Liverpool named as suitors for record-breaking Championship teen who has made contract decision

Liverpool have been named among the Premier League teams tracking Sunderland’s teenage sensation Chris Rigg.

The 17-year-old midfield made a decisive breakthrough to the Sunderland first team last season, appearing in each of the Black Cats’ last 13 Championship games of the season.

He captained England at the recent UEFA European Under-17 Championships, where the Three Lions were beaten on penalties by eventual champions Italy at the quarter-final stage.

Rigg has already represented the England under-18s and is widely tipped for a career at the top level.

Accordingly Liverpool have been mentioned as one elite team tracking Rigg’s development with his current contract expiring in 2025.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Sunderland’s local rivals Newcastle are also in the frame for Rigg’s signature according to a report in HITC.

Nonetheless, the homegrown prospect is ready to let down suitors by committing to a new deal with Sunderland which will extends his terms far beyond 2025.

The north east side, now coached by Regis Le Bris, will therefore get to enjoy their star youth academy product for a while yet.

Rigg only turned 17 in June but made his debut as far back as January 2023 in an FA Cup match against Shrewsbury. He had to wait a bit longer for regular involvement under then-manager Tony Mowbray but hasn’t looked back since making the grade.

Top sides recruiting academy talent

He featured in 23 second tier matches last season, scoring twice, attracting attentions from the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Rigg is already Sunderland's youngest-ever goalscorer as well as the youngest-ever goalscorer in the history of the EFL Cup.

Chelsea have been hoovering up academy talents lately with a pair of highly-rated 18-year-olds during this summer’s transfer window.

Marc Guiu, a striker, has been added from Barcelona while Omari Kellyman has come in from Aston Villa.

Liverpool have also excelled at signing young talents from around the UK with the likes of Trey Nyoni and Ben Doak arriving in recent times.

Alvin Ayman is also expected to move to Merseyside this summer from Wolves, where he has been developing a stellar reputation in the youth ranks.

Chelsea youth ace Ryan McAidoo, meanwhile, is reported to have chosen Liverpool as his next destination.

