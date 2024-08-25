Liverpool vs Brentford LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool vs Brentford – LIVE!

Liverpool today host Brentford in Arne Slot’s first competitive game in charge at Anfield. The Reds started slowly at Ipswich last weekend but ended up getting their Premier League season up and running with three points and are heavy favourites to win again today.

A lack of new signings may be something of a concern this summer but few would doubt the quality in the Liverpool ranks. Impressive enough last season, it will be fascinating to see what Slot can do with this fairly young squad packed with talent. Replacing a legend is not an easy job, after all.

Brentford, meanwhile, are looking to improve on finishing sixteenth last time out. Having already beaten Crystal Palace, optimism is high even if Liverpool will be strong favourite at home. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dom Smith will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Brentford team news

For Brentford, it remains to be seen whether Ivan Toney is involved, amid ongoing speculation of a potential move to Saudi Arabia.

Otherwise, it's a case of as you were with Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry not back until next month and both Joshua Dasilva and Igor Thiago longer-term absentees.

Liverpool team news

Arne Slot could make at least one change to his Liverpool team when they host Brentford.

Young defender Jarell Quansah started the win over Ipswich last weekend and did not appear to do much wrong, but was withdrawn at half-time by his new boss and replaced with Ibrahima Konate.

Slot explained after the game that the decision was tactical, having seen Konate impress as Liverpool went on to win the game.

The manager then revealed on Friday that Quansah picked up a “bit of an injury” during the week, further throwing his involvement into doubt, and hopes to train with the squad later in the day.

The Reds boss said: “On Tuesday he picked up a bit of a injury so let's see if he can train today.”

Further forward, it should be a case of as you were with the front six. Cody Gakpo will be pushing Luis Diaz for a start after a late cameo against the Tractor Boys, while Darwin Nunez failed to get off the bench but should get his first minutes of the season on Sunday.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jota, Diaz

How to watch Liverpool vs Brentford

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Coverage starts after Bournemouth’s clash with Newcastle and kick-off at Anfield is at 4.30pm BST.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Welcome

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Brentford.

Kick-off from Anfield is at 4.30pm BST.