Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, odds

Liverpool will tonight be reunited with Xabi Alonso as Bayer Leverkusen come to town in the Champions League.

The former Reds midfielder was strongly linked with a return to Anfield in the wake of Jurgen Klopp’s departure earlier this year, having led the German side to an unbeaten domestic double last season.

Alonso, however, opted to stay with the Bundesliga outfit and Liverpool eventually moved for Arne Slot instead.

That, so far, has proven to have been a masterstroke. The Dutchman has impressed thus far and his team are unbeaten in Europe, having overcome RB Leipzig 1-0 last time out.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, drew with Brest in their last game but have beaten both Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven thus far.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Anfield in Liverpool will host.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Amazon Prime website and app.

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen team news

Liverpool will be without Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa and Alisson Becker until after this month’s international break.

Ibrahima Konate, however, is fit and in contention to start, with Slot confirming the defender has made a swift recovery after coming off injured during Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League win over Brighton.

Amine Adli is missing for the German side following a leg injury, while Jeanuël Belocian is also expected to miss out.

The German champions will no doubt provide a stern test but Liverpool have been far too strong to overlook, especially at home.

There are chinks in their armour - with the manner of their victories over the past few weeks not as emphatic as previously - but Alonso’s side are this season struggling to turn draws into wins, which is the opposite of last season, so we’re giving the Reds the edge.

Liverpool to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 3

Draws: 0

Leverkusen wins: 1

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen latest odds

Liverpool to win: 4/6

Draw: 16/5

Bayer Leverkusen to win: 18/5

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.