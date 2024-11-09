Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE!

The Reds welcome Villa to Anfield this evening looking to assert themselves at the top of the Premier League. Liverpool head into the weekend two points clear of champions Manchester City, but will not take to the field tonight until after City play Brighton. Arsenal, seven points back in fifth, play on Sunday.

Liverpool have just one real blemish on their season copybook so far, a home loss to Nottingham Forest, while their title rivals continue to drop points around them. Villa may not have designs on a title challenge but are firmly in the race for the top four, despite a concerning second-half collapse at Tottenham last weekend.

Unai Emery needs to lift his men after back-to-back defeats, having lost to Club Brugge in bizarre circumstances in the week, and there are fewer tougher places to go than Anfield, and especially under the lights. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Team news is expected in 15 minutes.

Unai Emery on Aston Villa form

Unai Emery insists he is not worried about Aston Villa’s recent drop in form and maintains they are competitive enough to be a top-four side.

Villa have drawn one and lost three in the last four, although two of those defeats were in the Carabao Cup and Champions League, and have dropped to sixth in the Premier League.

"I'm not worried about how we are now," he said. "We are a competitive team to be in the top seven, top five, top four.

"My message, which was very clear from the start of the season when we were more or less getting points and being in the top four - not now but we were, was we are enjoying what we are doing.

"We had last year, a very successful season in Premier League, getting to the Champions League. This year, to keep it is the objective for us.

"But we are not contenders, we are not favourites - they are Liverpool, (Man) City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle.

"Of course there are some teams which are a surprise being there, like now Nottingham Forest. After last year, we were a surprise when we were getting the fourth position.

"There are another seven teams that we have to be more intelligent than and more competitive."

Arne Slot on Luis Diaz up top

Speaking earlier in the week, Arne Slot admitted even he was surprised how well Luis Diaz did as an experimental centre forward.

The Liverpool manager has already tried a number of variations up front, changing from his preferred centre forward due to an injury to Diogo Jota to line up with a false nine and, on one occasion two false nines.

"Lucho did really well and if was, even for me, maybe a bit of a surprise to see how well he did," he said.

"I played him there for a reason, I expected him to do good but that he played so well that was even a surprise for me."

If early team news reports are to be believed, it doesn’t sound like Diaz has been given the nod up top again.

It sounds like Darwin Nunez starts. What does that mean for Luis Diaz?

Latest match odds

The bookies are banking on this to be fairly routine for Liverpool.

Liverpool to win: 4/9

Draw: 15/4

Aston Villa to win: 5/1

Score prediction

Liverpool have largely been so strong at home all season that its difficult to look past them here.

Liverpool to win, 2-1.

Aston Villa team news

17:49 , Alex Young

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is hopeful Youri Tielemans will be available as he is currently playing with knee pain and was omitted from Belgium's squad for their forthcoming internationals.

Fellow midfielder Amadou Onana could return after being an unused substitute in the Champions League while defenders Lucas Digne and Pau Torres should come back in.

Liverpool team news

17:42 , Alex Young

Luiz Diaz is tonight pushing for a start. The Colombian was played through the middle against Bayer Leverkusen in midweek and scored three times in the second half as the Reds won 4-0 to hand the German side only their second defeat in Europe in over a year.

Diaz has lost his place in the Premier League in recent weeks, coming off the bench in wins against Crystal Palace, Chelsea and, most recently, Brighton, but is knocking on manager Arne Slot’s door after his midweek treble.

Darwin Nunez would have to make way for Diaz’s central role, or move back onto the left flank. Elsewhere, Andy Robertson is fighting to keep his left-back spot ahead of Kostas Tsimikas

Otherwise it is a case of as you were for Slot, with Alisson Becker (thigh), Diogo Jota (stomach), Harvey Elliott (foot) and Federico Chiesa (fitness) all still sidelined until after the international break.

Jota is not expected until “a couple of games” after the international break.

How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa

17:35 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

Welcome

Good evening and welcome to the London Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Under the lights at Anfield, against two of the nation’s best teams - this could be a cracker.

Liverpool are beating (almost) all before them to sit pretty at the top of the table - though Man City could leapfrog them with a win over Brighton before kick-off.

Aston Villa head into the game after back-to-back defeats, but can beat any team on their day. Kick-off is at 8pm.