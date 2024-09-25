Liverpool-linked WONDERKID can't stop scoring goals and Richard Hughes could POUNCE soon

A serious part of Liverpool’s future-proofing strategy of recent years has been to attract some of the best young talent from around the world into the club’s academy.

Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen, Stefan Bajcetic from Celta Vigo and the now-sold Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle are just three examples of players that could have long, prosperous careers due to their stint with the Liverpool youth setup.

And that’s without mentioning the homegrown youngsters of Owen Beck, Ben Doak, Trey Nyoni and Jayden Danns all attempting to follow in the gold-star examples of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Steven Gerrard before them.

Now, the Liverpool-linked Irish striker Mason Melia - who only turned 17 last week - has gone on a tear in the League of Ireland that would make any move for him seem to be a smart one.

Playing for St. Patricks Athletic, who hail from the Dublin suburb of Inchicore, Melia has now scored in three consecutive victories over Drogheda, Dundalk, and Waterford respectively.

But it’s the manner in which the goals have been scored that is really drawing attention. The first he picks up just after the half way line and powers his way through the pitch, tracking his defenders movements before taking the ball inside and whipping it back across himself from 20 yards out.

MASON MELIA 🇮🇪(2007) SCORES A GOLAZO FOR THE FOURTH!!!pic.twitter.com/k8HPTW59nm — Football Report (@FootballReprt) September 1, 2024

In the second, he occupies the centre of the box whilst St. Patricks have the ball on the right hand side. Moving across the box and then back to drag a centre back out, all whilst committing to follow a cross in and nodding it in when all other players can’t deal with it.

The third he capitalises on a ball that has broken away from play around 12 yards from goal but at an awkward angle, firing it into the top of the goal with startling power.

The manner and range of the goals is what is really attracting attention - one a pacey, powerful solo effort, one stemming from his off-ball movement, and one coming from his instincts and tracking of play. These are rare traits from a player so young.

The Liverpool links are starting to make perfect sense and it would be no surprise if the club were to revisit their interest in the youngster. He would be a welcome addition to the club’s Professional Development League outfit.

And the Reds could soon make their move. As per FIFA rules, Melia will only be eligible to sign for Liverpool next year when he turns 18 years old.

by Sam Mandi-Ghomi

