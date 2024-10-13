Liverpool transfer news today: SELL Trent urges Reds great, Benfica star WATCHED, Jota sale DISCUSSED

Here's all the latest Liverpool transfer news to catch up on today Sunday October 13 as Jota reveals Portugal plans and Liverpool target ex-Man Utd star.

Ben Doak stat forces Liverpool rethink

Ben Doak Liverpool 2024-25

The Reds have sent numerous youngsters out on loan for the current campaign to allow them to gain vital playing time.

One player who has got off to a flying start this season is Ben Doak. The Scottish teenager is currently on loan at Middlesborough after an injury-plagued 2023/24 saw him get very little game time.

Michael Carrick has put faith in the 18-year-old who has made five appearances scoring one goal and starting each of the last three games.

Doak has created 3.36 chances per 90 for his Boro teammates in the Championship this season - the highest figure of any player with more than five appearances.

Read more

Read more

Simon Jordan claims target is 'too flash' for Liverpool

Simon Jordan

Simon Jordan

With the potential departures of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, transfer rumours have been rife around Liverpool so far this season.

There is a clear preference to keep, re-sign and develop talent rather than just throw money around and see what works at the club.

And speaking recently on his Up Front podcast, former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has voiced this sentiment.

In discussing Tottenham midfielder James Maddison, Jordan said, “Maddison, I think he’s a great player, but he’s a bit flash for cash, I think he’s a great Tottenham player, but I don’t see Liverpool buying Maddison."

Read more

Liverpool legend urges club to sell Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 2024-25

Trent-Alexander-Arnold's contract situation is at the forefront of everyone's minds.

At 26, the Scouse talent is one of a kind and if negotiations aren't successful by January 1 then clubs will be formally allowed to approach him about his future.

The majority of fans and pundits feel it would be reckless if Liverpool failed to tie Trent down on a long-term contract.

However former Liverpool player Steve Nicol has claimed that the club should be open to the possibility of letting the right-back leave in January if the right offer came in.

Speaking to ESPN, he said: "If you think Trent is going to go and Real Madrid become desperate and give Liverpool a daft offer then they should probably take it."

Read more

Liverpool set to rub Man Utd's face in transfer failure

Arne Slot Liverpool Erik ten Hag Manchester United

Arne Slot Liverpool Erik ten Hag Manchester United

It’s been years since Manchester United were truly competitors for Liverpool.

Whilst Liverpool galloped to three Champions League finals, a Premier League and multiple title races, Manchester United toiled with endless squad churn and demands that it should be better ‘because it’s Manchester United’.

One of the names on the long list of United failures is Alvaro Carreras, the left-back who was only ever loaned out, failing to make an appearance in a Man Utd shirt, before he made a permanent move to Benfica.

But now, Spanish outlet Diario AS is reporting that Liverpool are eyeing up Carreras as a potential Andy Robertson replacement.

Read more

Jota speaks out over Portuguese league return

Liverpool have always been on the hunt to find their clinical edge in attack and when Diogo Jota is on the pitch it seems they have found their answer.

Starting the season in good fitness, the Portuguese striker has notched four goals and two assists so far this season, across 623 minutes of football, spread over nine games in all competitions.

Speaking ahead of Portugal's UEFA Nations League game against Poland, as reported by Maisfutebol, Jota revealed he is comfortable at the club and has no ambitions of leaving anytime soon. However, he does intend to return to his homeland one day.

He said: "Returning to Portugal to win the league? It doesn’t make much sense at this stage, but I wouldn’t rule it out in the future."

Read more

Trent Alexander-Arnold Man Utd Liverpool 2024-25

Liverpool transfer news today: SELL Trent urges Reds great, Benfica star WATCHED, Jota sale DISCUSSEDby Will Comish

Curtis Jones Liverpool

Liverpool FC news recap: Salah, Van Dijk and Jones return home, Matip begins coaching careerby Will Comish

Diogo Jota SPEAKS OUT about possible Portuguese league returnby Will Comish