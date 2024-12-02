Liverpool’s Position on Mohamed Salah Extension Revealed Amid PSG Links

Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool remains up in the air as his contract nears its expiration next June. Recently, rumors have linked the forward with a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain, though the French club has publicly dismissed the speculation.

According to Football Insider, Salah is pushing for a lucrative contract extension that would keep him at Liverpool until 2027. At 32, the Egyptian forward has solidified his status as a club legend with an exceptional goal-scoring record and reportedly hopes for “three more years” at Anfield.

Meanwhile, L’Équipe reported on Sunday that PSG and Salah’s representatives have been in contact for some time, with Salah now seemingly more open to a potential move. This shift has sparked talk of a possible transfer to Paris.

Despite the buzz, PSG has denied these claims. A club spokesperson told the French outlet, “It’s not true.” The report also suggests that Salah could be using the rumors as leverage to push Liverpool into meeting his contract demands.

John Barnes believes Liverpool will try to extend Mohamed Salah

Michael Regan/Getty Images

While appearing on talkSPORT, John Barnes weighed in on Salah’s contract extension saga and revealed Liverpool’s stance on the matter.

“Fans have to understand it’s a different time now because, of course, we would love people to stay,” Barnes told the English outlet. “We love Salah to stay, but it really depends on the negotiation. I don’t know what he wants, but if he wants a three-year contract, whatever it is, we know he won’t be improving.

“Of course, he may last for another year or two, but in the third year, maybe not. We don’t know. The club will do everything it can to keep all of them.”