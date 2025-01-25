Man City rising after win over Chelsea while Liverpool stays 6 points clear

Manchester City's Premier League revival gathered pace after beating Chelsea 3-1 moved Pep Guardiola's team up to fourth in the standings on Saturday.

The four-time defending champion remains 12 points behind leader Liverpool, but its unbeaten run in the league extended to six games after a stunning run of defeats at the end of last year.

Still, City had to come from behind at Etihad Stadium after a mistake from debutant Abdukodir Khusanov allowed Chelsea to go ahead inside three minutes.

“Three points. We needed it," Guardiola said after City fought back through goals by Josko Gvardiol, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden. “Emotionally, they come back incredibly well.”

Liverpool kept up its charge towards the title by thrashing Ipswich 4-1 and staying six points clear.

Arsenal was second after winning at Wolverhampton 1-0, but third-placed Nottingham Forest was stunned by Bournemouth 5-0 on the south coast.

Fifth-placed Newcastle came back from a goal down to beat Southampton 3-1, with Alexander Isak scoring twice.

City revival

A record-extending fifth title looks beyond City but there are positive signs for Guardiola after the midseason collapse.

One win in 13 games, including nine losses from October to December, plunged City down the table in the league and the Champions League.

But victory against Chelsea lifted City back into the top four, even after a woeful start when Khusanov's weak header allowed Noni Madueke to open the scoring.

Gvardiol equalized shortly before halftime then an error from Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez proved decisive in the 68th when he needlessly raced off his line and allowed Erling Haaland to fire City ahead.

“He is completely aware that he has to do better,” Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca said of Sanchez.

Foden completed City's comeback when bursting through late on.

Chelsea looked capable of mounting a title challenge some weeks ago but a run of one win in seven has seen it drop to sixth.

Guardiola will have to hope another morale-boosting performance sets his team up well for the decisive Champions League game against Brugge on Wednesday, with City on the brink of elimination.

Liverpool march

Liverpool coach Arne Slot called their latest win “almost a perfect performance” for 85 minutes.

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th league goal at Anfield and his 23rd overall this season.

Relegation-fighting Ipswich was never expected to cause an upset and couldn’t cope with the power of the league leader.

Liverpool was in charge after just 11 minutes when Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring and Salah doubled the lead in the 35th. Cody Gakpo scored in the 44th and 66th.

Jacob Greaves pulled one back late for Ipswich.

Arsenal nerves

After blowing a two-goal lead against Aston Villa last week, Arsenal looked in danger of dropping more points at Wolverhampton when Myles Lewis-Skelly was sent off in the first half while the game was scoreless.

Wolves couldn’t take advantage of the extra man and were reduced to 10 when Joao Gomes was shown a red card in the 70th.

It took four minutes for Arsenal to capitalize, with Riccardo Calafiori hitting the winner with left-footed volley from inside the box.

“We’re not going to give up on the title race," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. "We’re going to face any challenge, any situation like we have done today. Whether we win or not, that is a different question. We are going to try 100%, I guarantee we are going to be there."

Forest stunned

Forest has been one of the surprise stories of the league but Bournemouth has quietly been putting together an impressive run of its own.

Still, few would have expected such a spectacular result at Vitality Stadium.

Dango Ouattara struck a second-half hat trick for Bournemouth in the 55th, 61st and 87th.

Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo were also on target, with U.S. international Tyler Adams providing two assists.

Bournemouth is unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions and plays Liverpool at home next week.

Isak scores again

Isak took his season tally to 19 goals as Newcastle bounced back from last week’s 4-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

Against last-placed Southampton, Newcastle went behind to Jan Bednarek’s goal in the 10th. Isak leveled from the penalty spot in the 26th and got his second four minutes later.

Sandro Tonali scored Newcastle’s third after the break.

Moyes magic

David Moyes has made a quick impact at Everton after overseeing his second win in three games since returning as manager.

Iliman Ndiaye’s penalty secured a 1-0 win at Brighton, which followed a victory against Tottenham last week.

Everton won only three times in the league under former manager Sean Dyche before Moyes was hired this month, returning to the club he led from 2002-13.

