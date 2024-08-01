Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Liverpool vs Arsenal - LIVE!

It’s a blockbuster pre-season friendly taking centre stage tonight as Liverpool take on Arsenal in Philadelphia. These two Premier League sides, along with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City, have travelled to the USA for the bulk of their pre-season schedule, and while the focus is not necessarily on the result in a friendly match, both will be keen to make a statement.

Arsenal beat United last time out, coming from behind to win through goals from Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli. Riccardo Calafiori’s arrival has since been confirmed, as the Gunners look to be active in the transfer market to help fuel another charge at the Premier League title.

Liverpool are still adapting to life under Arne Slot, after Jurgen Klopp’s departure. The Reds beat Real Betis 1-0 in their first match under the Dutchman, but this will be a significant step up, before Liverpool then face United this weekend. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Liverpool vs Arsenal latest news

Kick-off: 12:30am BST | Lincoln Financial Field

How to watch: LFCTV and Arsenal TV

Salah puts Liverpool ahead

Carvalho doubles Liverpool lead

Havertz pulls one back

Half-time | Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal

01:33 , Simon Collings

An entertaining game, which could have easily had more goals in it.

The fans in Philadelphia being treated to a classic.

Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal

01:30 , Simon Collings

45+3 mins: What a chance!

Salah comes in from the right flank, where he has caused so many problems, and rolls it to Jota in the box.

The forward shanks his effort, though, and it goes over the bar.

Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal

01:28 , Simon Collings

Five minutes to be added on at the end of this first-half.

GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal | Havertz 40'

01:23 , Simon Collings

Arsenal hit back!

Odegaard sends a few defenders for an early hot dog with a great dummy in the box.

He then slides a ball to Havertz, who has a tap in.

Game on!

GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal | Carvalho 34'

01:18 , Simon Collings

Brilliant goal from Liverpool!

It’s all made thanks to a stunning pass from Elliott, who dinks the ball over the Arsenal defence with a delicate chip on the edge of the box.

Carvalho rushes onto the pass and lashes it home.

Arsenal two down and in trouble here.

Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal

01:13 , Simon Collings

29 mins: Liverpool hit the post!

Lovely disguised pass from Elliott on the edge of the box finds Jota.

The forward looks certain to score, however his effort smashes against the woodwork.

This is breathless stuff and, fittingly, the referee has called for a water break.

Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal

01:11 , Simon Collings

28 mins: Brilliant defending from Quansah!

Arsenal look certain to score as Odegaard plays in Martinelli with a great pass down the left.

Martinelli tries to cut it back for Jesus - but somehow Quansah gets a toe on it to intercept.

I guess being 6ft 3in helps...

Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal

01:07 , Simon Collings

25 mins: Carvalho wins a free-kick in a decent area after Havertz brings him down.

With no Trent Alexander-Arnold, Szoboszlai gets the nod to take it - but he overhits the cross. A waste.

Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal

01:05 , Simon Collings

22 mins: Bit of a delay here and a concern for Liverpool as Tsimikas is down in pain after colliding with Jesus.

The left-back is up on his feet and seems okay to carry on.

Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal

01:02 , Simon Collings

20 mins: Should be 1-1.

Nelson gets down the right and cuts it back for Jesus, but he can only shoot wide.

Big chance.

Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal

01:02 , Simon Collings

19 mins: Liverpool looking dangerous whenever they go forward.

Again, it is a long ball that almost undoes Arsenal - but the offside flag, and Hein rushing out quickly, denies Jota.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal | Salah 13'

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:59 , Simon Collings

What did we say about Salah enjoying himself?

He puts Liverpool ahead with a simple goal.

Long ball forward, Jota sets it for Elliott - who plays in Salah.

He races through to score.

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:54 , Simon Collings

10 mins: You get the feeling Salah is going to enjoy this match-up with Zinchenko.

The Liverpool winger has taken the Ukrainian on a few times already and they’ve been involved in the odd tussle.

Handbags at the ready.

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:49 , Simon Collings

6 mins: Liverpool finally get a foothold in the game and get their first effort on goal.

A nice little spell of possession ends with Salah having a shot, but it’s a tame effort and easy for Hein to save.

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:46 , Simon Collings

3 mins: Oh wow, almost an absolute howler by Kelleher!

The Liverpool goalkeeper takes far too long with a clearance out from the back and Jesus blocks the pass.

Luckily for Kelleher, the ball goes just wide off his right post. That was lucky.

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:44 , Simon Collings

2 mins: Really bright start from Arsenal.

Lovely link-up play down the left between Jesus and Zinchenko to get into the box.

Jesus, however, is closed down quickly and the attack is snuffed out.

KICK-OFF!

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:42 , Simon Collings

We’re up and running!

Minute's silence before kick-off

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:41 , Simon Collings

Follow the tragic scenes in Southport earlier this week, both sides come together for a minute’s silence.

Teams are out

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:38 , Simon Collings

The two sides walk out to huge cheers, kick-off only moments away now.

Warm-ups being finished

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:22 , Simon Collings

Players are going through their final stretches before we get underway.

All set to be a cracking match in front of an expectant crowd in Philadelphia.

Not long now!

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:14

Kick-off just over 15 minutes away.

Arsenal looking for a second win on the spin after beating Manchester United in Los Angeles last weekend.

Another victory this morning would be a perfect end to their US tour.

Liverpool look ready to attack

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:02 , Simon Collings

We are still waiting to learn what Liverpool will look like in the post Jurgen Klopp era, but this team tonight suggests they will be attacking.

Plenty of players on show who can hurt that Arsenal defence, none more so than Mohamed Salah.

Pre-season schedule

Wednesday 31 July 2024 23:50 , Simon Collings

Tonight is the final game of Arsenal’s US tour, with the squad due to fly back to the UK straight after the game.

The Gunners still have two more pre-season games to get ready for their Premier League opener against Wolves on August 17.

They are facing Bayer Leverkusen and Lyon at Emirates Stadium next week.

No Calafiori or Timber for Arsenal

Wednesday 31 July 2024 23:41 , Simon Collings

Mikel Arteta did warn that he would not rush Riccardo Calafiori into making his debut - and he was a man of his word.

The Italian is not in the squad tonight because he only joined up with Arsenal on Monday after being on holiday following Euro 2024.

Jurrien Timber is not involved either, but he is just being rested. The defender missed all of last season with a serious knee injury.

Liverpool team news

Wednesday 31 July 2024 23:37 , Simon Collings

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van den Berg, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott; Salah, Jota, Carvalho

Subs: Jaros, Pitaluga, Davies, Endo, Konate, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Chambers, Phillips, Gordon, Doak, McConnell, Beck, Nallo, Koumas, Morton, Blair, Stephenson, Nyoni

Arsenal team news

Wednesday 31 July 2024 23:30 , Simon Collings

Arsenal XI: Hein; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Havertz; Nelson, Jesus, Martinelli

Subs: Setford, Nygaard, Rojas, Heaven, Lewis-Skelly, Nichols, Rekik, Jorginho, Rosiak, Salah, Gower, Vieira, Trossard, Sagoe Jr, Nwaneri, Nketiah

Stage is set!

Wednesday 31 July 2024 23:21 , Simon Collings

The two teams have arrived at Lincoln Financial Field.

Team news will be dropping in the next few minutes...

Emile Smith Rowe leaves Arsenal training camp to undergo Fulham medical ahead of £34m transfer

Wednesday 31 July 2024 23:13 , Simon Collings

One player who definitely won’t be involved for Arsenal tonight is Emile Smith Rowe.

The midfielder has undergone a medical with Fulham ahead of a £34million move.

Smith Rowe has left Arsenal’s US tour and is due to link up with Fulham, who are out in Portugal.

Read the full story here!

Mikel Arteta addresses potential Arsenal debut for Riccardo Calafiori

Wednesday 31 July 2024 23:04 , Simon Collings

Mikel Arteta will not rush Riccardo Calafiori into making his Arsenal debut when the Gunners face Liverpool tonight.

Calafiori completed his £42million move from Bologna to Arsenal on Monday and has signed a five-year contract.

The Italy defender has joined Arsenal on their US tour and trained on his own on Monday as he looks to get up to speed.

Read the full story here!

Liverpool v Arsenal: Head to head (h2h) history and results

Wednesday 31 July 2024 22:55 , Simon Collings

Liverpool have only won one of their last five meetings with the Gunners.

Liverpool wins: 95

Arsenal wins: 83

Draws: 64

Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction

Wednesday 31 July 2024 22:44 , Simon Collings

It’s hard to predict which of these teams will arrive in better nick as we enter the middle third of pre-season, but the absence of several star players could see them cancel each other out.

A 1-1 draw.

Arsenal team news vs Liverpool tonight

Wednesday 31 July 2024 22:35 , Simon Collings

After limiting his first-choice players’ involvement in their pre-season opener, Mikel Arteta recalled Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard to his XI against United. Riccardo Calafiori could make his debut.

Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes could start after appearing off the bench last time out.

The 17-year-old duo of Ayden Heaven and Ethan Nwaneri have featured in both line-ups and will hope to continue their impressive summers here.

Liverpool team news vs Arsenal tonight

Wednesday 31 July 2024 22:24 , Simon Collings

New Reds boss Slot has delivered a policy of evolution not revolution in the early days of his tenure, although one key change last time out featured Harvey Elliott and Dominik Szoboszlai in advanced central roles against Betis.

Curtis Jones went off injured in that friendly and is a doubt for this match.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream for pre-season friendly today

Wednesday 31 July 2024 22:15 , Simon Collings

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Arsenal TV and LFCTV

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the official club app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Good evening!

Wednesday 31 July 2024 22:02 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Liverpool vs Arsenal!

Blockbuster pre-season friendly in Philadelphia tonight, as the preparations for the new Premier League campaign continue.

Result not the main thing in these friendlies... but it would be nice to beat a Premier League rival!

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 12:30am BST.