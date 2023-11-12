Liverpool vs Brentford: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Liverpool entertain Brentford in the Premier League today, hoping to enter the latest international break on a higher note.

While Jurgen Klopp’s side have looked like early top-flight title challengers after a midfield summer rebuild, their last two results have left a lot to be desired.

Last Sunday’s dramatic draw at Luton saw them create very little until Luis Diaz’s emotional late header, while the Reds let in three goals during a shock Europa League loss in Toulouse on Thursday.

Brentford, meanwhile, have recovered from a difficult start to this season, winning their last three Premier League games on the spin and scoring two or more goals in the process.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Brentford is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off time today on Sunday November 12, 2023.

Anfield in Liverpool will host the contest.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Brentford

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast live on television in the UK.

Highlights are available on Match of the Day 2, which starts at 10:40pm on BBC One on Sunday night.

Liverpool vs Brentford team news

Klopp rested the likes of Mohamed Salah, Alisson, Ibrahima Konate, Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold during the week, so all are expected back on Sunday.

Virgil van Dijk was ill for the trip to France and a decision must be made late on the Dutchman. Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch are both injury doubts, with Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic all still sidelined and Alexis Mac Allister suspended after picking up five yellow cards.

For the Bees, goalkeeper Mark Flekken is fit after being withdrawn at half-time of the comeback win over West Ham last weekend. Aaron Hickey will be ruled out until the New Year, however.

Josh Dasilva, Keane Lewis-Potter and Mikkel Damsgaard are all closing in on returns, but Brentford remain without the banned Ivan Toney plus Rico Henry, Kevin Schade and Shandon Baptiste.

Liverpool vs Brentford prediction

With the Bees full of goals and Liverpool not quite convincing defensively, a draw could well be on the cards on Merseyside.

1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 11

Draws: 4

Brentford wins: 4

Liverpool vs Brentford match odds

Liverpool to win: 4/11

Draw: 9/2

Brentford to win: 13/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).