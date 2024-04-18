Atalanta vs Liverpool LIVE! Europa League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Liverpool vs Atalanta LIVE!

The Reds face a mountain to climb this evening to reach the Europa League semi-finals after a nightmare 3-0 first-leg loss last week. Jurgen Klopp was at a loss for words to describe his team’s performance as Gianluca Scamacca and Mario Pasalic stunned Anfield and take a firm grip of the tie.

So it's to Italy for the second leg as Liverpool look to become the first team in UEFA Cup and Europa League history to advance after losing a first leg at home by three or more goals. Atlanta have also only lost one home game in the competition's history, though that was also a Europa League quarter-final second leg.

Klopp will surely go full strength tonight, despite a tricky looking trip to Fulham in the Premier League at the weekend. Trent Alexander-Arnold will hope to start after returning from injury in the loss to Crystal Palace. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis.

Liverpool vs Atalanta latest updates

Kick-off time: 8pm BST, Gewiss Stadium

How to watch: TNT Sports

Atalanta team news: Changes in defence

Liverpool team news: Klopp to go full strength

Score prediction: Reds win but fall short

Atalanta team news

17:44 , Alex Young

Atlanta will be without Giorgio Scalvini and ex-Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac is a doubt for Atalanta.

Marten de Roon should return and Davide Zappacosta, the former Chelsea right-back, should line up on the flank.

Otherwise it is a case of as you were for Atalanta.

(Getty Images)

How to watch

17:38 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app or website for only £30.99 per month. Click here for more details.

Welcome

17:29 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Europa League clash between Liverpool and Atalanta.

Story continues

The Reds face a huge task to reach the semi-finals after losing 3-0 at Anfield last week. In fact, no team in UEFA Cup and Europa League history has ever overturned a three-goal first-leg home defeat to advance.

That would be a miracle Jurgen Klopp could do on his farewell tour. Kick-off in Italy is at 8pm BST. Stick with us.