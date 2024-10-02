Liverpool vs Bologna: Champions League kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, prediction, h2h results, odds

Liverpool are in Champions League action at Anfield tonight as they take on more Italian opposition in Bologna.

The Reds got off to a nightmare start against AC Milan in their European opener earlier this month but came back to record an impressive 3-1 victory at the San Siro thanks to goals from Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai.

It was an early statement of intent and the Merseyside giants will be strong favourites against a Bologna side inexperienced at this level, playing in Europe’s top competition for the first time since 1964 after finishing fifth in Serie A last term.

However, they lost numerous key players over the summer including the likes of Riccardo Calafiori and Joshua Zirkzee, plus manager Thiago Motta. They now sit 13th after just one win from their opening six matches and were held to a goalless draw at home by Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League opener.

Bologna could find the going tough against a high-flying Liverpool side that have enjoyed a brilliant start to life under Arne Slot and currently sit at the summit of the Premier League.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Bologna is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time tonight on Wednesday October 2, 2024.

Anfield in Liverpool will host the match.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Bologna

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app and website.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action live tonight with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Liverpool vs Bologna team news

Liverpool are without summer signing Federico Chiesa, who picked up a fresh injury in training this week but is not expected to be sidelined for long.

Diogo Jota is expected to feature despite suffering a new knock of his own, while Darwin Nunez has shaken off a bout of illness that forced him to miss Saturday evening’s 2-1 win at Wolves in the Premier League.

Andy Robertson was forced off late at Molineux, but has trained in the build-up to tonight’s game. Harvey Elliott remains a long-term absentee with a foot injury.

Andy Robertson came off during the win at Wolves but is expected to be fit (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Scottish international Lewis Ferguson is still out for Bologna, along with fellow midfielders Tommaso Pobega and Oussama El Azzouzi. Striker Santiago Castro is a doubt, but Jhon Lucumi is available in defence despite being sent off in the 1-1 draw with Atalanta at the weekend.

Liverpool vs Bologna prediction

It’s very difficult to look past Liverpool at home here, particularly given their flying start to the new Slot era - shock Anfield defeat to Nottingham Forest aside.

The confident Reds have been picking up wins of all varieties, brushing aside the likes of Manchester United, West Ham and Bournemouth but also battling hard for victories over teams such as Wolves and demonstrating their fightback qualities in Milan.

Bologna have endured a tough opening to the new season under former Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano, winning just once across all competitions and playing out too many draws.

They are clearly suffering from having their best players and manager move on over the summer and a difficult night is likely to be in store on Merseyside.

Liverpool to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two teams have never previously met in competitive action.

Liverpool vs Bologna match odds

Liverpool to win: 2/13

Draw: 7/1

Bologna to win: 16/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).