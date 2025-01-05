Is Liverpool v Manchester United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool beat West Ham 5-0 last time out (Getty Images)

Liverpool face Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon, with the Reds looking to reinstate their six-point lead at the top of the table.

Arne Slot’s side began the year six points ahead of Arsenal with a game in hand over the Gunners, though they will be aware that any slip up can be costly despite being overwhelming favourites for the title already.

But they will be supremely confident as they face a United side with just two league wins under new manager Ruben Amorim, with the Portuguese having seen his side crumble to defeats against Newcastle, Wolves and Bournemouth in the last fortnight alone.

The 39-year-old admitted that United were potentially in a relegation battle as it stands, and it could well get worse before it gets better, with the Red Devils having started the weekend just seven points clear of the drop zone.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Liverpool vs Manchester United?

Liverpool vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, 5 January at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm.

If you do not have a Sky Sports subscription, you can buy a NOWTV day pass.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Will the match go ahead?

Yes. Despite heavy snow in the north west of England this morning, the game has been confirmed to be kicking off as scheduled.

Confirmed line-ups

LIVERPOOL: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Gakpo; Luis Díaz.

MANCHESTER UNITED: Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Martínez; Mazraoui, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dalot; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes; Hojlund.

Odds

Liverpool win 2/7

Draw 17/4

Man Utd win 9/1

Prediction

As the odds suggest, it is difficult to see anything other than a convincing home win in this one. With Liverpool looking to extend their lead at the top and United looking incapable of keeping sides from scoring, it could get ugly for the visitors.

Liverpool 3-0 Manchester United.

