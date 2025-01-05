Liverpool-Man Utd goes ahead at Anfield after safety meetings due to heavy snow

Liverpool’s home game against Manchester United on Sunday will go ahead as planned.

Overnight snow across Merseyside and the north-west made road conditions for both sets of fans difficult and threatened to force a postponement.

Liverpool City Council’s Safety Advisory Group met twice on Sunday with concerns over access to Anfield but the fixture – one of the biggest in English football – will kick-off as scheduled at 4.30pm.

Today’s fixture against Manchester United will go ahead as planned. Two safety meetings were held earlier to assess the weather and travel conditions. We thank everyone involved in helping us to get this game on today. If you’re travelling to Anfield then please take extra… — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 5, 2025

“Today’s fixture against Manchester United will go ahead as planned,” league leaders Liverpool posted on their official X account.

“Two safety meetings were held earlier to assess the weather and travel conditions.

“We thank everyone involved in helping us to get this game on today. If you’re travelling to Anfield then please take extra care. We look forward to seeing you there.”

An amber alert for snow and ice has been issued for Liverpool and Manchester by the Met Office until Sunday night.

A worker clears snow from pathway at Anfield ahead of the Liverpool v Manchester United fixture (Peter Byrne/PA)

Last month the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park was postponed on safety grounds.

On that occasion, high winds from Storm Darragh resulted in severe travel disruption in and around the city.

Three Sky Bet League Two fixtures were postponed on Sunday.

Chesterfield-Gillingham and Fleetwood-AFC Wimbledon were called off in the morning and Newport-Morecambe followed after a midday pitch inspection following heavy rain in South Wales.

“Due to the fitness of the pitch and surrounding area due to heavy snowfall on the Fylde Coast during Saturday night into Sunday morning a call was made in consultation with the EFL and PGMOL,” Fleetwood said announcing the postponement of the fixture.

#ftfc can confirm Sunday afternoon's fixture against @AFCWimbledon has been postponed ❌ Due to the fitness of the pitch & surrounding areas due to heavy snowfall a call was made following an inspection this morning.#OnwardTogether — Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) January 5, 2025

Newport said: “Following a 12pm pitch inspection, the referee has deemed small areas of the pitch unplayable, despite the best efforts of the ground staff to get the game on.”

The Women’s FA Cup third-round meeting between Nottingham Forest and Burnley was postponed after the snow prevented the Clarets from travelling to the City Ground.

“Due to heavy snowfall in the area Burnley are unable to travel safely to the fixture,” Nottingham Forest Women posted on social media.

“The cup tie will now take place on Wednesday 8 January at The City Ground.”

Today's fixture against Burnley at The City Ground has been postponed. Due to heavy snowfall in the area Burnley are unable to travel safely to the fixture. The cup tie will now take place on Wednesday 8 January at The City Ground. — Nottingham Forest Women (@NFFCWomen) January 5, 2025

Racing was called off at Plumpton after the Sussex course had earlier provided a positive bulletin following an 8.30am inspection.

“Racing abandoned due to worsening weather conditions,” Plumpton Racecourse posted on their X account 15 minutes before the gates were due to open at 10.35am.

“We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

Racing was set to go ahead at Chepstow after two morning inspections.

“Inspection passed, racing goes ahead,” Chepstow said after a second examination had been held at 9am.