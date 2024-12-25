Liverpool see Real Madrid midfielder as perfect addition to boost title chances – report

Liverpool, currently leading the Premier League, are keen on signing Aurelien Tchouameni, the French midfielder at Real Madrid, to strengthen their dominance in domestic football.

According to a recent report by Fichajes, the Premier League leaders have set their sights on Tchouameni, seeing him as a valuable addition to their midfield.

Tchouameni’s future at Real Madrid has been uncertain for some time. Although he was brought to the club with high hopes, his journey in Madrid has not been as smooth as anticipated.

While manager Carlo Ancelotti has given him opportunities to play in different positions, the Frenchman has struggled to fully establish himself in the starting lineup.

Although his recent performances have improved, his inconsistencies have led to criticism from fans, who have questioned his place in the team.

Liverpool have not lost track

This situation has sparked speculation about Tchouameni’s potential departure, and Liverpool seems to be taking advantage of this uncertainty.

Aurelien Tchouameni is still wanted by Liverpool. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

The Premier League side, aware of Tchouameni’s physical and tactical abilities, believes he could be the perfect player to bolster their midfield and help them maintain their impressive form at the top of the league.

The move would not only address Liverpool’s sporting needs but would also align with their long-term vision of building a team capable of competing for major titles on multiple fronts.

For that, Arne Slot has approved the idea of bringing Tchouameni in, with the midfielder seen as a key addition that could help secure the Premier League title and fortify the squad for the future.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, may be open to listening to offers for the 24-year-old, provided they receive a proposal that meets their financial expectations. This leaves the door open for Liverpool to make a move in the upcoming transfer window.

As Tchouameni’s situation continues to develop, the midfielder’s name remains in the headlines.