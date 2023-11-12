Liverpool vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo start

Liverpool take on Brentford this afternoon in their bid to maintain a challenge towards the top of the Premier League table. The Reds are three points behind leaders Manchester City, though Pep Guardiola’s men face Chelsea in Sunday’s late kick off.

Still, three points for Liverpool will add a bit of pressure to City’s trip to Stamford Bridge and Jurgen Klopp will want his team to get back to winning ways today. Klopp’s men suffered a setback against Luton in their last league outing, with Luis Diaz’s stoppage time goal rescuing a point at Kenilworth Road.

Defeat to Toulouse in the Europa League continued Liverpool’s downward trend and they will want to turn around the form that has seen them take only eight points from their last five league games.

In contrast Brentford are in fine shape. Thomas Frank’s men have won each of their last three fixtures after a slow start to the season and are now up to ninth in the table. A win at Anfield would be another impressive results and give the Bees a realistic sense that they can compete to get into Europe during this campaign.

Follow the action from Anfield below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Liverpool vs Brentford live

Liverpool host Brentford in the Premier League with kick off at 2pm

The Reds can draw level on points with Man City if they win

Alexis Mac Allister is suspended but Virgil van Dijk should be available after illness

Brentford have won their last three league games

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Endo, Gakpo, Salah, Nunez, Jota

Brentford XI: Flekken, Ajer, Collins, Mee, Pinnock, Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Wissa

Liverpool FC - Brentford FC

Jurgen Klopp believes his side are moving in the right direction

13:30 , Ben Fleming

The Liverpool manager has much to mull over after the disappointing results against Luton and Toulouse but the German still believes that his Liverpool side are progressing in the right direction.

Story continues

Despite wobbles in recent weeks, his side can still move level on points with Manchester City temporarily should they return to winning ways against Brentford this afternoon.

But after a draw and a defeat in their last two, Klopp is certain that there is work still to be done with this new-look Liverpool side.

“Things are going in the right direction but we are not there yet. We are not as stable as I wish but that’s normal as well,” he said.

“Generally we are in a positive situation and it is important to learn to deal with that. There has been a lot of praise. It really feels like this [Toulouse] and Luton is a real learning curve. I wish it would not be necessary, to be honest. I wish we would learn it quickly.

“We can be a really good team. We have shown that. We cannot have what happened [in Toulouse] - we were not aggressive enough. It was as easy as that. We can lose a game but we have to use it to learn the right things. To win a football game, you need to be aggressive.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Thomas Frank ready for tough Anfield Test

13:22 , Ben Fleming

Speaking ahead of today’s fixture, the Brentford boss was under no illusions as to the difficult task facing his side as they travel up to face Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won all of their home league games this season, but the Bees are aiming for their fourth straight league win following their derby-day 2-0 victory against Chelsea last time out.

“For five years, Liverpool have been one of the top teams not just in the Premier League, but the world,” Frank said at his pre-match press conference.

“They have a fantastic coach and staff, with great players. They have new energy in their squad with some of their new signings.

“It is an unbelievable team at Anfield - one of the most difficult away grounds to go to, if not the most difficult. It will be a tough test, but as always, we trust ourselves. We will try to take the game to Liverpool.”

(PA Wire)

Father of Luis Diaz reveals details of kidnapping ordeal: ‘It was a lot of horseback riding’

13:15 , Ben Fleming

There’s a spot on the bench again for Luis Diaz who on Thursday finally received the good news that his father had been released following his abduction by Colombian guerrilla group National Liberation Army (ELN) two weeks ago.

Speaking for the first time since his release, the father of the Liverpool said he went “almost 12 days without sleep” and endured long horseback treks through mountain passes whilst in the hands of ELN.

“It was a lot of horseback riding, really hard, a lot of mountains, a lot of rain, too many insects,” said an emotional and weary Diaz Sr, speaking alongside his family near the Colombia-Venezuela border. “I couldn’t sleep peacefully, it was very difficult, almost 12 days without sleep.”

Read more below:

Father of Luis Diaz reveals details of kidnapping ordeal

Liverpool v Brentford - confirmed starting line-ups

13:08 , Ben Fleming

As suspected, Endo comes in to replace the suspended Mac Allister in central midfield, but there is also a place for Gakpo who comes in for Gravenberch who misses out with a knee injury. There is one further change in central defence as Matip partners the returning Van Dijk, with Konate missing out altogether.

Brentford, meanwhile, look to have moved to a back five as Mee starts alongside Collins and Pinnock in central defence. Maupay and Onyeka drop to the bench, with Roerslev also coming into Thomas Frank’s side for this big away fixture.

Liverpool v Brentford - confirmed starting line-ups

13:02 , Ben Fleming

The team news is in!

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Jota, Salah, Nunez.

The Reds to take on Brentford 🔴📋#LIVBRE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 12, 2023

Brentford XI: Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev; Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa.

Team news coming up

12:55 , Ben Fleming

Just a few minutes away from the confirmed team news. A reminder that Alexis Mac Allister is suspended after picking up a fifth booking but Virgil van Dijk is expected to return after his brief illness.

For Brentford, goalkeeper Mark Flekken was taken off last week with an apparent injury, but the Dutchman seems to have recovered sufficiently from a dead leg to start. Aaron Hickey, though, will miss the rest of the year to add to a growing injury list for Frank.

Jurgen Klopp admits Trent Alexander-Arnold may be the middle man Liverpool need

12:50 , Ben Fleming

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has softened his opinion over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s versatility as a potential midfielder but still believes he best serves the team from his natural right-sided role.

Just over two years ago, after the 25-year-old was deployed in a central position against Andorra by England boss Gareth Southgate, Klopp said there was no need to change the defender into a midfielder.

Those lines have been blurred since Alexander-Arnold started performing the hybrid role of stepping into central areas when Liverpool are in possession and Klopp took it one step further in last month’s Carabao Cup win at Bournemouth when he brought him on to replace holding midfielder Wataru Endo for the final half-hour.

Klopp was asked whether Alexander-Arnold was a potential option, considering how thin the midfield resources are with Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic long-term absentees, Curtis Jones out till after the international break and Ryan Gravenberch doubtful with a knee problem.

“(A) possibility, depends on the situation and the opponent, on a lot of things,” said the German.

“We know he can play there but if we just put him there we lose one of the best right-backs in the world so we should not forget that completely. Of course he is an option for that position.”

(PA Wire)

Joe Cole splits opinion after VAR denies Liverpool late equaliser: ‘The ref got it right’

12:45 , Mike Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was outraged when VAR controversially ruled out Jarell Quansah’s late equaliser in the Reds’ dramatic 3-2 defeat to Toulouse, but Joe Cole insisted the “ref got it right” after disallowing the goal because of an earlier Alexis Mac Allister handball.

Quansah was denied his first Liverpool goal after bundling in a 98th minute equaliser when Mac Allister was ruled to have used his arm to control the ball as the Reds pressed for a late draw in the Europa League clash.

However, Liverpool and Klopp were livid as Mac Allister’s handball came several phases before Quansah thought he had levelled. The Argentine midfielder’s touch came roughly 10 seconds before the 20-year-old scrambled in the equaliser.

Joe Cole splits opinion after VAR denies Liverpool late equaliser

Liverpool vs Brentford prediction

12:32 , Mike Jones

Despite Brentford’s recent success in the Premier League, Anfield is still a tricky place to go and win.

Jurgen Klopp has a tendancy to inspire his team when they’re going through a rough patch - which they are - so expect the Reds to come out firing in front of their home support.

Liverpool should secure a victory but it’ll be a close one.

Liverpool 2-1 Brentford

Liverpool vs Brentford early team news

12:31 , Mike Jones

Alexis Mac Allister is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season against Luton, forcing Jurgen Klopp into a midfield change. Wataru Endo is likely to come in, though Klopp admitted on Friday that he would consider Trent Alexander-Arnold as a midfield option. Virgil van Dijk should be available after illness but Andy Robertson and Thiago Alcantara are among Liverpool’s longer-term absentees.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank took off goalkeeper Mark Flekken last week with an apparent injury, but the Dutchman seems to have recovered sufficiently from a dead leg to start. Aaron Hickey, though, will miss the rest of the year to add to a growing injury list for Frank.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Jota.

Brentford XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Janelt; Jensen, Norgaard, Onyeka; Mbeumo, Wissa.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brentford

12:30 , Mike Jones

Liverpool vs Brentford is due to kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 12 November at Anfield.

Viewers in the United Kingdom will not be able to watch the match live, with Sky Sports showing West Ham vs Nottingham Forest instead.

Free-to-air, extended highlights will be available to watch on Match of the Day 2, which airs at 10.40pm on Sunday evening on BBC One and is available via the iPlayer.

The fixture has been moved from a Saturday 3pm kick-off due to the Reds’ involvement in the Europa League on Thursday.

Liverpool vs Brentford

11:41 , Mike Jones

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Sunday’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and Brentford at Anfield.

The Reds come into the match on the back of a 1-1 draw with Luton, in which they were the second best side, and a Europa League defeat to Toulouse meaning they desperately require a win to turn around their form. Jurgen Klopp is without the services of Alexis Mac Allister in the middle of the pitch and will need to come up with a tactical plan to nullify the high flying Brentford.

The Bees have won their last three Premier League games and are up to ninth in the table. Thomas Frank’s men are full of confidence and will be focused on earning a fourth straight win this afternoon.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action throughout the day so stick around as we build up to kick off at 2pm.