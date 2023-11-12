Liverpool vs Brentford LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool vs Brentford LIVE!

Liverpool could be in for another stern test as they return to Premier League action at fortress Anfield this afternoon. The Reds are looking to regather some lost momentum after a frustrating week in which they needed a dramatic and emotional last-gasp equaliser from Luis Diaz to avoid a shock defeat at Luton before being stunned by a Europa League loss in Toulouse that featured yet more frustrating VAR drama.

Jurgen Klopp's side had previously notched up four successive victories across all competitions to underline their renewed status as title challengers and will be eager to return to winning ways today with a trip to defending champions Manchester City coming up straight after the international break.

Liverpool have long been a truly dominant proposition at home and Brentford have not won on this ground since all the way back in 1937, though they head to Merseyside on Sunday boasting a three-game winning streak to turn around a concerning start to the season under Thomas Frank. Follow Liverpool vs Brentford live below, with insight and analysis from Standard Sport's Dom Smith at Anfield!

Liverpool vs Brentford latest news

Kick-off time: 2pm GMT, Anfield

How to watch: Not on TV in the UK

Liverpool team news: Van Dijk expected to return

Brentford team news: Flekken recovered from knock

The Standard's score prediction

Liverpool vs Brentford prediction

11:40 , George Flood

With the Bees full of goals and Liverpool not quite convincing defensively of late, an entertaining draw could well be on the cards on Merseyside this afternoon.

1-1 draw.

Brentford team news

11:38 , George Flood

Brentford have first-choice goalkeeper Mark Flekken available at Anfield after he was substituted at half-time of the 3-2 win over West Ham last weekend with a dead leg.

It's otherwise a lengthy absentee list for the in-form Bees, who are also now without Scottish full-back Aaron Hickey until the New Year with a hamstring injury.

He joins Rico Henry, Kevin Schade and the banned Ivan Toney on the sidelines, with Mikkel Damsgaard, Keane Lewis-Potter and Josh Dasilva all closing in on returns but unlikely to feature today.

Shandon Baptiste, meanwhile, has been building up his match fitness with Neil MacFarlane's B team after another injury nightmare.

Liverpool team news

11:34 , George Flood

Liverpool should be boosted by the return of captain Virgil van Dijk today after he missed the 3-2 Europa League loss in Toulouse through illness.

However, they are without key midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who incurred an automatic one-match ban by picking up his fifth yellow card of the season at Luton last weekend.

Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic are all still sidelined through injury, while Ryan Gravenberch is also expected to miss out again with a knee issue.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Liverpool vs Brentford

11:30 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: Today's game will not be broadcast live on television in the UK.

Highlights are available on Match of the Day 2, which starts at 10:40pm on BBC One on Sunday night.

Welcome to Liverpool vs Brentford live coverage

11:26 , George Flood

Liverpool and Brentford collide at Anfield today in what could be a very entertaining Premier League battle on Merseyside.

The Reds have long since been a truly formidable proposition on home turf and will be itching to enter the latest international break - immediately after which they face a trip to leaders Manchester City - with some restored momentum after seeing a last-gasp, emotional draw at Luton followed by a shock and controversial Europa League loss in Toulouse on Thursday.

However, they are unlikely to have everything their own way against a Brentford side that have not won at this famous old ground since all the way back in 1937 but travel to the north-west today full of confidence with last weekend's comeback win over West Ham making it three wins on the bounce.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 2pm GMT, so stay tuned for live game updates after all the latest team news, match build-up and more, plus insight and analysis across the afternoon from Standard Sport's Dom Smith at Anfield.