of rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals before the international break. Though typically still dominant at home, they have won just one of their last seven league meetings with Brighton, playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Amex back in October.

The Seagulls have been very disappointing on the road of late as they battle to return to Europe next season, winning just one of their last eight league trips, while head coach Roberto De Zerbi continues to be linked as a potential summer successor to Klopp at Anfield. Follow Liverpool vs Brighton live below!

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of what could be a pivotal day in the 2023/24 Premier League title race.

Manchester City vs Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium is the main event on a blockbuster Easter Sunday, but first we head to Anfield, where Liverpool have the chance to return to the top-flight summit (however briefly) and pile the pressure on their title rivals in a captivating three-way championship scrap.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in action against Brighton, who have struggled for results away from home of late as they battle to return to Europe next season but have caused the Reds no end of trouble in recent years - including in a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Amex Stadium back in October.

There is also the added subplot of Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi continuing to be mentioned among the possible summer successors to Klopp on Merseyside, with Xabi Alonso now staying at Bayer Leverkusen.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST, so stay tuned for all the latest team news plus live minute-by-minute updates.