Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley LIVE: FA Cup score and updates as minnows take on Premier League leaders

Premier League leaders Liverpool host Accrington Stanley at Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Arne Slot’s side are looking to bounce back from their 1-0 to Spurs in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final in midweek, and the Dutchman will have a chance to rest some key players ahead of the league season resuming on 14 January.

The Reds face an Accrington Stanley side who are in danger of dropping out of the Football League this season, with the club currently sitting 19th in the league and just five points above the relegation spots.

And while the minnows will hardly harbour any hopes of making it to the fourth round, their fans will certainly make the journey to Anfield dreaming of a famous day out on Merseyside.

Follow all the latest build-up and team news from Anfield below:

Premier League leaders Liverpool lost to Spurs in the Carabao Cup in midweek

Accrington Stanley sit in 19th in League Two

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Quansah, Tsimikas; Morton, Szoboszlai, Elliott; Jota, Nunez, Ngumoha

Accrington Stanley XI: Crellin; Love, Rawson, Awe, B, Woods; Martin, Khumbeni; J. Woods, Hunter, Whalley; Walton

12:19 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Liverpool bring the ball down the left side but are forced backwards and look to play out from defence. Wataru Endo finds Trent Alexander-Arnold who sends it up to Diogo Jota.

The ball comes flying across the box and is scooped up by Ryo Ngumoha. The teenager looks to shuffle to the right to get off a shot but is closed down quickly.

12:17 , Mike Jones

The whistle goes and Accrington Stanley get the ball rolling at Anfield. They look to work it out to the right wing but send the ball out of play for a throw in.

We’re underway.

12:10 , Mike Jones

The players are ready.

The teams wait to step out onto the pitch at Anfield ahead of this special third round fixture in the FA Cup. Stanley are four leagues below the Premier League leaders and will need a miracle to get through this one today.

Let’s find out how things go. Kick off is up next.

Liverpool’s third round success

12:05 , Mike Jones

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last eight FA Cup ties at home since West Bromwich Albion won at Anfield in 2018.

In the last 13 seasons, the Reds have lost only once in the third round, going down to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux in 2019.

Not since 2007 have they lost at home in round three, when Arsenal won 3-1 at Anfield.

Accrington on the road

12:00 , Mike Jones

Away from home this season Accrington have won four of their 15 matches in all competitions, the most recent of those coming last weekend at Colchester United.

Stanley have failed to score in only one of their last 13 fixtures in league and cup.

Liverpool versus lower league opponents

11:55 , Mike Jones

This will be only the second time since 2017 that the Reds have faced opposition from outside the Premier League at the third-round stage. On the other occasion, they beat Shrewsbury Town 4-1 in 2022.

The last club from outside the top two divisions to defeat Liverpool in this competition were Oldham Athletic (3-2 at Boundary Park in 2013).

John Doolan eyes Trent Alexander-Arnold reunion – and huge FA Cup upset

11:50 , Mike Jones

Accrington manager John Doolan is hopeful of a reunion with Trent Alexander-Arnold this weekend before attempting to mastermind a seismic FA Cup shock at former employers Liverpool.

Doolan was an academy coach at Anfield when he first spotted the talent of a six-year-old Alexander-Arnold, whose future at Liverpool has been the subject of intense speculation in the last fortnight.

While he accepts Alexander-Arnold may have no recollection of him after nearly 20 years, Doolan is optimistic of catching up with the England full-back and his mother Diane when Accrington travel to Merseyside to take on the Premier League leaders on Saturday.

John Doolan eyes Trent Alexander-Arnold reunion – and huge FA Cup upset

Slot on facing League Two opponents

11:45 , Mike Jones

Accrington Stanley sit 19th in League Two but have a special draw away at Anfield for today’s FA Cup clash.

Arne Slot was asked what it is like to face a team from a lower league and he replied: “I think every team that plays against us, it’s a special occasion for every team we face – but especially for a lower-league team.

“They will be all up for it, they’ve lived towards this game for many weeks probably, nine out of 10 times all players are fit and there’s no-one suspended.

“The challenge is always to bring the best out of ourselves. Everybody could understand that if you go to a Champions League final, everybody is completely hyped up and ready – and that is for them tomorrow, it is going to feel like a Champions League final.

“We have to be aware of that. Nine out of 10 times, the first 25 minutes or half hour is the most difficult part of the game because they will still be very intense.

“It is up to us to be ready for them wanting to play the best game of their lives – and that is what we have to do as well.”

Accrington’s secret weapon?

11:40 , Mike Jones

Tyler Walton has scored in both of Accrington Stanley’s FA Cup ties so far this season, netting three goals in total. No player has ever scored in each of the first three rounds of the competition in a single campaign for the club.

A good omen for Accrington?

11:35 , Mike Jones

Accrington Stanley have progressed from each of their last four FA Cup third round ties, with these coming in 2009-10, 2016-17, 2018-19 and 2022-23.

Liverpool don’t need extra motivation says Van Dijk

11:30 , Mike Jones

“The frustration was purely on the pitch. After the game you can’t do anything about it any more and unfortunately for us, it ended up with him scoring the winner,” Virgil van Dijk said after Tottenham defeated the Reds 1-0 in the Carabao Cup druing the week.

“It doesn’t work like that. We don’t need that motivation. We know we will be 1-0 down when the game is played at Anfield so we have to fight.

“We have to do it all together, with our fans and the players. Obviously, hopefully everyone is fit and let’s see if we can do it. It will be tough because they are a very good team in my opinion, with a very good manager but we’re going to go for it.

“We’re in a semi-final [Carabao Cup], we know how much they would like to win it but I know for a fact we would love to win it again and maybe even more.”

Liverpool will not use Spurs’ contentious winner as motivation

11:25 , Mike Jones

Virgil van Dijk insisted Liverpool would not use Lucas Bergvall’s contentious late winner for Tottenham as motivation ahead of next month’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

Liverpool tasted defeat under Arne Slot for the first time since September on Wednesday after Bergvall fired home in the 86th minute to give Spurs a 1-0 victory, moments after he avoided a second yellow card for a late tackle on Kostas Tsimikas.

Liverpool will not use Spurs’ contentious winner as motivation – Virgil van Dijk

Surprise selections from Slot

11:22 , Richard Jolly at Anfield

“A surprise inclusion, in Trent Alexander-Arnold, and a surprise exclusion, in Federico Chiesa.

“If the vice-captain was not expected to start against Accrington, the summer signing definitely was. The fact Chiesa is only on the bench suggests that he is not fully fit; the problem for Liverpool is that he rarely has been since his summer arrival from Juventus.

“But there could be one winger worth watching, in 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha, a summer signing from Chelsea and who becomes Liverpool's youngest player in the FA Cup.”

Liverpool likely to progress

11:20 , Mike Jones

Liverpool have only been knocked out of the FA Cup at the third round stage once in the last 13 campaigns, losing 2-1 at Wolves in 2018-19.

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley line-ups

11:16 , Mike Jones

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Quansah, Tsimikas; Morton, Szoboszlai, Elliott; Jota, Nunez, Ngumoha

Accrington Stanley XI: Crellin; Love, Rawson, Awe, B, Woods; Martin, Khumbeni; J. Woods, Hunter, Whalley; Walton

Accrington versus Premier League opponents

11:13 , Mike Jones

Accrington Stanley have lost all three of their FA Cup games against Premier League opponents, with each of these coming in the fourth round of the competition.

Those results were: 1-3 vs Fulham (2010), 0-1 vs Middlesbrough (2017) and 1-3 vs Leeds (2023).

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley

11:10 , Mike Jones

This is the first meeting between Liverpool and Accrington Stanley in all competitions, though the Reds did beat the original Accrington Stanley side 2-0 in the 1955-56 FA Cup third round.

The ‘special’ sign Liverpool can go far in unthinkable quest for quadruple

10:55 , Mike Jones

Arne Slot did not use the word, though Jurgen Klopp became quite familiar with it. In two of the German’s last three campaigns, Liverpool challenged for the quadruple.

Last season, their bid for glory on four fronts lasted until the end of March, until they were knocked out of the FA Cup after an epic comeback from bitter rivals Manchester United.

Two years earlier, they came closer than anyone arguably ever has, reaching the penultimate game of the campaign with a chance of four trophies. They ended 2021-22, however, without the two biggest prizes: runners-up in the Premier League, they became beaten finalists in the Champions League.

The ‘special’ sign Liverpool can go far in unthinkable quest for quadruple

Slot on January transfers

10:50 , Mike Jones

It’s that time of year where Premier League managers get totally frustrated over the constant questions about possible incomings and outgoings.

Arne Slot is no different but perhaps has a calmer demeanour than most. He said: “What I make of that is it is January. I think I said it after the West Ham game that don’t disappoint me, please come up with all these clubs and all these players that are in the interest from us or the ones that don’t play a lot for us are going to go somewhere else.

“Yeah, that’s what’s happening now. Nine out of 10 times, 99 times out of 100 times in the end of the window, it’s been clear that almost all of these stories weren’t true.

“So, what can I comment about it? That the rumours keep going for it, but no comments from my side.”

John Doolan on what he expects at Anfield

10:45 , Mike Jones

Today is a big day for Accrington Stanley with the League Two club getting the chance to play at Anfield. It will be a special experience for the players in the fourth tier and they’ll want to savour it.

Stanley manager John Doolan said: “I want them to enjoy the occasion and take everything in. These are the things you have to remember when you go there. It might never, ever happen again for these lads. It might never, ever happen again for the club.

“But the thing about it is that you do have to go and enjoy it, but we want to go there and give a good account of ourselves as a team, as individuals, as staff, as a club and as supporters. We want to do that and we want to do it right.

“Ultimately, we’re a professional club, so we want to try to get ourselves in the next round. We know how big the task is. They might have an off day, we might have an unbelievable day and Lady Luck is with us. You just never know. It’s the magic of the cup.”

Accrington squad fully fit

10:40 , Mike Jones

“Everyone is fit, which is amazing. So, happy days!” said Accrington Stanley manager John Doolan in his pre-match press conference.

On choosing his starting XI for the match, he added: “I want to play! It’s difficult, but at the end of the day me and Ged Brannan [assistant manager] will pick a team and it can’t be picked on sentiment.

“It has got to be picked on lads training well and lads when they get the shirt, keeping the shirt and doing the job. But that’s a bridge we’ll have to cross.”

Slot provides update on Quansah and Szoboszlai

10:35 , Mike Jones

Arne Slot is expecting both Jarell Quansah and Dominik Szoboszlai to be available for Liverpool for today’s FA Cup tie with Accrington Stanley.

Speakign ahead of the match the Liverpool boss said: “Dom trained with the U21s yesterday.

“Jarell, like I said, he was a bit ill last week. As a result of that I had to take him off during the game, but I’m expecting him to be available.”

Arne Slot warns Liverpool of Accrington Stanley test – and reacts to famous milk advert

10:30 , Mike Jones

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is prepared for a revved-up Accrington Stanley when the teams meet in the third round of the FA Cup, at Anfield on Saturday.

Stanley sit 19th in English football’s fourth tier, while Slot’s Liverpool are top of the Premier League and Champions League.

“Every team against us is a special occasion for every team, but especially a lower league team, so they will be all up for it. They have lived this game for weeks probably... so we need to bring the best out of ourselves,” Slot told reporters on Friday (10 January).

Arne Slot warns Liverpool of Accrington test – and reacts to famous milk advert

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley prediction

10:25 , Mike Jones

Even with a much-changed starting eleven, Arne Slot’s side should ease through this tie without a great deal of trouble.

Liverpool 4-0 Accrington Stanley.

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley predicted line-ups

10:20 , Mike Jones

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Tsimikas, Robertson; Endo, Morton; Chiesa, Elliott, Diaz; Nunez.

Predicted Accrington XI: Crellin; Love, Rawson, Awe, Woods; Martin, Khumbeni; Woods, Hunter, Whalley; Walton.

Liverpool early team news

10:15 , Mike Jones

For Liverpool, Joe Gomez will likely remain sidelined for this match, meaning that Slot may need to get creative at centre-back if he wants to avoid playing both Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk.

Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas will likely keep their places in the side after the match against Spurs, while Wataru Endo should come into midfield as Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister get a rest.

Expect a full change in the forward line too, with Mo Salah, Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo likely dropping out for Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott in some combination. In addition, expect Darwin Nunez to start upfront, with Diogo Jota potentially moving to the wing.

How can I watch it?

10:10 , Mike Jones

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 11.30am GMT.

Subscribers will also be able to stream the match online on ITVX.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

When is Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley?

10:05 , Mike Jones

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley will kick off at 12.15pm GMT on Saturday, 11 January at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley

10:00 , Mike Jones

Premier League leaders Liverpool host fourth-tier Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup this afternoon in the third round of the competition.

The Reds lost 1-0 to Spurs in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final in midweek, though they remain six points clear in the league with a game in hand over Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, the story of Accrington Stanley’s season could hardly be more different to that of Liverpool, with the League Two side currently sitting 19th in the league and in danger of dropping out of the Football League this season.

The minnows will hardly hold any hopes of progressing, though their fans will certainly be dreaming of an upset that would be among the competition’s greatest ever.

Good morning!

09:46 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s FA Cup action.

Liverpool take on Accrington Stanley in the early kick off and hope to banish memories of their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham during the week.

Arne Slot is expected to make a host of changes as the Reds host the League Two side but the Premier League leaders should have more than enough quality to get through this game.

We’ll have all the team news, line-ups, and updates throughout the day so stick with us as we build-up to kick off at 12.15pm.