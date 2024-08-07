Liverpool move closer to losing 22-year-old who's RELUCTANT to remain at Anfield

Liverpool look increasingly likely to lose one of their players after reports that he’s reluctant to remain at Anfield. Sepp van den Berg wants a change.

Kicker reports that Wolfsburg are now in the race for Sepp van den Berg. They join PSV Eindhoven and Mainz in that, with the latter being where Van den Berg was on loan last season.

Wolfsburg want a defender, though, and view Van den Berg as an ideal signing. On top of that, the player himself would like to play in the Bundesliga.

➡️ READ MORE: KELLEHER WANTS OUT

The 22-year-old isn't necessarily leaving Liverpool, however. The Reds have set a £20m asking price and will push to get that full amount. If they don't, there's every expectation that Van den Berg will be in the squad for next season.

But that's not necessarily what he wants. Kicker's report claims that Van den Berg remains reluctant to be at Liverpool, where he'd be down the pecking order even if he's in the squad.

That's certainly in line with previous comments where Van den Berg accused Liverpool of 'hindering' his career by failing to provide him with long-term, regular football.

Sepp van den Berg

Van den Berg is a very talented player and one who could absolutely play a solid role for Liverpool this season. He's still so young, too, despite reaching the five-year mark at Anfield this summer.

But he wants to play regularly and that won't happen at Liverpool this summer. Not unless he impresses to the degree that he usurps other players in the squad.

While the Dutchman is capable of doing that, there's little guarantee and he wants that guarantee of first-team football after so long without it. Whether a club can simultaneously give him that while also paying the £20m asking price is another question, though.

And so someone will be disappointed this summer, in all likelihood. Either Van den berg doesn't get the move he wants or Liverpool don't get the money they want.

It's difficult to see everyone coming out of this happy.

