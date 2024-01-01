Liverpool go three points clear at the top on wild night at Anfield

Mohamed Salah redeems himself after seeing his penalty saved to score two, one from the spot, and set up two more for Liverpool to go 4-2 ahead - Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The substitutions made the difference. So much focus will, rightly, go on the extraordinary wastefulness of the forwards, especially Darwin Nunez, but Jurgen Klopp has power on that bench and they secured the victory that sends Liverpool three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

They scored four but should – in all honesty – have had double that number. But it was not until Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo arrived that they had the edge to take advantage of Newcastle United’s undoubted frailty.

There were two goals for Mohamed Salah – and there should have been a hat-trick as he missed a penalty – before he departs for the Africn Cup of Nations and now the question is how Liverpool will cope in his absence as he was involved in all four goals?

Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2: latest reaction

10:59 PM GMT

Liverpool end the first day of the year

on 45 points, top of the League. Their beaten opponents tonight, Newcastle United, go home feeling a bit hard done by, but they should be proud of how hard they fought. They’re in ninth. It will be intriguing to see how Liverpool adapt when Salah goes off to the African Cup of Nations.

Thanks for following this with us, if the rest of the year’s matches are half as fun as this one, it should be a good 2024. Jason’s report now appears above. Cheers.

10:44 PM GMT

Jurgen Klopp

On his wedding ring. “Oh my God that would have been really awful. I lost my wedding ring once in the sea and I needed a professional diver. It has happened when I have lost a couple of kilos. That cameraman has annoyed me a lot of times this season but he helped me and now he has a lot of shots.”

Jurgen searches for his ring

“Mo is a goalscoring machine. It would have helped if he’d scored the first pen but he will never stop doing these things. He is extermely special. Darwin had a couple of chances too. A long wait for VAR, all tight decisions. But a special game, a special night.

“Darwin? I don’t really know what you are talking about. Of course he is not happy that he is not scoring. He was on the bench, involved. Nail-biting. The boys have to do a lot of stuff. It was the right decision to bring Darwin today because he kept Botman and Schar together, allowed us to do things elsewhere. If we hadn’t used him they might have got forward. We needed him. Darwin will score. The only problem: if the public wouldn’t watch us it would be all fine. He is all good. Social media, questions, that disturbs slightly. But we get that, nobody has to worry about Darwin. He decided the game with an incredible unselfish pass to Mo.”

Found it! Klopp spots his ring - Sky Sports

10:27 PM GMT

Newcastle

have now lost seven in eight in all comps.

10:25 PM GMT

Eddie Howe talks to Sky

“Disappointed with the way we defended especially for the last two goals. But I didn’t think the second one was a penalty and I did think Sean Longstaff’s one just before it was.

“For me that shouldn’t be given. Martin pulled his hand away and Jota has had two steps before he has gone down. We feel hard done-by.

“You have to create your luck. Feeling negative emotions or sorry for yourself never helps.

“We committed to the match but Liverpool played very well.”

“I can always see the light at the end of the tunnel as long as the players give me everything they’ve got because I know we’ve got the quality. But we had a lot of quality that was not here today.”

10:12 PM GMT

Mo Salah

“A great result for us, very intense to play in.”

“At time we told ourselves, we have to stay calm and play our football, we missed chances, I missed a pen. And I thought, am I going to lift the national team with that performance? Not really. So I tried to step up and make the difference.

No he says he was never going to give up penalty duties for the second one. “I am calm I am trying to do my job, I always practice. I was a bit confused for his positioning for the first and he saved it well. Second one I just did what I do in training. Do my thing.”

“Yes I did change my boots at half time! It’s not superstitious but I thought it might play in my head so I chucked them out! I wouldn’t like that, going ooh I didn’t score with these ones yet. It just keeps my mind palm.”

“We have such good talents, they just need to express themselves and work hard.”

“I would love to win the ACN. I am sure Liverpool can win without me, anyone can play in my position, anyone can do what I am doing.”

“It means a lot to play for your national team. When you step on that field in your country’s shirt, you can never take that for granted.”

10:02 PM GMT

Jurgen Klopp

is waving his arms around celebrating with the fans... and his wedding ring has come off! Ruh-roh! He’s looking on the Anfield pitch for it and has enlisted the help of a groundsman. Oh he’s found it. He looks relieved. Kisses it and laughs. What an appropriately bizarre coda to a bonkers game.

No way Klopp dropped his ring then found it 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1qXD3fW4p8 — Theo (@theosonx) January 1, 2024

09:59 PM GMT

Full time: Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

What a fantastic match. Six goals, loads of thrilling play, goalkeeping heroics from Dubravka - has any goalie ever done better and let in four?

09:58 PM GMT

90+6 mins: Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

Liverpool have had 34 shots, the most in a PL game this season and have an xG of 7.2! Time for one last Salah run, but it won’t come to hat-trick gold, but it is enough to see out the clock and that’s the end of that.

09:56 PM GMT

90+4 mins: Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

With Liverpool pouring forward, Salah breaks away, tries to slot it away and is just - just denied - by another timely block. Jota cannot take care of business on the rebound.

09:54 PM GMT

90+ mins: Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

Well, there are going to be seven minutes added but the sting seems to have gone out of it. That final goal knocked the stuffing out of Newcastle and Liverpool are now seeing this out in quite an orderly fashion.

09:51 PM GMT

89 mins: Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

Longstaff catches Jota. I’m sorry to report that Diogo has died. Oh no wait he’s ok. Phew. Booking for Sean.

With 90 minutes all but up, tempers boil over. VVD wanting words with various Newcastle players.

09:48 PM GMT

GOAL! Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2 (Salah 86 pen)

No messing about with that one. Runs up and hits it hard and low with his left foot, keeper is going the other way and that’s four.

Second chance: Mo Salah slots away his pen having missed one earlier - Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Gary Neville: “Liverpool fans have been booing Anthony Taylor all night but I think he has done them a favour there. Not a penalty for me.”

09:46 PM GMT

83 mins: Liverpool 3 Newcastle 2

Another amazing incident. Newcastle have committed loads of men forward, the ball is played through for Jota. He goes around the keeper, surely it’s easier just to kick it in the net but for whatever reason he runs another couple of yards after the contact from Dubravka on his foot, and he tumbles over. Penalty for Liverpool! Yellow card for Dubravka.

09:43 PM GMT

GOAL! Liverpool 3 Newcastle 2 (Botman 81)

Liverpool nod off at a corner, big Sven Botman gets up and it’s a mismatch with Jota, and he bullets home the header. Klopp going bananas on the touchline.

Botman uber alles: Big Sven heads in from a corner - AFP via Getty Images

09:42 PM GMT

80 mins: Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1

Mac Allister is on for Endo.

But just when Liverpool start to think about seeing the game out, they shoot themselves in the foot again!

09:41 PM GMT

GOAL! Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1 (Gakpo 78)

Salah with a moment of magic. Controls it on the chest, brings it down, and produces a gorgeous pass with the outside of the boot. Pure magic. Gakpo pounces and scuffs it home. There will be a VAR check, and it will be tight. Is Valentino Livramento playing him onside? Yes, yes he is.

Liverpool have the scoreline their dominance deserves and Salah has absolutely raised his level in the last few minutes.

Cody Gakpo with the Liverpool third - Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

09:39 PM GMT

73 mins: Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1

Almiron gets it out on the right and tries to cut inside and curl it a la Salah, but he gets it all wrong.

09:36 PM GMT

GOAL! Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1 (Jones 74)

A moment of magic from Salah with a reverse pass as he slips Jota through on a one-two, Jota pokes it into the six yard box and Curtis Jones has arrived bang on time to tuck the ball away.

09:35 PM GMT

73 mins: Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle with a break, Liverpool are really bombing forward. Crossed into the area for Longstaff, who makes a bit of a meal of going down under limited contact, but Liverpool just get on with it and...

09:31 PM GMT

70 mins: Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1

Corner. Gakpo controls it and slams it at goal. Dubravka with another excellent save. But Liverpool get a follow up: Gravenberch fires over.

09:29 PM GMT

68 mins: Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1

Salah wins a corner off Burn.

09:28 PM GMT

67 mins: Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1

Endo goes into the book for hauling back an opponent, and then Joelinton finally gets the yellow card he should have got in the first half, for a wild sliding tackle. Klopp is kind enough to point this out to the fourth official.

09:28 PM GMT

66 mins: Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1

Salah down the right, cuts inside and fires at the goal. That’s repelled and the follow-up blocked as well. how many more chances do Liverpool need?!

09:26 PM GMT

64 mins: Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1

Salah with a bit of skill, slips it to Endo, who chips it up and there’s the boy Darwin Nunez, who heads over. He really should have had a hatful. He’s had seven attempts and five on target - and Klopp has seen enough! Darwin is getting the hook. He is extinct in this match.

Triple sub for Klopp (showing his frustration maybe?)

Diogo Jota, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo replace Szoboszlai, Diaz and Nunez.

09:24 PM GMT

62 mins: Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1

Diaz intermittently looking like a world-beater, wriggles through the area and stings the palsm of Dubravka.

09:22 PM GMT

60 mins: Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1

Luis Diaz with some magic down the flank and he flashes the ball across, but nobody is there to tuck it away.

09:20 PM GMT

58 mins: Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1

It’s funny, before the match everyone was talking about the brilliant decision making of Van Dijk. But for that, he was totally in two minds. He could have played Isak offside, or he could have gone with him and taken his chances with the defending man-to-man. But in the end he did a bit from column A and a bit form column B, and the visitors are level.

09:17 PM GMT

GOAL! Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1 (Isak 54)

That’s the problem when you don’t take your chances! A very well taken goal on the break, totally against the run of play but that’s not Newcastle’s concern. Gordon gets the ball down the left, makes a powerful run forward, and slips it to Isak who evades the defence and drills a shot home. All of Anfield is stunned into silence - well, nearly of Anfield: the travelling, topless Geordies are quite rightly going tonto.

09:15 PM GMT

53 mins: Liverpool 1 Newcastle 0

Nunez again! Gallops down the right flank and he lashes a hard shot at goal. Oh wow, he could have had a hat-trick in three minutes.

09:14 PM GMT

51 mins: Liverpool 1 Newcastle 0

It’s very nearly two as Salah goes into assist mode, dangerous from the right and playing it in to Nunez. Salah flicks it in and Nunez is denied...and then again a few seconds later when Salah volleys it across. Nunez meets the ball but that’s a really good save.

09:11 PM GMT

GOAL! Liverpool 1 Newcastle 0 (Salah 49)

Newcastle with an attack but it breaks down - and Liverpool break. Szoboszlai carries it and plays it out to Diaz, who cuts inside and plays it out to the right. Nunez with an accurate wee cross, and who is there in the centre forward position to tap it home? None other than Mo Salah.

He celebrates his 150th Premier League goal, warmly applauded in the stands by his old comrade in arms Roberto Firmino.

Mo Salah opens the scoring

09:08 PM GMT

47 mins: Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0

But the first moment of note is a Liverpool attack that ends with Diaz on the floor in the area but no pen this time.

09:07 PM GMT

46 mins: Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0

Eddie Howe will have been telling his guys that they grew into the game, and to keep at it. I would imagine.

Anyway, it’s Newcastle who kick off the second half.

09:06 PM GMT

The players are coming out

for the second half. Excellent entertainment in the first 45. Liverpool must be a bit taken aback not to be leading but surely they will have been told to keep doing what they are doing and the goal will come. They had 18 shots and five on target, so...

09:00 PM GMT

Weather there

is terrible. Jason Burt was telling us before the game that it’s tipping down and making things hard work in the press box. Jason with a pro tip for any young sportswriters reading:

“Freezing rain has gripped Anfield and is causing problems in the press box. I am using a spare pair of socks as a towel to try and keep my laptop dry. It is not working. I always take a spare pair of socks at this time of the year. Always useful when you have cold toes!”

Burt socks

08:56 PM GMT

Blimey

MVG’s been knocked out the darts. Can anyone stop Luke Not-so-Littler now? I would think probably not.

08:51 PM GMT

Half time: Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0

Well that had almost everything - bar goals! We’ve had a penalty (correctly) for Liverpool, which Salah botched. He has missed something like 4 in 10, I think they said on Sky comms. Both sides had the ball in the net but the linesman flagged and VAR agreed. So that’s two goals chalked off. And plenty of yellow cards already too. Ref’s getting into the story.

08:50 PM GMT

45+ mins: Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0

Trent Alexander-Arnold has also got a yellow - for kicking the ball away. This game’s getting a little bit eggy.

08:47 PM GMT

45+ mins: Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0

Lewis Miley slides in on Salah with a stiff leg and goes in the book.

08:46 PM GMT

45 mins: Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0

Joe Linton now shoves Diaz over. He’s putting it about a bit is Big Joe! No booking for him again, but the ref has booked Diaz for complaining about it. I mean, I have to admire that in comedy terms.

08:44 PM GMT

42 mins: Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0

End to end stuff. Now Liverpool attack. Taylor plays a good advantage when Joelinton rugby-tackles a breaking Szoboszlai. Surely he will be brining that back for a yellow in a bit. Anyway, Liverpool keep the move alive and shoot, but no dice.

Weirdly, Taylor is not booking Joelinton. Even Mike Dean doesn’t get that one.

08:41 PM GMT

39 mins: Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0

Liverpool straight back on the attack and Trent AA shoots from an outrageous angle, practically on the byline, and it kisses the angle of post and bar. Wow.

08:38 PM GMT

35 mins: Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle have it in the net, but again VAR is spoiling the moment checking with its grid lines. Again the lino got it right on the field and had the flag up, and again he is vindicated by his colleagues.

Newcastle broke, Miley crossed it and Burn nodded home. But Isak had run just, just offside in the build up.

VAR disallows a goal for Newcastle.

Newcastle offside

08:37 PM GMT

35 mins: Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0

Nunez denied by Dubravka twice in a few seconds! First, Liverpool break and he gallops through, choosing not to find Salah on his right... repelled, but Nunez gets another bite of the cherry. Lashes that at the goal but it’s saved as well.

08:32 PM GMT

31 mins: Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0

Liverpool’s defence under pressure for the first time, Newcastle’s best moment of the match. VVD there to organise though, and an offside flag helps.

08:29 PM GMT

27 mins: Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0

Game getting frenetic as Guimares slides in and clatters Endo. I reckon a lot of Accas will have had Guimares yellow in them.

08:27 PM GMT

25 mins: Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0

Neat move from Liverpool sees Jones sent through and he dinks it not far wide.

The same player had a long shot a minute or so previously that the Newcastle keeper nearly dived over. Seemed to misjudge the pace of it.

08:24 PM GMT

22 mins: Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0

Salah runs up and leathers the penalty - but it’s too near the keeper. Dubravka dives and pushes it away. Saved! Trent AA actually has a big chance from the follow-up but makes a mess of it. Salah didn’t really look too confident I have to say.

08:22 PM GMT

19 mins: Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0

Penalty to Liverpool. Diaz running riot in the area, waving through, a rash lunging challenge comes in from Botman . Diaz, to be fair, tries to stay on his feet but then goes down. Either he remembered to, or the defender’s momentum was sufficient. “He knows if he stays on his feet then he won’t get a penalty,” says Neville.

Anyway it’s a penalty. VAR check. And, for what it’s worth, I think he deserved a pen. It was a right wild lunge from the Newcastle defender.

08:19 PM GMT

17 mins: Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0

Goal for Liverpool.... but the flag is up. Curtis Jones with a fine pass, Nunez races through but I think has not quite timed his run versus Dan Burn. Lino had the flag up right away.

Or is Burn’s knee playing him on? “Lines are being drawn,” says Drury. “It’s that big leg of Dan Burn,” notes Gary Neville.

VAR rules the goal offside.

Dan Burn's Big Leg - Sky Sports

08:17 PM GMT

15 mins: Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0

Trent flips in the freekick, well disguised, Nunez gets up well but cannot direct the header.

08:16 PM GMT

14 mins: Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0

Bruno G late on Endo “and upended him”, as Peter Drury drolly notes.

08:13 PM GMT

10 mins: Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0

Liverpool corner. Flapped away, a bit, by Dubravka. But effectively enough.

But Trent plays a lovely pass through, Nunez and Salah with a one-two and he gets a scuffed shot in on goal. Well stopped.

Move stays alive and Endo fires over.

08:08 PM GMT

7 mins: Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0

Decent again from NUFC, coming forward, Gordon to the fore. They win a corner. Cleared.

08:08 PM GMT

6 mins: Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0

But this is a bit better from Newcastle as they break and Anthony Gordon drives forward. Fouled by Gomez.

08:07 PM GMT

5 mins: Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0

Gordon fouled Jones. Trent whipped in a handy freekick.

08:07 PM GMT

4 mins: Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0

This is the real McCoy from Liverpool. Properly dominant stuff. Newcastle need to break this up, make it a battle. They’ve not had a kick yet.

08:02 PM GMT

2 mins: Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0

Eddie Howe feared a hot start from the Reds, and that is what has happened.

Endo sets up Szoboszlai, who goes close early on and then a few minutes later, Trent AA has a shot deflected behind.

08:00 PM GMT

Liverpool are ready to kick off

Let’s get to it.

07:59 PM GMT

The teams again

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez, Szoboszlai, Endo, Jones, Salah, Nunez, Diaz. Subs: Mac Allister, Gakpo, Elliott, Jota, Gravenberch, McConnell, Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn, Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Isak, Gordon. Subs: Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Karius, Hall, Almiron, Gillespie, Alex Murphy.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

07:57 PM GMT

Good point from Dave Jones

“You just know that Mo Salah will want to sign off with a good performance before he goes off the African Cup of Nations.”

07:55 PM GMT

Players are in the tunnel

Wonder if the terrible weather might be a bit of a leveller. Newcastle really need to get stuck into this,

07:54 PM GMT

Monday Night Football

is now showing the darts on its giant screen, Carra and Dave Jones looking like they are bang into it. And rightly so! “Do we have to go to the football?” they joke.

07:49 PM GMT

Seems like a really good bloke

07:48 PM GMT

Confirmed: topless Newcastle fans

at Anfield.

07:33 PM GMT

Filthy evening

there, as Jason says. Gary Neville is sheltering under a giant umbrella as he runs the rule over the lineups.

Not a very pleasant evening for Liverpool vs Newcastle - Reuters

07:31 PM GMT

Jason Burt kit news!

Here’s the splendid Mr Jason Burt with an eagle-eyed spot - and news of a piece of sock improvisation.

“Roberto Firmino and Fabinho are among the guests at Anfield tonight. The two Brazilians left last summer to join the Saudi Pro-League - they may miss Liverpool but they will not be missing the freezing rain that has gripped Anfield and is causing problems in the press box. I am using a spare pair of socks as a towel to try and keep my laptop dry. It is not working.”

07:18 PM GMT

Liverpool expert in the house

The Telegraph’s man on Merseyside, Chris Bascombe: “A noticeably stronger bench for Liverpool tonight. Strength in depth has been a theme of the season and the return of Mac Allister and Jota bodes well. Would expect both to feature at some point tonight.”

07:13 PM GMT

Good line from G Neville

“Dan Ashcroft has had his head turned by Man United and Eddie needs a strong sporting director”.

07:07 PM GMT

Eddie Howe talks to Sky Sports

“Tripper and Wilson both got injuries in last game. Thankfully January not so busy.

“We have not really been training, Gary. That has been part of our problems last month. We were playing every three days and we had to protect the players that we did have fit and available. But we are through that now. We’ve not been able to train normally and it was an incredibly tough month so we could not rotate. Not making excuses...”

“You need to start well at Anfield, they can be red-hot.”

07:01 PM GMT

Lineups

⭐ TEAM NEWS ⭐



Here’s how we line up for #LIVNEW tonight 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2024

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez, Szoboszlai, Endo, Jones, Salah, Nunez, Diaz. Subs: Mac Allister, Gakpo, Elliott, Jota, Gravenberch, McConnell, Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn, Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Isak, Gordon. Subs: Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Karius, Hall, Almiron, Gillespie, Alex Murphy.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

06:56 PM GMT

Rainy night

06:53 PM GMT

Jurgen Klopp talks to Sky Sports

“Nice moment to be top, better than any other position but nothing has yet happened. We wanted to attack and be aggressive this season and that’s what we still want, only we know ourselves better now. Position in table? Who cares?

“I like how quick we have grown as a group having lost some key players. The way the new leaders have showed up has been exceptional. New players have changed roles exceptionally well.”

“We have to improve. We focus on ourselves only. Arsenal are finished, Tottenham are back, Kevin de Bruyne wakes up and the whole country shakes?

Newcastle are a very good team, well set up, well coached. They have not shown their true face recently.”

06:46 PM GMT

Eddie Howe with a rallying cry

“We haven’t written anything off,” he said when asked if the season was over.

“We’re frustrated with the last two results in particular because if we’d won those, we’d be right back in the mix. I see that as a missed opportunity and I know the players feel the same way.

“But we can’t look back, we can only look forward. It’s a challenging and busy month, but one that we need to embrace.”

Back-to-back league losses by Luton and Nottingham Forest - their fifth and sixth defeats in seven games in all competitions - send the Magpies into an intensely difficult January under extreme pressure if they are to achieve their aims for the season.

Asked about the club’s minimum expectation, he said: “The intention is to finish as high as we can and of course, European football will always be a target for us. I can’t speak on behalf of other people in terms of a minimum expectation.

“My minimum expectation is to achieve the best that we can, and we’ll work towards that on a daily basis.”

Managers Jurgen Klopp and Eddie Howe have a chat during last year's fixture - AFP via Getty

06:44 PM GMT

Some arrivals at Anfield

There’s Bobby Firmino, a legend in those parts.

Funny shot on Sky’s Monday Night Football just now of Sean Longstaff inspecting the pitch while having a cup of tea in a paper cup... looks so windy and there that he’s spilled that all over himself. Cup might even have disintegrated! Hope the Mags are a bit more resilient.

06:40 PM GMT

05:23 PM GMT

Our first Monday night football blog of 2024

Good evening and happy new year, to Liverpool and Newcastle fans and to one and all. The New Year kicks off with what has often been one of the Premier League’s most enjoyable fixtures, as Eddie Howe brings his side to Anfield to face Jurgen Klopp and company.

If Eddie’s chaps are to get something from this 8pm kick off then they are going to have to tear up the form book. They have now been to Anfield a frankly astonishing 27 times without a win - and indeed only five draws! So 22 defeats in 27. You have to go back to the League Cup fourth round in November 1995, and their only Premier League victory came in April 1994. A truly terrible record.

Liverpool have not tasted defeat in 14 Premier League matches against the Mags, the most recent Geordie triumph being all the way back in December 2015, when Klopp had just taken over. That was at SJP.

Indeed, Newcastle’s away form this season has been abject in general. They have played 9, lost 6, drawn 2 and one only one match. That, further muddying the waters, came when they beat Sheffield United 8-0 away. They’ve scored just six in their other non-Blades travels. They have lost four in a row on the road.

Liverpool have won 7 and drawn 2 at home this term and all logic, surely, points to a home win. The Reds have won 7 and drawn 5 of their last 12 home and away and are sitting on top of the table; Newcastle have lost four of their last 6. The visitors arrive in ninth place, way short of where the management and their Saudi owners want them to be. Eddie is third in the Premier League sack race betting behind Roy and EtH.

The managers will name their teams at 7pm so please check back then for lineups and buildup.

