Liverpool prepared to ACCEPT offer for their 21-year-old 'real talent'

Liverpool are now prepared to accept a ‘significant’ offer for their 21-year-old ‘real talent’ in midfield, according to reports. Tyler Morton certainly has interest.

Football Insider claims Liverpool are fully prepared to accept a 'significant' offer for Tyler Morton. However, anything short of that and he stays.

Morton's future is one of the more interesting stories of the summer. He's coming off a very impressive season at Hull City and at just 21, feels like a great prospect for the future.

But can he make it at Anfield? That's the big question and one that will be answered this summer.

The Reds boast plenty of options in midfield, but FI's report suggests Morton will be added to that if no one pays the right fee. There are clubs wanting him, however.

Sevilla, RB Leipzig and Frankfurt have all been linked over the last month. It forces Liverpool into making a decision but in fairness, it sounds as though they've made it.

Morton won't be pushed out the door but if a big offer comes in, he is available to purchase.

Liverpool open to selling Morton

Not a ton of new information here and arguably the most telling part of it all is that Liverpool aren't fully committed to selling Morton. They're not seeking a new club for him - they're just open to doing business.

Fees of over £20m have been rumoured, so Liverpool won't let him go cheap, either. Anyone wanting to sign him will have to pay the going rate for an impressive English 21-year-old. They don't come cheap.

If Liverpool and Arne Slot can find a role for Morton, we'd love to see him stick around. He's got bags of talent and is starting to really put it together - and who says no to more academy success stories?

Let's see what the rest of the summer holds.

