Liverpool and Newcastle on High Alert as German Clubs Lead Race for PSG Target

Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing Juventus center-back Dean Huijsen, who was on loan at AS Roma last season, as they work to bolster their defense. But they’re up against tough competition for the promising young player.

Sport Italia is reporting that a deal for the 19-year-old could be close, especially since Huijsen wasn’t part of the squad heading to Germany. Meanwhile, Tuttosport has noted that Liverpool and Newcastle United have shown interest in Huijsen, who might be valued at around €30 million.

La Stampa reports new information revealing that Huijsen wants to join PSG. So far, Wolfsburg and especially Stuttgart have made the strongest case, offering between €20 million and €25 million to convince Juventus.

Earlier this month, Tuttosport reported that Huijsen has agreed to a contract with PSG that runs until 2029. PSG initially offered €20 million for him, but Juventus considers this too low and is holding out for at least €30 million.

Additionally, TuttoJuve.com has recently revealed that PSG and Bayern Munich are making substantial progress in their negotiations. Other clubs like Dortmund, Liverpool, Newcastle, Leverkusen, Leipzig, and Stuttgart are also closely monitoring the defender’s situation.