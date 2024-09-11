New Liverpool SPECIAL EDITION Nike Air Max range has been leaked

A new clothing collection between Liverpool and Nike Air Max is on its way, to be released later in the season.

Coming on the back of the announcement that Liverpool will be collaborating with German giants Adidas to provide their kit from the start of the 2025-26 season, Nike are going out with a bang.

Read more: Liverpool salary RESET as Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold costs SPIRAL out of control

This special edition collection, as leaked by Footy Headlines. features a number of different pieces in a light vanilla, black and red colourway, including two new training shirts.

Suited and Booted

The training tops seem to continue the ‘Strike’ design of coaches and players shirts that Nike have provided to the club this season. However, instead of the coach’s black and player’s green, this Air Max collab will produce both a light vanilla shirt with black sleeve detail and a black shirt with light vanilla sleeve detail.

Where Air Max really innovate is in the fashion aspect. They are producing what appears to be a fleece jacket, a bomber jacket and a hoodie as part of the range.

The fleece jacket has a quartered light and darker vanilla design, complete with red detail, reminiscent of the green and white quartered away shirts the team donned in the 1995-96 season. The bomber jacket, meanwhile, is a blackout design with red and vanilla trim.

Steve McManaman 1995-96 kit

Steve McManaman in a 1995-96 away kit.

The hoodie should prove a firm fan favourite, as a vanilla design with the air max logo front and centre.

The collection comes off the back of an extensive and innovative series of training and fashion wear from Nike in their final season with the club. None more so than the third kit debuted in Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat of Manchester United at Old Trafford, which features an intentional vertical version of Nike’s iconic ‘Swoosh’ logo, designed to ‘show the upwards rise, togetherness and acceleration of women’s football’.

The collection will also partner well with the Anthem Jackets the players have been seen sporting before and after matches games. The home version is of a similar colourway to the upcoming Air Max collab, whilst the away version is a sleek grey reminiscent of the away kits worn in the late 80s and 08-09, as well as the 18-19 third kit.

Liverpool Nike 2025 Special Edition Collection Training Wear Kit

New Liverpool SPECIAL EDITION Nike Air Max range has been leakedby Sam Mandi-Ghomi

Federico Chiesa, Liverpool

Italy coach recommends new role for Liverpool's £10M signing Federico Chiesaby Sam Mandi-Ghomi

Alisson Becker, Liverpool

Alisson Becker outlines the REASONS behind Liverpool's PERFECT startby Tom Barnes