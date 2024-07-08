Liverpool transfer news today - Gordon COMPETITION, Salah to STAY, Phillips off to TURKEY?

Liverpool transfer news today - Gordon COMPETITION, Salah to STAY, Phillips off to TURKEY?

With Euro 2024 and Copa America entering the final stages, the transfer window is set to kick into full gear.

Here’s all the latest Liverpool transfer news from Monday 8 July, as the Reds step up their interest in Anthony Gordon.

LIVERPOOL PREPARING SECOND ANTHONY GORDON BID

Liverpool are planning to approach Newcastle United with another bid for England winger Anthony Gordon after having their initial interest rebuffed.

That’s according to a new report in Football Insider, which claims the Magpies are prepared to start negotiations for a deal worth an initial £70 million.

Anthony Gordon Newcastle Liverpool

Newcastle’s worries about profit and sustainability rules led them to consider the sale of Gordon, one of the club’s prized assets, but their insistence on a high fee and the inclusion of Jarell Quansah into the deal ultimately torpedoed negotiations with Liverpool last month.

MANCHESTER CITY ENTER GORDON RACE

However, Liverpool's chances of securing the Newcastle star this summer seem to have hit a stumbling block, with Manchester City reportedly entering the race to sign the ex-Everton winger.

Reports indicate that City manager Pep Guardiola is keen to add a “lethal” forward to his ranks amid uncertainty over the futures of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

The Citizens are reportedly open to offers for Grealish, while De Bruyne and Bernardo have been attracting interest from Saudi Arabia and Barcelona, respectively.

Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold Everton 2023-24

Salah DECISION, Thiago RETIRES, Gordon STILL on the radar - Liverpool FC news recapby Daryl Finch

Former Liverpool midfielder hangs up his boots after injury nightmareby Daryl Finch

Watch how Trent Alexander-Arnold brought Wimbledon Centre Court to a standstillby Daryl Finch

Mo Salah decision made

After months of speculation, Liverpool appear to have finally made a decision over the future of Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian forward, whose current deal expires next July, has entered the final 12 months of his contract, and the club is working to persuade him to remain at Anfield beyond 2025.

Premier League Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom, 19th May 2024 Photo by Craig Thomas/News Images Copyright: xCraigxThomas/NewsxImagesx

Liverpool’s new sporting director, Richard Hughes, alongside Michael Edwards and Julian Ward, is tasked with securing the futures of key players, including Salah, captain Virgil van Dijk, and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"We expect all three to be totally committed to Liverpool next season," Hughes stated, indirectly ruling out a summer sale for Salah.

Nat Phillips attracting interest from Turkey

Almost two years since his last appearance for the club, a permanent exit for Liverpool's long-serving defender Nat Phillips is close to being agreed.

Nat Phillips Liverpool

Nat Phillips Liverpool

Phillips, who spent the latter half of last season on loan with Cardiff City, has been attracting interest from several clubs at home and abroad.

In the last few weeks, interest from Turkey has been gathering momentum, with transfer insider Fabrizio Romano now reporting that Phillips could be sold to Turkish giants Trabzonspor after the Reds reduced their asking price to £5 million.

THIAGO HANGS UP HIS BOOTS

Just days after leaving the club on a free transfer, former Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has decided to retire from professional football at the age of 33.

After a career marked by both accolades and injuries, the highly decorated Spaniard is set to hang up his boots, according to multiple reports.

JOEL MATIP STILL STRUGGLING TO FIND A NEW CLUB

Retirement could be an option, too, for former Reds centre-back Joel Matip.

As a 32-year-old free agent with a concerning injury record, the Cameroonian faces an uncertain future.

Matip still has no concrete offers on the table despite speculation about a potential return to Germany.

Former club Schalke 04 had been linked, but financial constraints make this move unlikely even if he significantly reduces his wage demands.

Darwin Nunez and Liverpool

Liverpool fans back divisive player and Arne Slot EMPHATICALLY agrees - poll resultsby Alex Caple

Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo Euro 2024 form makes Klopp's use of Netherlands forward look all the more CONFUSINGby Sam McGuire

Rayan Ait Nouri

Liverpool not as healthy at left-back as you might think - it's time to step up Rayan Ait-Nouri interestby Sam McGuire