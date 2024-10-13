Liverpool ready to RAID Valencia again for €30m Golden Boy

Liverpool have performed extraordinarily well in defence so far under Arne Slot, conceding just four goals in all competitions.

And at the heart of their success has been the solid partnership between Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk, who have started almost every game.

Last week, the club announced a new long-term contract for young defensive talent Jarell Quansah, and it was extensively reported that Konate was next on the list to be offered an extension.

Meanwhile, captain Van Dijk has been left to enter the final year of his contract, with the Reds potentially losing his services this summer if negotiations don't pick up speed.

Joe Gomez, meanwhile, almost left Anfield in summer and is widely expected to depart sooner rather than later with Aston Villa and Newcastle interested.

Joel Matip left the club last season after finishing his contract while recovering from an ACL injury - and has subsequently retired from professional football.

As such, Liverpool are in the market for some new recruits and according to Fichajes, the club has identified Spanish centre-back Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia as a potential new addition.

Mosquera a good fit for the club?

At 20 years old, the Spaniard has been an ever-present for Valencia this season and he was paramount to his country's Olympic gold-medal success this past summer.

Mosquera is currently fighting for the Golden Boy award at the Ballon d'Or ceremony which takes place later this month, and he is widely recognised as one of the biggest talents in his position the world.

According to the Fichajes report, he is valued at €30million and Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are also potential suitors.

However, given Liverpool's need to strengthen their defensive squadron and considering the club's risk of Van Dijk this summer, it would undoubtedly be a smart move to heavily consider Mosquera, especially at such a reasonable price.

While Atletico Madrid is considered to be the most interested club at this stage, Liverpool may look to strike while the iron is hot in signing potentially one of the best centre-backs in the world for years to come.

Richard Hughes, Liverpool sporting director, may well be heading back to Valencia to wrap up another signing, just months on from securing Giorgi Mamardashvili.

