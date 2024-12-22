Liverpool players at risk of suspension: Reds duo in immediate danger of ban

Liverpool are flying high on all fronts this season.

Top of the Premier League, leading the way in the Champions League - with a perfect 100% winning record - the Reds booked their place in the Carabao Cup semi-final with a 2-1 win over Southampton on Wednesday night.

Attentions now turn to Sunday and a tough looking fixture away at Tottenham.

The good news for Arne Slot is Alexis Mac Allister is available for selection in the Premier League after serving his one-game suspension against Fulham whilst Andy Robertson could also return after he was banned for the cup-tie as a result of his sending off last week.

What the Dutchman does not need are more absences as he looks to ensure his side are ready to kick on during the festive period and beyond.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the Liverpool players at risk of suspension.

Which Liverpool players are close to a suspension?

As every club have already been made fully aware of this season, players who pick up five yellow cards in the first 19 matches of the Premier League season are hit with a one-match ban.

Ryan Gravenberch is one of two Liverpool players who must be careful against Tottenham. (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Due to the Merseyside derby being postponed earlier in the month, Liverpool have only played 15 matches. Therefore their cut-off point in which suspensions will be handed out for a fifth yellow card is the home game against Manchester United on January 5th.

From that point onwards, players who are booked 10 times in the first 32 matches of the campaign are suspended for two games.

Ryan Gravenberch and Darwin Nunez are the big suspension concerns for Liverpool. They are both only one yellow card away from a ban so they have to watch their step against Tottenham, Leicester City, West Ham and Man United.

Ibrahima Konate also has four yellow cards to his name but is currently out injured.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai are on three yellow cards so they are walking the disciplinary tightrope.

Four yellow cards: Darwin Nunez, Ibrahima Konate, Darwin Nunez

Three yellow cards: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai