Liverpool v Brighton LIVE: Premier League score and updates as Kadioglu goal shocks Reds

Liverpool will aim to keep up their impressive Premier League form as they welcome Brighton to Anfield just three days after beating them in the Carabao Cup.

Arne Slot has enjoyed an impressive start to life as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement with just two blemishes on his report card in the league so far. A creditable 2-2 draw with Arsenal last weekend was Liverpool’s only dropped points other than a surprise 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest earlier in the campaign and they are right on Manchester City’s tail at the top of the table.

They secured an entertaining 3-2 win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup last 16 in midweek as a number of their first-team stars were rested but Brighton, who have been quietly impressive under new boss Fabian Hurzeler to lie sixth in the table ahead of the weekend, certainly won’t roll over at Anfield.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Nunez, Salah

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Van Hecke, Igor, Veltman, Estupinan, Kadioglu, Ayari, Hinshelwood, Rutter, Mitoma, Welbeck

GOAL - Kadioglu belts in opener for first Brighton goal (0-1)

15:21

After Tsimikas is cleared to carry on, having passed all the medical checks, the action resumes at Anfield. Can Liverpool now find their rhythm and seek a quick equaliser?

15:20

It gets worse for Liverpool, as Tsimkas is totally flattened by his skipper and lays flat on the turf. Van Dijk caught his team-mate with a flying knee, so that must really hurt! The game is paused whil he receives treatment.

15:16

Assist Daniel Nii Tackie Mensah Welbeck

15:16

Alexander-Arnold sparks a quick counter after cleanly tackling Mitoma, but it quickly fizzles out. Already, it's a fairly open contest between two ball-playing teams, so surely goals will soon follow.

15:15

Goal Ferdi Erenay Kadıoğlu

15:14

Nunez is just unable to leap high enough at the back post, after Salah sends over a searching cross from the right wing. Ultimately, the ball drifts out of play for a goal-kick, but that was another moment of concern for Brighton.

15:13

SUPER SAVE! Nunez flips a clever ball over his marker's head in the centre circle, then charges away upfield. When he reaches Brighton's box, the big striker checks inside and unleashes a powerful shot towards the far corner, but Verbruggen makes an excellent save! That's great stuff from both men!

15:10

Not many teams come to Anfield and start off by having a 59% share of the ball, but Brighton have done that so far. Whatever the venue, the Seagulls stick to their style - and it often pays off.

15:08

Ayari makes an excellent challenge to halt Mac Allister's surge forward through the centre, as Liverpool seek to open up a first chance. As yet, the Reds have not been able to impose themselves in the final third.

15:06

After an early spell of Brighton pressure, Liverpool try to play their way through the press, stroking the ball around deep inside their own half. The tactical battle between Slot and Hurzeler could be fascinating today.

15:05

Wednesday's loss was just Brighton's third defeat in their last 10 matches against Liverpool, so they may expect to take points home today. It's been a bright and confident start from the visitors so far.

15:03

Brighton kick off, and we are under way in Liverpool!

15:03

The players are out on the pitch at Anfield, and kick-off in this Premier League contest is now just moments away!

15:03

Rutter is available again after being cup-tied in midweek, so he reprises his partnership with Welbeck in Brighton's attack. Fabian Hurzeler makes eight changes in total. Lewis Dunk, Matt O'Riley, Yankuba Minteh and Joao Pedro all feature in a crowded treatment room.

14:58

Only Gakpo keeps his place for Liverpool, as most of the hosts' usual lineup returns following wholesale changes in midweek - Robertson makes way for Tsimikas, though. Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa and Alisson Becker are still out of action.

14:53

SUBS: Jason Steele, Tariq Lamptey, Brajan Gruda, Julio Enciso, Simon Adingra, Jakub Moder, Carlos Baleba, Mats Wieffer, Evan Ferguson.

14:48

BRIGHTON (4-4-2): Bart Verbruggen; Joel Veltman, Jan Paul van Hecke, Igor Julio, Pervis Estupinan; Ferdi Kadioglu, Jack Hinshelwood, Yasin Ayari, Kaoru Mitoma; Georginio Rutter, Danny Welbeck.

14:48

SUBS: Vítezslav Jaros, Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, Luis Diaz, Curtis Jones, Andy Robertson, Jarell Quansah, Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley.

14:48

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Caoimhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo.

14:43

Just as in their midweek EFL Cup clash with Liverpool, a second-half collapse proved costly for Brighton last week. In their most recent Premier League outing, Danny Welbeck and Evan Ferguson put the Seagulls on course for a comfortable victory over Wolves; however, the visitors fought back strongly, eventually making it 2-2 with a last-gasp leveller. Today's match therefore promises more entertainment, as Brighton's last seven fixtures have seen a total of 30 goals, at an average of more than four per game.

14:43

Reconvening three days on from an eventful five-goal contest in the EFL Cup, Liverpool now meet Brighton again, with three Premier League points at stake. The Reds beat the Seagulls 3-2 in Wednesday's last-16 tie, keeping them on course for a record-extending 11th League Cup trophy. Last weekend, Arne Slot's side twice came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw with Arsenal, leaving them trailing defending champions Manchester City by one point in the top-flight table.

14:43

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Liverpool and Brighton at Anfield!

Brighton team news

14:04 , Luke Baker

And here’s how the Seagulls will line up this afternoon.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Van Hecke, Igor, Veltman, Estupinan, Kadioglu, Ayari, Hinshelwood, Rutter, Mitoma, Welbeck

TEAM NEWS! 🚨 Here's our starting XI to play @LFC in the @PremierLeague. 👀📝 pic.twitter.com/QjCdyYcVnv — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) November 2, 2024

Liverpool team news

13:58 , Luke Baker

Here’s the Liverpool team to face Brighton this afternoon. After his injury worry, Andy Robertson is only fit enough for the bench, so Kostas Tsimikas starts at left-back, while Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez are the preferred forward trio in the continued absence of Diogo Jota.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Nunez, Salah

Your Reds to take on Brighton 👊🔴 #LIVBHA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 2, 2024

13:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…