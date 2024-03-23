Liverpool Legends vs Ajax LIVE! Match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Liverpool Legends vs Ajax LIVE!

It’s set to be an emotional afternoon at Anfield today as Sven-Goran Eriksson takes charge of a Liverpool Legends outfit in a charity friendly against Ajax. The former England manager is fulfilling a lifelong dream by coaching his beloved Reds this afternoon, having announced in January that he had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer and might have less than a year to live.

Ian Rush, John Aldridge and John Barnes will join Eriksson in the home dugout for the latest annual match to raise money for the LFC Foundation. A host of past Liverpool stars are set to take to the pitch on Saturday, including Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres, Sami Hyypia, Dirk Kuyt and many more.

Gerrard and Mark Gonzalez were on the scoresheet 12 months ago in a 2-0 win over Celtic, but this time it’s Ajax who provide the competition. Ryan Babel and Jari Litmanen are poised to play a role for both teams this afternoon, with the Dutch giants bringing their own array of past talent that includes Rafael van der Vaart, Ronald de Boer, Nwankwo Kanu and Danny Blind. Follow Liverpool Legends vs Ajax live below!

Liverpool Legends 0-1 Ajax

15:40 , George Flood

36 mins: Liverpool have been close on a few occasions now to finding the final ball to release Torres, who cuts a far more physically imposing figure in his post-playing days.

The same is true of Daniel Agger, actually.

Liverpool Legends 0-1 Ajax

15:39 , George Flood

33 mins: Lovely skill from Krohn-Dehli as he beats his man all ends up and gets to the byline before his stood-up cross to the front post is headed over by fellow substitute Musampa.

Those three early changes have given Ajax some already much-needed extra legs.

Liverpool Legends 0-1 Ajax

15:36 , George Flood

30 mins: No further chances to speak of as we tick past the half-hour mark at Anfield.

A very nervy moment at the back for Martin Skrtel also opens the door for Ajax again.

Liverpool Legends 0-1 Ajax

15:31 , George Flood

27 mins: A trio of early changes from Ajax now as Edgar Davids enters the fray.

He will want to restore some bite and control to this midfield, you can be sure.

Michael Krohn-Dehli and Kiki Musampa are also on.

Off go Litmanen, Van der Vaart and Siem de Jong.

Liverpool Legends 0-1 Ajax

15:29 , George Flood

25 mins: How are Liverpool not level?!

Ajax’s goal is living a very charmed life indeed as Gerrard (twice), Torres and Rodriguez all go close.

Gentenaar and particularly Demy de Zeeuw are working overtime to preserve this lead at the moment.

Liverpool Legends 0-1 Ajax

15:27 , George Flood

25 mins: This is attack against defence at the moment, but still Liverpool trail.

Aurelio still has a decent left foot as he drifts a lovely long pass in the direction of Torres, only for Olaf Lindenbergh to make a vital intervention.

Liverpool Legends 0-1 Ajax

15:25 , George Flood

22 mins: A number of Ajax players - including Rafael van der Vaart - are already looking very tired out there as Liverpool lay siege to their penalty area in search of a first-half equaliser.

The sharp-looking Maxi Rodriguez draws a strong save from Gentenaar.

A couple of early Liverpool penalty shouts have been waved away.

Liverpool Legends 0-1 Ajax

15:23 , George Flood

21 mins: A strong sliding challenge from De Zeeuw thwarts the danger of Torres before Gerrard gets two bites at crossing from the right and his latter effort is spilled by Ajax goalkeeper Dennis Gentenaar, who gratefully gathers at the second attempt.

Liverpool Legends 0-1 Ajax

15:22 , George Flood

18 mins: Liverpool are now firmly in the ascendancy after that controlled start from Ajax, dominating possession and probing patiently in search of another opening.

Gerrard and Spearing, 35, are offering decent thrust from midfield, with Torres and Babel looking dangerous ahead of them.

Liverpool Legends 0-1 Ajax

15:19 , George Flood

16 mins: Torres strikes the woodwork!

The Spaniard steals a march on his marker and heads Aurelio’s corner from the left against the post.

Liverpool’s legends so nearly level.

Liverpool Legends 0-1 Ajax

15:17 , George Flood

14 mins: Liverpool are trying to up the tempo a little bit as Aurelio and Babel combine down the left.

Agger drives forward for the Reds and Babel tricks his way to the byline before earning a corner following a block by Van Rhijn.

Liverpool Legends 0-1 Ajax

15:14 , George Flood

11 mins: A leisurely pace to the game at the moment, as you would expect from a charity match of this kind.

Not much to trouble a comfortable-looking Ajax contingent at the moment, despite Gerrard trying to force the pace a bit for Liverpool.

(Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Liverpool Legends 0-1 Ajax

15:11 , George Flood

8 mins: Liverpool are just gaining a foothold in the game now after that early setback.

Fabio Aurelio is trying to provide some ammunition from the left wing with the likes of Jay Spearing and Torres also involved.

Maxi Rodriguez ends up dragging a low shot wide of the far post.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool Legends 0-1 Ajax

15:09 , George Flood

5 mins: Err, do Ajax know this is a charity game?

They are looking very handy indeed in possession, piling on the early pressure and putting that Liverpool defence under the cosh.

A corner comes and goes as Daniel Agger tries to rally the troops at the back.

GOAL! Liverpool Legends 0-1 Ajax | Derk Boerrigter 2'

15:04 , George Flood

2 mins: Ajax take a very early lead at Anfield!

The visitors look like they’ve come to play, stringing together a very nice attack that is finished off from close range by Boerrigter, who was teed up by Demy de Zeeuw.

Liverpool Legends vs Ajax

15:03 , George Flood

A new LFC Foundation tifo is unveiled by the Kop before kick-off.

Underway in this high-profile charity friendly!

Liverpool Legends vs Ajax

14:59 , George Flood

Eriksson, embraced by Steven Gerrard, is clearly emotional as ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ belts out around Anfield ahead of kick-off.

A truly poignant moment.

Liverpool Legends vs Ajax

14:57 , George Flood

Anfield rises to its feet as Sven-Goran Eriksson is introduced onto the pitch first.

He applauds and waves to the crowd and bows his head.

A brilliant reception for the ex-England boss.

Liverpool Legends vs Ajax

14:55 , George Flood

Final preparations at a sold-out Anfield, where the atmosphere is building very nicely ahead of kick-off.

Lovely to see Sven-Goran Eriksson walking around the pitch with John Barnes and soaking up the adulation of the fans.

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Getty Images)

Edgar Davids replaces Nwankwo Kanu in Ajax squad

14:39 , George Flood

One late change to the scheduled Ajax Legends squad being coached by Sjaak Swart and Danny Blind at Anfield this afternoon.

There is no Nwankwo Kanu after all, with his place taken by a certain Edgar Davids.

Not a bad replacement to call upon...

(Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Ajax Legends lineup

14:33 , George Flood

Starting XI: Gentenaar, Van Rhijn, Lindenbergh, De Zeeuw, Emanuelson, Litmanen, Enoh, Van der Vaart, Tahamata, De Jong, Boerrigter

Subs: Lobont, Bijl, Silooy, Winter, Van Halst, Davids, Witschge, Musampa, Perez, Krohn-Dehli, Wijnhard, De Boer, Wooter, Babel

Liverpool Legends lineup

14:26 , George Flood

Here’s how Sven-Goran Eriksson’s Reds will start the game at Anfield:

Starting XI: Dudek, Kvarme, Skrtel, Agger, Aurelio, Sissoko, Spearing, Maxi, Gerrard, Babel, Torres

Subs: Kirkland, Westerveld, Hyypia, Vignal, Biscan, Gonzalez, Cisse, El Zhar, Kuyt, Litmanen

Anfield sold-out for friendly to raise money for LFC Foundation

14:15 , George Flood

Liverpool confirmed yesterday that today’s game is now a sell-out.

59,655 fans will in attendance at Anfield this afternoon, which is some effort.

Hopefully plenty more money will be raised for the LFC Foundation, Liverpool’s official charity who work in areas of high need and deprivation across the Liverpool City region, having helped more than 120,000 people so far.

The charity’s aim is to “deliver sustainable and long-term change for communities” and “harness the power of the LFC family to create life-changing opportunities for the most underserved communities home and away.”

The previous LFC Foundation friendlies have raised a combined £6.4million for the charity.

Sven-Goran Eriksson reveals he was previously 'close' to Liverpool job

14:06 , George Flood

Ahead of what he sadly admits will likely be his last game in management, Eriksson, 76, also made the surprising revelation that he came close to taking the Liverpool job once in the past.

“If I said no (I don’t miss management), I would lie,” he said. “Of course you miss it but I realise that I am a certain age. And at my age, you shouldn’t be a manager.

“It’s okay, what I have done, I have done and I am happy about that. Now it’s over, almost. Almost. This will be the last game, I suppose. So that’s great.

“It’s like a dream. I could never have dreamt about that. But when I was a manager, I always dreamt about Liverpool. But that never happened.

“It was close once, there were discussions once. Many years ago. With a big name in football in Liverpool, not a player, a director.

(Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

“It doesn’t matter, it never happened. But now it happens. When they asked, I thought it was a joke. But they contacted me via my son. I said of course I will come to that.

“It’s for charity which makes it even more lovely. It’ll be great to see. We have to beat Ajax though!

“I am very honoured and thankful to Liverpool that they gave me this opportunity. It’s amazing because I never worked for Liverpool. I’m not like him (John Barnes). He’s a hero. I got invited so thank you for that.”

Sven-Goran Eriksson reveals origins of lifelong love for Liverpool

14:00 , George Flood

Here’s more from Sven-Goran Eriksson on his lifelong love of Liverpool.

“My father was a Liverpool fan, he's still a Liverpool fan – he still lives – so it came from there,” he said at Friday’s pre-match press conference.

"Then in Sweden they started [a TV show] so every Saturday you could see one game. This is when all the games went on Saturday, so Liverpool, Liverpool.

"[In] '79, something like that I think, I wrote to the club and asked if I could come to see a training session. They answered and invited me.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“I saw a game and saw some training, I had the honour to go into the Boot Room of Liverpool at that time and that was great, fantastic.

"Many, many years Liverpool dominated the football in Europe. I played them twice with Benfica.

“We lost here 1-0, so we went back and said, 'Now we take them in the second [leg].' It was a quarter-final in the European Cup. We lost 5-1 at home! They are still doing great."

13:49 , George Flood

A really nice moment shared between Sven-Goran Eriksson and Jurgen Klopp earlier too...

13:44 , George Flood

Sven-Goran Eriksson will be joined by Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge in the Liverpool dugout this afternoon.

Here’s the Swede reuniting with former England stalwart Steven Gerrard, who also shared a warm embrace with Jurgen Klopp upon arriving back at Anfield...

Stevie has arrived 😍 pic.twitter.com/Gxbzz5q6VL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 23, 2024

Torres looking to restore special Gerrard connection

13:42 , George Flood

In an interview with Liverpool’s official website this week, Fernando Torres also spoke of his hopes to quickly rediscover that memorable on-pitch connection with Steven Gerrard.

“Hopefully! When I saw that Stevie was coming I just texted him. It's an extra motivation,” he said.

"To play with Stevie was special for me. He changed my game, he made me a better player.

“It was an absolute joy to play alongside him and I've missed playing with him every single day since we didn't play together.

"Let's see if we still have that connection. I'm sure we will. But I don't know how many times I can run into the space right now! It's up to him!

“He has this special pass, so I'll try my best. To play with Stevie at Anfield is even more special."

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Fernando Torres: I can't wait to wear the Liverpool shirt again

13:37 , George Flood

While Steven Gerrard is a familiar fixture in these annual charity friendlies that raise money for the LFC Foundation, Fernando Torres is taking part for the very first time this afternoon.

The legendary Spanish striker, who retired from professional football in 2019, scored 81 goals in 142 matches for the Reds between 2007-11 before joining Chelsea in a then-British record £50m transfer and being replaced by Luis Suarez and Andy Carroll.

"Honestly, I can't wait," said Torres, who now coaches in the Atletico Madrid youth setup.

"It's been a long time and I'm really looking forward to it.

"I'm really looking forward to going back to the city and the stadium and meet the supporters and see many of my old team-mates and remember old times, happy times.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“I can't wait to wear the Liverpool shirt again in front of the Kop. A lot of memories, so I'm looking forward to it.

"I've been lucky enough to be invited many times from the foundation to play that match.

“But for different reasons, I couldn't go. And now that I'm coaching, it's more difficult to find gaps in the calendar to be able to go. I could manage to go this time.

"It's a great job the LFC Foundation are doing to help many people. That's the main reason to go – to help.

“And for me to play back at Anfield is also very special. A lot of memories, probably for my best years playing football. It's a special place, so I can't wait to go there."

Steven Gerrard captains Liverpool on Anfield return

13:24 , George Flood

Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield this afternoon and takes on the familiar captain’s armband once again, having led the Liverpool Legends to a 2-0 win over Celtic in last year’s charity friendly.

Gerrard, who will also reunite with ex-England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson this afternoon, netted a penalty in that game in a particularly sweet moment for the ex-Rangers boss.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Confirmed Ajax squad

13:15 , George Flood

And here is the Ajax squad for today, featuring a number of icons including Rafael van der Vaart, Ronald de Boer, Danny Blind, Nwankwo Kanu and more...

Ajax squad: Aron Winter, Clyde Wijnhard, Danny Blind, Dennis Gentenaar, Derk Boerrigter, Eyong Enoh, Jan van Halst, Jari Litmanen, Kiki Musampa, Kenneth Perez, Michael Krohn-Dehli, Nordin Wooter, Nwankwo Kanu, Olaf Lindenbergh, Rafael van der Vaart, Ricardo van Rhijn, Richard Witschge, Ronald de Boer, Ryan Babel, Siem de Jong, Sjaak Swart, Simon Tahamata, Sonny Silooy, Urby Emanuelson

Confirmed Liverpool squad

13:13 , George Flood

As is always the case with these charity friendlies, there are likely to be more additions to both squads in the run-up to kick-off this afternoon.

But here’s who we know will definitely be involved for Liverpool so far, with Ryan Babel and Jari Litmanen set to spend time on both sides having played for both clubs...

Liverpool squad: Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld, Chris Kirkland, Daniel Agger, Fabio Aurelio, Sami Hyypia, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Martin Skrtel, Gregory Vignal, Igor Biscan, Steven Gerrard, Mark Gonzalez, Maxi Rodriguez, Momo Sissoko, Jay Spearing, Ryan Babel, Djibril Cisse, Nabil El Zhar, Dirk Kuyt, Jari Litmanen, Fernando Torres

Sven-Goran Eriksson relishing Anfield 'dream' after cancer diagnosis

13:09 , George Flood

It is truly fantastic of Liverpool to have given Sven-Goran Eriksson the chance to fulfil a lifelong dream by taking charge of his beloved Reds at Anfield this afternoon.

The former England boss announced back in January that he had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer and had “at best a year to live”.

"It's like a dream,” Eriksson said this week.

"When I was a manager I always dreamt about Liverpool, but that never happened.

"It was close once, it was some discussion once, many years ago… it never happened. But now it happens.

"When they asked, I thought it was a joke. I said of course, and then it's charity, which makes it even more lovely.

"'You'll Never Walk Alone' is magic. I'm looking forward to it.

"I'm very honoured and thankful to Liverpool that they gave me this opportunity.

"I think it must be maybe the best atmosphere in the world, in all big football stadiums I have been to, and part of that is the song when the players come out. The atmosphere is incredible."

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Liverpool Legends vs Ajax

13:03 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: Today’s charity match will be available to watch online for free via the official Liverpool Facebook and YouTube channels.

Subscribers can also tune in on LFCTV. Coverage starts at 2pm.

Love Island presenter Iain Stirling and musician Chelcee Grimes will host the broadcast.

Welcome to Liverpool Legends vs Ajax live

13:00 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of today’s charity match between Liverpool Legends and Ajax at Anfield.

It’s set to be an emotional occasion on Merseyside as former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson fulfils a lifelong dream by managing a cast of Reds heroes following his terminal cancer diagnosis.

Kick-off today is at 3pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest build-up and live updates.