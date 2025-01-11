Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

Liverpool are strong favourites to reach the FA Cup fourth round (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool kick off the FA Cup third-round weekend by hosting Accrington Stanley.

The Reds go into the tie smarting from defeat against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg, a result which ended their 24-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVERPOOL VS ACCRINGTON STANLEY LIVE!

Though Arne Slot’s side will be expected to return to winning ways, and in convincing fashion, against League Two opposition who sit 86 places below them in the English football pyramid.

Accrington Stanley have overcome Rushall Olympic and Swindon Town to reach round three and have won both of their games since the turn of the year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley is scheduled for a 12.15pm GMT kick-off today, Saturday, January 11, 2024.

The match will take place at Anfield.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via ITVX.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Free highlights: In the UK, Match of the Day broadcasts on BBC One at 22:30 GMT on Saturday, January 11, 2024.

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley team news

Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns following the Spurs loss with but Jarell Quansah faces a late check after being substituted in the first-half because of illness. Joe Gomez is sidelined whilst Dominik Szoboszlai could return after illness.

With that said, the Reds boss could heavily rotate his side for the third round tie with one eye on the Premier League clash away at Nottingham Forest in mind, so Caoimhin Kelleher, Tyler Morton, Trey Nyoni, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and Darwin Nunez could all start.

Dominik Szoboszlai could be available for Liverpool this weekend. (AP)

The visitors can turn to Zach Awe and goalkeeper Billy Crellin, on loan from Southampton and Everton respectively, whilst top goalscorer Shaun Walley could start against the club he supports.

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley prediction

Even with heavy rotation from Liverpool, it’s difficult to see a surprise at Anfield. The players that come into the team will have a point to prove to Slot so expect a professional performance from the hosts.

It was a rare blank for the Reds in front of goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but that won’t be the case against Accrington Stanley.

Liverpool to win 4-0

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This is the second ever meeting between Liverpool and Accrington Stanley, who met in the FA Cup third round in 1956.

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley match odds

Liverpool to win: 1/25

Draw: 11/1

Accrington Stanley to win: 35/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).