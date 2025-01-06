Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk reacts to Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance against Manchester United

Virgil van Dijk has stressed that Real Madrid’s interest in Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold did not impact his performance against Manchester United.

Much was made about the England international’s display at Anfield in Sunday’s 2-2 draw, with the defender at fault for Lisandro Martinez’s opener.

At the start of the week Real, with whom Alexander-Arnold has been strongly linked with his contract expiring in the summer, made an approach about the possibility of signing the 26-year-old in the current transfer window.

They were immediately rebuffed and told the England international is not for sale in January but that and Alexander-Arnold's subsequent display will be viewed as something more than a coincidence.

However Van Dijk, who is another player whose current deal runs out in five months, has no concerns.

Trent Alexander-Arnold struggled for Liverpool against Manchester United (AFP via Getty Images)

"I am fine with it. Trent has his own people around him, his family and we are there as well," he said.

"He wants to perform in the best way possible like we all do. That is the main focus.

"In my opinion, maybe ask him, that is the distraction... the game."

A draw at home to an underperforming United will be viewed as a missed opportunity.

But with title rivals Arsenal and Chelsea also dropping points Liverpool are in no worse a position than they were before the weekend - six points clear with a match in hand.

Additional reporting from PA