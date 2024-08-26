Liverpool transfer news today: Alexander-Arnold GUARANTEE, "one or two signings" EXPECTED, David INTEREST, Guardiola to green light deal

Here's our Liverpool FC transfer recap for Monday 26 August, with updates on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Jonathan David and Matheus Nunes.

We are now into the final few days of the summer transfer window and with the first major signing of the Arne Slot era yet to be announced, time is running out for the Reds to conclude some business.

Alexander-Arnold contract latest

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has moved to assure Liverpool supporters that nothing has changed with regard to Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract situation.

The England international is now into the final 10 months of his deal with the Merseyside giants and has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid - possibly on a free transfer next summer if he doesn't sign a new deal with the Reds in the very near future.

However, Romano has insisted there isn't much for Liverpool fans to worry about at the moment.

"On Trent Alexander-Arnold, I don’t think there’s one club in the world not rating TAA… obviously all clubs like him, but Liverpool do too and Liverpool deserve respect in this story," he said in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

"They will have their chance to keep Trent at the club and extend his contract, let’s see how talks will go. Real Madrid appreciation is something I mentioned in March, but at the moment there’s nothing else fresh or concrete to add. Nothing has changed, I can guarantee that."

David interest

The summer transfer window closes this week and there is another Liverpool rumour to have some fun with.

With Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo as options across the forward line, the Reds don't necessarily need to add to their attacking talent. However, it hasn't stopped them from being linked with reinforcements.

In fact, according to Caught Offside, Liverpool are interested in signing Lille's Jonathan David.

The report states that the Merseyside giants are set to offer David a long-term contract with the Ligue 1 side demanding around €45m-€50m (£38.1m-£42.3m) for the Canada international.

Liverpool expected to make "one or two signings"

Former Everton chief Keith Wyness has claimed he expects Liverpool to be busy during the final week of the transfer window.

The 66-year-old – who served as CEO at Goodison Park between 2004 and 2009 - has said when speaking on the new edition of Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, that the Reds need fresh faces "for the well-being of the squad" amid fresh links to Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

"I’d start to feel a little more concerned about the clock ticking down if I were Liverpool," he said. "I respect greatly when clubs feel they don’t have to go mad and make signings all over the place, but I do believe that Liverpool need freshness in the squad.

"They’ve got the new manager in, new training techniques – but they need fresh personnel. I thought they would have moved by now, I must admit.

"Certainly, the signs in the second half against Ipswich were good – so the fans aren’t crying out. But I still think for the well-being of the squad, some freshness will help.

"I think there’ll be one or two coming in before the deadline."

Guardiola happy to green light Nunes deal

Ilkay Gundogan's return to Manchester City could pave the way for Liverpool to make a midfield signing of their own.

It's well documented that the Reds have already missed out on a deal for Martin Zubimendi this summer with the Spain international opting to turn down a move to Anfield in order to stay with Real Sociedad.

That decision has left Liverpool scrambling for alternatives. According to reports, they along with Chelsea, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Everton have shown interest in out of favour Man City midfielder Matheus Nunes who has been pushed even further down the pecking order following the signing of Gundogan.

And the good news for any of the interested parties is that Pep Guardiola is ready to green-light an exit for the former Wolves ace with a loan offer and £40m option to buy being the most likely package.

Double permanent sale

Much has been made of Liverpool's decision to let some promising youngsters leave the club this summer, with Bobby Clark, Fabio Carvalho, Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Blair among those who have been sold so far.

Having said that, it would appear more outgoings are in the pipeline over the coming days regarding two of the club's biggest prospects.

The Liverpool Echo say that there is a 'chance' that both Ben Doak and Tyler Morton depart Anfield on permanent deals, with the club tempted to cash-in on them rather than send them out on loan this season.

