Is Liverpool v Tottenham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool and Tottenham are each looking to bounce back from Premier League setbacks as the pair meet at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have had their title charge derailed by a defeat to Everton and draw at West Ham, with a win here a must to preserve even slim hopes of sending their departing manager off in style.

Spurs, meanwhile, have hit a serious skid, a defeat to Chelsea on Thursday their third successive loss.

A first campaign under Ange Postecoglou that began well is threatening to end poorly, with fourth place now surely out of reach.

Here's everything you need too know.

When is Liverpool vs Tottenham?

Liverpool vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 5 May at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage on the channels from 4pm. Subscibers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Diogo Jota will be out again for Liverpool, while Virgil van Dijk has also emerged as a doubt having missed training this week. Conor Bradley coud return, though.

Ange Postecoglou suggested that he may have to rotate his side after the defeat to Chelsea, saying that several of his squad “feeling the effects of the game”. Injuries to Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies will likely mean Emerson Royal continues at left-back.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Konate, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Emerson; Bissouma, Bentancur; Johnson, Maddison, Son; Richarlison.

Odds

Liverpool win 1/2

Draw 9/2

Tottenham win 5/1

Prediction

Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham

