Liverpool vs Bologna LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Liverpool vs Bologna LIVE!

Arne Slot takes charge of his first home Champions League match as Reds manager, taking on another Italian side having come from behind to beat AC Milan at San Siro last time out. This should be an easier affair, especially in front of their own fans and against a Bologna team really struggling for form this season.

Also under a new head coach this season, after Thiago Motta jumped ship for Juventus, Bologna have just one win in seven games across all competitions but have not tasted defeat in five games - four of them draws. They will need to be at their defensive best to keep out a Reds side on a four-game winning streak, which has seen them top the Premier League standings.

Mohamed Salah is gunning to make Liverpool history tonight by becoming the first Reds player to score in five home Champions League games on the spin, and you would not expect him to hit the back of the net in a fairly routine European victory under the Anfield lights.

Liverpool vs Bologna latest updates

Kick-off: 8pm BST, Anfield

How to watch: TNT Sports and Discovery+

Liverpool team news: Chiesa out but Jota fit

Bologna team news

Score prediction: Reds make it two from two

Where to watch Liverpool vs Bologna

17:35 , Alex Young

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Welcome

17:31 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Champions League game between Liverpool and Bologna.

Arne Slot takes charge of his first European game at Anfield, and will be confident of making it back-to-back wins against Italian opponents.

AC Milan were dispatched in gameweek 1 and now Bologna, in the competition for the first time in 60 years have started the season poorly under new manager Vincenzo Italiano.

Kick-off is at 8pm. Stick with us.