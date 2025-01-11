Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley LIVE!

The Reds kick off their FA Cup campaign today by taking on Accrington, who make the 50-mile trip from Lancashire for their first visit to Anfield in 69 years. Arne Slot is expected to heavily rotate, though described the game as a “Champions League final” for a team battling relegation at the bottom of League Two.

Despite their dominant presence at the top of the English game, this is not a competition which has been kind to Liverpool in recent years. A win at Wembley in 2022 was their first FA Cup triumph in almost two decades and saw their 24-match unbeaten streak across all competitions ended three days ago by an erratic Tottenham side.

For Accrington, this may well be their Champions League final, or at least a match for the ages against a team they will always be linked with due to a milk advert. “Accrington Stanley, who are they?”, will be answered - one way or another - this afternoon. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

"Accrington Stanley, who are they?" That is not a question Liverpool boss Arne Slot was asking himself this week, thanks to a cult milk advert from the late 1980s.

Slot on Saturday will welcome Stanley to Anfield in the FA Cup third round. It is the first meeting with the Lancashire side in 69 years, and also 36 years since a cult television advert put the club on the map.

Stanley are perhaps best known among English football fans for a Milk Marketing Board television commercial in the 1980s, which gently mocked the team’s obscurity.

In the milk advert, two young Scouse boys in Liverpool kits come in from a kickabout and set about making themselves drinks. One wants lemonade the other – much to his friend’s disgust – pours himself a glass of milk.

Milk? Eurgh," actor Kevin Spaine says. Carl Rice replies: "It’s what Ian Rush drinks, and he said if I didn’t drink lots of milk, when I grow up I’d only be good enough to play for Accrington Stanley.”

“Accrington Stanley, who are they?” Spaine replies. “Exactly!” is the cutting response, and one which has gone down in Accrington folklore.

Baltic outside Anfield

For once those scarves on sale might be put to good use. It’s -3 at the moment in Liverpool, and it feels like -7.

Not sure too many of those names will be on show today, though.

Even with heavy rotation from Liverpool, it’s difficult to see a surprise at Anfield. The players that come into the team will have a point to prove to Slot so expect a professional performance from the hosts.

It was a rare blank for the Reds in front of goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but that won’t be the case against Accrington Stanley.

Liverpool to win 4-0

Arne Slot is likely to rotate his Liverpool squad though, although the likes of Federico Chiesa, Dominik Szoboszlai - who missed the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Tottenham with illness - Ibrahima Konate, Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott could all still feature.

Chiesa, who has been on the bench for five of the last seven games, has struggled from not having a pre-season with Juventus ahead of his £10million move to Anfield in late August.

"It's not only been difficult for him in terms of match fitness, it's also that he has to compete with the likes of Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah," said Slot.

"Everybody here knows the numbers Mo Salah brings in. There's not many times a reason to take him out during a game or before a game.

"It's not only about Federico when we are talking about him being limited in his playing time. It's also about the others.

"But in terms of Federico it definitely has to do with the way he came in, the rest were already training a lot and we had to bring him up in terms of match fitness.

"It's a combination of reasons why he didn't play that much yet but let's wait and see in the upcoming weeks and months if he's able to help us because the second half of the season is even more important than the first."

TV channel: This afternoon's game will be shown live in the UK on ITV, with coverage beginning at 11.30am GMT. Kick-off at Anfield 12.15pm.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via ITVX.

Good morning and welcome to the London Standard’s LIVE coverage of the FA Cup third-round clash between Liverpool and Accrington Stanley.

It’s an early start at Anfield, with the game kicking off at 12.15pm GMT. But Stanley have only had a 50-mile trip from Lancashire this morning.

This is only the second every meeting between the two teams, but they will forever been bonded by milk.

Stick with us to find out more.