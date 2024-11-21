Liverpool transfer news today: Van Dijk replacement INCOMING, Tchouameni BID, Thuram WANTED, Kudus LATEST

Arne Slot has done a fantastic job as Liverpool’s head coach since his arrival in the summer, but his time as boss hasn’t come without criticism.

On the pitch the Reds have enjoyed an almost perfect start to the campaign, winning 15 of their opening 17 matches and sitting top of both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Off the pitch however, Liverpool’s new regime has received much criticism, mostly surrounding transfers and the ongoing contract situation of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It now looks as though Slot may have another addition to his squad as early as January 1.

Liverpool have had a spectacular start to the season, winning 15 of their opening 17 games, but that hasn’t stopped the Reds recruitment team from planning ahead.

Arne Slot looks to already have his new side in a position where they can compete for the biggest trophies and Liverpool sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League as well as being the only team to maintain a 100% record in the UEFA Champions League.

The Reds’ sensational start has seen the emergence of Ryan Gravenberch in the midfield and a resurgence for Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate.

Despite the great form of Gravenberch and Curtis Jones, as well as solid performances from Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, the Liverpool recruitment team are looking to make an ambitious move to bolster the midfield. And a top star from Real Madrid has been identified.

Liverpool are looking to break their transfer policy and deliver Arne Slot what he needs. Is that worth £70m, though?

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Liverpool are eyeing up Marcus Thuram. They actually go into a bit of detail, in fact.

Liverpool, you see, liked Thuram while Jurgen Klopp was in charge and tried to grab him. That fondness has only grown under Arne Slot, however.

While Thuram was a player they thought could succeed under Klopp, they really feel he'd work under Slot. And that's driving their interest right now.

It’s clear that Liverpool boss Arne Slot wants to strengthen the attacking options in his squad.

After years of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah up front, the Reds’ attacking lineup has changed in recent years. Diaz came in for Mane on the left hand side, while Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have both struggled to consistently perform after being brought in to replace Firmino.

Now the third of that trio, Salah, looks like he could be leaving the club, with Liverpool looking at a number of options to replace him in the side should his contract not be renewed.

However, the Reds have also been linked with one player who could provide both a replacement for Salah and an upgrade in attacking midfield.