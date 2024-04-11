Liverpool vs Atalanta LIVE! Europa League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Liverpool vs Atalanta LIVE!

The quarter-finals of the Europa League kick off tonight with favourites Liverpool in action at Anfield against Italian side Atalanta. Jurgen Klopp’s men are hoping to reach the final in Dublin for what would be his farewell game with the Reds, with a trophy no doubt the perfect send-off for the German manager.

First though they must tackle this first leg which sees Mohamed Salah rested from the line-up. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Stefan Bajcetic are all in the squad in their returns from injury, which would be a big help for a Liverpool team fighting on two fronts as the games pile up.

The Merseyside giants have won the Europa League three times and this evening face an Atalanta side not fully firing, and all three of its quarter-final ties in major European competition. Former Everton ace Ademola Lookman is on the bench against his old rivals. Follow Liverpool vs Atalanta LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

Liverpool vs Atalanta updates

How to watch: TNT Sports

GOAL! Scamacca stuns Anfield

GOAL! Second for Scamacca against run of play

GOAL! Pasalic adds to Liverpool nightmare

Full-time!

21:50 , Marc Mayo

One last corner to try and get Liverpool on the board.

Some hesitancy as the ball bounces in the box but Atalanta clear.

Luis Diaz can’t wriggle free of two challenges and Caoimhin Kelleher pumps a pass into touch.

THERE’S THE FULL-TIME WHISTLE!

What a result.

Liverpool 0-3 Atalanta | 90+2 mins

21:48 , Marc Mayo

Diogo Jota stretches for a header in the six-yard box and aims it well wide.

Liverpool 0-3 Atalanta | 90+1 mins

21:47 , Marc Mayo

Into three added minutes as Dominik Szoboszlai shoots straight at the keeper.

Liverpool 0-3 Atalanta | 89 mins

21:46 , Marc Mayo

Mohamed Salah flies a shot over and Atalanta turn to their bench.

Aleksey Miranchuk on for Charles De Ketelaere, their first change.

Liverpool 0-3 Atalanta | 86 mins

21:42 , Marc Mayo

Liverpool aren’t going away just yet, with a shot cleared off the line.

One goal will surely keep the tie alive but a 3-0 deficit to overcome in Bergamo?

You wouldn’t bet on it...

GGGOOOOAAALLLLLL!!!! Liverpool 0-3 Atalanta | Pasalic, 83'

21:40 , Marc Mayo

MARIO PASALIC MAKES IT THREE!

Liverpool fall asleep as Gianluca Scamacca comes clear and Ederson’s shot is tipped only as far as the Croatian!

WOW!

There are Atalanta fans on the pitch!

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta | 81 mins

21:38 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

Gianluca Scamacca nods over in search of a hat-trick after a smart set play is knocked back into the six-yard box.

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta | 80 mins

21:37 , Marc Mayo

Check complete. A narrow offside keeps Liverpool two goals down.

It was a good goal too, led by Andrew Robertson’s charge and his low cross was well converted.

GOAL DISALLOWED!

21:36 , Marc Mayo

MOHAMED SALAH REDUCES THE DEFICIT...

But no! The offside flag is up.

VAR will want a look.

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta | 78 mins

21:34 , Marc Mayo

Matteo Ruggeri booked for instantly fouling Diogo Jota wide on Liverpool’s right flank.

The free-kick is floated too deep by Dominik Szoboszlai, who’s set plays have been poor tonight. Joe Gomez then pumps a long-range shot way over.

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta | 76 mins

21:32 , Marc Mayo

Diogo Jota makes his return from injury, replacing Wataru Endo.

A very attack-minded change from Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta | 75 mins

21:31 , Marc Mayo

A few frustrated groans from the home fans before Liverpool lose the ball.

Gianluca Scamacca into the box but his cross is deflected back to the keeper off Ibrahima Konate.

Goal in Lisbon!

21:30 , Marc Mayo

Marseille have pulled a goal back on Benfica in the Europa League quarter-final which will decide who the winner of these two play in the next round.

Roma still one up at AC Milan and West Ham holding Bayer Leverkusen to a goalless draw.

Aston Villa lead Lille 2-0 in the Conference League.

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta | 69 mins

21:26 , Marc Mayo

It’s all a little too easy for the Italians, who are playing with real width and keep dragging Liverpool out of shape with their movement.

The hosts have managed just two shots on target to Atalanta’s five.

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta | 65 mins

21:21 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

Charles De Ketelaere, who made the second goal, tees up Teun Koopmeiners and he slaps a shot wide across the face of goal.

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta | 63 mins

21:20 , Marc Mayo

Well, this will have to be a famous night under the Anfield floodlights if Liverpool are going to take anything from this first leg.

Even one goal would give them confidence going to Bergamo next week.

But the home fans are totally silent, they can’t believe what they’ve seen.

GGGGOOOOAAALLLL!!!! Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta | Scamacca, 60'

21:19 , Marc Mayo

GIANLUCA SCAMACCA FOR 2-0!

The Italian is left completely free in the box and a cross reaches him for a simple finish.

He’s onside too, you know!

Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta | 60 mins

21:16 , Marc Mayo

Luis Diaz is the next to be summoned by Jurgen Klopp, he’ll replace Darwin Nunez who’s been energetic but wayward.

Pre-game, Klopp did play down any suggestion that Diogo Jota or Trent Alexander-Arnold would play a significant role off the bench.

60' - Our next change:



▶️ Diaz

◀️ Nunez



Goal in Lisbon!

21:14 , Marc Mayo

Benfica now two goals up against Marseille, through Angel Di Maria.

Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta | 57 mins

21:13 , Marc Mayo

Another opening forged down the left, where Liverpool look a lot more threatening with Andrew Robertson.

Darwin Nunez scoops a poor shot over.

Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta | 55 mins

21:12 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

Liverpool find Mohamed Salah in the box. His first effort is blocked and he unleashes a second, which Juan Musso reacts well to save!

The corner pops up for Musso to grab on his line.

Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta | 54 mins

21:10 , Marc Mayo

A pretty unusual handball from Wataru Endo on the edge of his own box and Atalanta now have the chance to load the box.

Smacked in by Teun Koopmeiners and it’s right at the keeper.

Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta | 52 mins

21:08 , Marc Mayo

Another corner, this time won down the left and this time a far better delivery.

Virgil van Dijk heads off-target.

Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta | 50 mins

21:06 , Marc Mayo

Dominik Szoboszlai fires at goal from range and it deflects wide for a corner.

The Hungarian takes and it’s way too deep. Andrew Robertson’s return ball is also misfired and the attack fizzles.

Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta | 47 mins

21:03 , Marc Mayo

A team that scores lots of late goals, wins plenty of games from behind and now with three of their top players on off the bench.

Sounds like a recipe for Liverpool success... let’s see how it plays out.

Atalanta come forward but Teun Koopmeiners’ ball across the box is cleared.

Kick-off!

21:02 , Marc Mayo

Triple change as Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Andrew Robertson replace Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas.

Around the grounds

20:58 , Marc Mayo

West Ham and Bayer Leverkusen are level in Germany.

Gianluca Mancini has headed Roam in front at the San Siro and Benfica hold a narrow advantage over Marseille.

Liverpool far from their best

20:54 , Marc Mayo

It's not been a one-sided game or anything like that but the best word to use for that Liverpool performance was disrupted.

Disrupted by Atalanta's setup and work off the ball. Disrupted by a lack of finesse in attack. Disrupted by their own defenders going walkabout.

La Dea have done a superb job, although it's only half done at this point, Plenty of time, and substitutes, available to Jurgen Klopp to turn this around.

Watch Gianluca Scamacca goal to stun Anfield

20:50 , Marc Mayo

Not one the goalkeeper will want to remember.

Half-time!

20:46 , Marc Mayo

NEARLY 2-0 IN STOPPAGE TIME!

Caoimhin Kelleher off his line to deny Teun Koopmeiners through on goal.

Atalanta lead at the break...

Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta | 45 mins

20:45 , Marc Mayo

Charles De Ketelaere once again is fed in the box and once again tries to be a little too cute. His backheel for a runner is intercepted when he needed to let loose a shot.

The board goes up for one minute added on.

Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta | 43 mins

20:43 , Marc Mayo

Liverpool just look a little thin up front and a misfired Cody Gakpo pass is wide of Darwin Nunez, who is floating around in some largely unthreatening positions when the Dutchman goes central.

Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta | 41 mins

20:41 , Marc Mayo

Harvey Elliott pings a cross into the stands where the away end is going wild.

A hearty cry from the Liverpool fans in response to that goal has dimmed down pretty quickly.

GGGGGOOOOAAALLLL!!!! Liverpool 0-1 Atalanta | Scamacca, 38'

20:39 , Marc Mayo

GIANLUCA SCAMACCA SQUEEZES A SHOT THROUGH THE KEEPER!

Not one Caoimhin Kelleher will want to watch back...

Davide Zappacosta escapes down the right and his cross is guided home by the Italian striker!

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta | 35 mins

20:35 , Marc Mayo

Atalanta will be very happy with how this half has panned out.

Liverpool have had minimal chances given how hot they usually are at Anfield, with a couple of moments to contend with at the opposite end.

Can the Reds spark a breakthrough in the final ten minutes before the break?

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta | 29 mins

20:29 , Marc Mayo

A little bit more life in Liverpool now as Darwin Nunez escapes down the right and Curtis Jones curls over from the far post.

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta | 26 mins

20:26 , Marc Mayo

CLOSE!

Isak Hien, ticked off a moment ago for a shirt pull, is now in the book for felling Darwin Nunez on the edge of the box.

Good spot for Liverpool and Hien heads out as far as Harvey Elliott...

He takes aim and smacks the bar and then the post with the same effort!

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta | 22 mins

20:21 , Marc Mayo

It’s still quiet at Anfield with Atalanta perhaps a bit surprisingly keen to press high and keep Liverpool pinned in their own half, or resorting to long balls.

Goal in Lisbon!

20:18 , Marc Mayo

Benfica lead Marseille in the tie which will decide who the victor in this quarter-final faces in the next round. Rafa Silva with the goal.

Ollie Watkins has also put Aston Villa a goal up at home to Lille in the Conference League.

Here’s that huge chance for Mario Pasalic earlier on...

What a stop from Caoimhin Kelleher! 🤯



Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta | 16 mins

20:16 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

Curtis Jones splits the defence for Darwin Nunez... and he hits it wide of the near post!

A bit of an odd poked effort, that. Very unorthodox. And not good.

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta | 13 mins

20:14 , Marc Mayo

A little bit low-key from the home fans as the game enters a bit of a lull.

There were some banners in the Kop at kick-off protesting against rising ticket prices.

Atalanta come forward and Charles De Ketelaere decides to flick a low cross back to Teun Koopmeiners, whose shot is blocked by his own man!

Gianluca Scamacca then fails to control the recycled through ball and Liverpool escape.

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta | 8 mins

20:09 , Marc Mayo

Cody Gakpo wins a foul deep in Atalanta territory and Liverpool call their big men forward.

Gakpo’s the target for Alexis Mac Allister but it’s a defender who heads it upwards and the keeper grabs it.

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta | 5 mins

20:06 , Marc Mayo

From the corner, Liverpool race forward and Darwin Nunez slashes a shot across the face of goal, which Juan Musso claims at the second attempt.

It looks like this will be a game of plentiful chances with Alexis Mac Allister firing over shortly afterwards.

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta | 4 mins

20:04 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

The ball bounces around the Liverpool area after Harvey Elliott doesn’t get the call on a possible foul.

Some uncertainty at the back leads to Mario Pasalic shooting at goal but Caoimhin Kelleher diverts it wide with his face!

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta | 2 mins

20:02 , Marc Mayo

Cody Gakpo drifts in from the left flank with intent and nearly finds Darwin Nunez in the box.

Atalanta have a fair few numbers back when off the ball but there looks to be space to hurt them in.

Kick-off!

20:00 , Marc Mayo

Atalanta in their changed white away kit and Liverpool in traditional red.

Marten de Roon and Virgil van Dijk share a warm embrace in the centre circle. Tonight’s captains are both regulars in the Dutch national team.

It’s the Italians which get the ball rolling!

Here come the players!

19:56 , Marc Mayo

A proper big-match atmosphere under the Anfield floodlights.

Liverpool fans ramp up their usual pre-game fare and the away end is full of 3,000 barmy Bergamons.

Liverpool vs Atalanta | Countdown to kick-off

19:51 , Marc Mayo

The warm-ups are done, which means we are not far away from the players massing in the tunnel to prepare for kick-off.

Halil Umut Mele, the Turkish official infamously punched by the angry owner of Ankaragucu earlier this season, is our referee for the night.

And, of course, no away goals count with this the first of two legs before next Thursday’s return trip to Bergamo.

Jurgen Klopp on the Liverpool team news and plan for tonight

19:47 , Marc Mayo

“A lot of things happen in a season and now we know pretty much everything about ourselves and how we play.

“It’s not unlikely that we’ll face a compact block, with five at the back and three or two in front of them.

“The quality of the squad is clear, we need to have fresh legs as often as possible but keeping the rhythm at the same time. We want to be super aggressive and we have to invest a lot, and for that we need players who haven’t played 500 games.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Stefan Bajcetic are not ready to come on at half-time or whatever but we have them because of the rules [for 12-man benches]. Super important we have them all back.”

Liverpool's story so far

19:43 , Marc Mayo

Drawn in Group E, the Reds came from behind to beat LASK before losing their other two away games.

However, they topped the group thanks to a trio of comfortable home wins.

Straight into the last-16, they smashed Sparta Prague 11-2 on aggregate in by far the biggest margin of victory in the Europa League knockouts this year.

How Atalanta got this far

19:37 , Marc Mayo

We have two group winners squaring off in this quarter-final tie.

Atalanta beat Sporting CP, managed by likely next Liverpool boss Ruben Amorim, away from home to edge the Portuguese side and win Group D unbeaten.

They therefore avoided the knockout play-off before being drawn against Sporting once again in the last-16.

Gianluca Scamacca struck their goal in a 1-1 draw in Lisbon before the Italian hit the winner for a comeback win in the return leg.

What. A. Hit! 🤩



Atalanta team news confirmed

19:31 , Marc Mayo

Atalanta XI: Musso; De Roon, Hien, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, Pasalic, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; De Ketelaere, Scamacca

Subs: Toloi, Holm, Toure, Lookman, Bakker, Adopo, Carnesecchi, Rossi, Hateboer, Bonfanti, Miranchuk

Liverpool vs Atalanta | Countdown to kick-off

19:30 , Marc Mayo

Just 30 minutes to go now with the warm-ups in full swing.

Atalanta boss relishes Anfield challenge

19:26 , Marc Mayo

Gian Piero Gasperini hailed Jurgen Klopp for leaving Liverpool in a superb state ahead of going toe-to-toe with the German boss.

He told reporters: “Liverpool are a team of many champions, for now it is the best example there could be.

“With us there are three or four players left from the 2020 games, with them perhaps there are a little more.

“They have renewed themselves, they have brought in young players, they are an example to follow. Jurgen Klopp has always been exceptional in this, he has declared that he will leave but will leave a club renewed for new goals.”

Jurgen Klopp demands Liverpool keep positive mindset

19:18 , Marc Mayo

Liverpool’s weekend draw at Manchester United was a disappointment for Jurgen Klopp but the Reds boss has used his pre-game programme notes to outline that it is exactly why it was a disappointment that his side must use as a positive.

He says: “Criticism is a normal part of the business that we are in and it was clear that it would come after this result but it would be really dumb if we did not recognise that there were things that we did really well at the same time as recognising that there were elements that we need to do better.

“The truth is I have been involved in a lot of games in my career and I cannot remember too many that did not finish with something that needed to be improved. This one was no different.

“But it does not need to be any bigger than this and nor should we allow one game to define who we are or what we want to be.”

Surprise in the Atalanta line-up

19:11 , Marc Mayo

The away team have moved Marten de Roon into their defence tonight due to a late injury to Sead Kolasinac.

Mario Pasalic and Ederson were thought to be vying to start in midfield alongside De Roon in Gian Piero Gasperini’s 3-4-1-2 formation but both get the nod in the end.

Charles De Ketelaere edges Ademola Lookman to start up front.

And the Atalanta fans have been making noise in the Anfield away end for some time!

Injured trio back on Liverpool bench

18:53 , Marc Mayo

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Stefan Bajcetic are in the squad for tonight’s game.

None of the trio start, while Alisson Becker misses out, but their return is a huge welcome boost for the run-in.

Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz are also among the substitutes as Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott come into the attack. Ibrahima Konate starts in defence.

Liverpool team news is in!

18:47 , Marc Mayo

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Jones, Endo, Mac Allister; Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Diaz, Salah, Szoboszlai, Jota, Robertson, Gravenberch, Clark, Bajcetic, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Bradley

Rewind: Liverpool hit five past Atalanta

18:39 , Marc Mayo

Another scoreline like this will do very nicely for the Reds.

🗓️ Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool | 3rd November 2020



Diogo Jota 16'

Diogo Jota 33'

Mohamed Salah 47'

Sadio Mané 49'

Diogo Jota 54'



Liverpool vs Atalanta | Countdown to kick-off

18:30 , Marc Mayo

We are only 90 minutes away from the 90 minutes getting started at Anfield.

Team news due up shortly!

Head-to-head record

18:25 , Marc Mayo

The only previous competitive meetings between the teams came in the 2020 Champions League group stage, which saw both sides pick up a win away from home.

Liverpool wins: 1

Atalanta wins: 1

Draws: 0

Virgil van Dijk issues rallying cry

18:18 , Marc Mayo

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk wants his side to bounce back from the draw at Manchester United with a statement win tonight.

“I know everyone, including myself, was disappointed that we didn't win at Old Trafford on Sunday, but the situation also requires some perspective,” he writes in his pre-game programme notes.

“We are still joint-top of the Premier League on points, we have one trophy in the bag and another to play for in this competition.

“The key now is to carry on giving all that we have on both remaining fronts. So we should not be overly critical of ourselves, but if we are able to recognise at the same time that there are certain things that we need to do better, it will give us the best possible chance of achieving our objectives.

“At moments like this, there are responses that you have to look for in yourself and in others. The first is the immediate reaction and I can tell you that, to a man, we all recognised the need for improvement in certain areas straight away. It was not something that anyone needed to be told – we all knew it.

“Now it is up to us to use this knowledge to our benefit.”

Quarter-final ties in full

18:10 , Marc Mayo

It’s a big night in the Europa League with all the quarter-final first legs taking place.

West Ham face the tricky test of a trip to unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen, a match we’ve also got covered live on Standard Sport.

It’s an all-Italian affair at the San Siro between AC Milan and Roma.

Then we also have Benfica vs Marseille in a contest which will decide the semi-final opponents of our match between Liverpool and Atalanta.

Tonight's destination

18:01 , Marc Mayo

Anfield is looking prim and proper ahead of this quarter-final first leg.

Kick-off in just under two hours!

Liverpool vs Atalanta prediction

17:55 , Marc Mayo

The Italians head to Merseyside at a bad time but much will depend on whether Liverpool click back into gear after a wasteful display last time out.

Liverpool to win, 3-1.

How we reckon Atalanta could line up

17:46 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Atalanta XI: Musso; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Pasalic, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; Lookman, Scamacca

Injuries: Scalvini

Unregistered: Palomino

Early Atalanta team news

17:41 , Marc Mayo

Talented young defender Giorgio Scalvini will miss out for Atalanta due to a muscle injury.

Former Everton forward Ademola Lookman could continue up front alongside Gianluca Scamacca, with Russian striker Aleksey Miranchuk the alternative option.

How Liverpool could line up tonight

17:30 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Jones, Endo, Mac Allister; Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez

Injuries: Thiago, Matip, Doak, Bajcetic

Doubts: Alisson, Jota, Alexander-Arnold

Early Liverpool team news

17:21 , Marc Mayo

The Reds are deciding whether to include the previously injured trio of Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker in time for the first leg, after all three returned to training.

Ibrahima Konate is primed to enter the defence with Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott also options to start having been benched at Old Trafford.

Pre-game rumours suggest Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz will both be rested by Klopp.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Atalanta

17:09 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Liverpool vs Atalanta LIVE!

17:02 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Liverpool vs Atalanta!

Tonight’s Europa League quarter-final first leg kicks off at 8pm BST from Anfield.

The Reds will be keen to make home advantage pay in the first leg before a potentially tricky trip to Italy, against a side which has become used to challenging Europe’s big guns in recent years.

We’ll have all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction for you right here.