Liverpool offer Alexander-Arnold £78m deal - Sunday's gossip

Liverpool offer Trent Alexander-Arnold £78m contract, Paris St-Germain want Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, Napoli negotiating loan move for Federico Chiesa.

Liverpool have offered England right-back and Real Madrid target Trent Alexander-Arnold, 26, a five-year contract worth £78m. (Mirror)

Paris St-Germain are set for talks with Aston Villa over a cash-plus-player swap deal involving France forward Randal Kolo Muani, 26, and Colombia striker Jhon Duran, 21. (Football Insider)

Napoli have opened negotiations with Liverpool and Federico Chiesa's agent to secure a six-month loan for the 27-year-old Italy winger. (Footmercato)

Netherlands forward Joshua Zirkzee wants to leave Manchester United, with Juventus interested in the 23-year-old. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 27, has attracted interest from Major League Soccer side Seattle Sounders. (Teamtalk)

Liverpool want Bayern Munich and Germany winger Leroy Sane, 28, as a replacement for Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 32. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Wolves are close to extending Brazil forward Matheus Cunha's contract despite the 25-year-old being a January target for Arsenal. (Eduardo Burgos, Diario AS)

Brighton have made an offer of about £23m for Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis, 18, as the club look to bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window. (Mail)

Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia, 25, is a surprise transfer target for Italian club Juventus. The Dutchman is seen as a replacement for experienced Brazil defender Danilo, 33. (Daily Star)

Real Betis are in advanced talks to sign 20-year-old Spanish midfielder Stefan Bajcetic on a loan deal from Liverpool. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester City are preparing an offer for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush, 25, as they bid to beat Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool to the Egypt international's signing. (Footmercato - in French)

Bournemouth have agreed a deal to sign Argentine left-back Julio Soler, 19, from Lanus in a deal worth about £12m. (Uriel Lugt)

Crystal Palace's English midfielder Jadan Raymond, 21, is a target for Dundee and Colchester United in this month's transfer window. (Football Insider)

Ipswich Town have agreed a deal to sign defender Ben Godfrey on loan from Atalanta. The 26-year-old is said to have completed the first part of his medical on Saturday. (Fabrizio Romano)